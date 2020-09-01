New York Post reports rampant voter fraud: Protect Your Vote

Jon Levine of the New York Post has blown the lid off vote-rigging with his article “Confessions of voter fraud: I was a master at fixing mail-in ballots.” His interview with a “top Democrat operative” details how our voting system has been corrupted, resulting in hundreds and perhaps thousands of political contests being “flipped” by rampant cheating.

His source “spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution,” with his “identity, rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns… confirmed by The Post.”

Levine’s whistleblower explains how our “one man, one vote” ideal is total fiction.

“…the political insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State. Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed.”

“An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the source said. “It could be enough to flip states.”

The vote-rigger altered ballots and trained others to do so, and led operations in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania “for decades.”





Historic fraud in the absentee ballot system

Mail-in ballot fraud involves the absentee ballot system. Voters request a form, enter the proper information and signature and return it to their local Board of Elections. A legal ballot is then sent to the verified voter who returns it prior to Election Day. The signature is confirmed and the ballot is processed.

However, “Vote-rigging” is easy and endemic the source says:

Get a valid ballot return envelope, either unused, stolen from the mail, or collected from a voter, steam it open, and insert your own ballot. Corrupt postal workers “misplace” or discard ballots from Republican districts, or turn them over to a vote-rigging team to be altered. Nursing home residents are “helped” with their ballots, often by corrupt staff. Valid ballots are filled out by the operatives, regardless of the voters’ wishes. Voter history is readily available so registered voters who rarely vote are impersonated at the polls in the 42 states without strict voter-ID laws. Voters are bribed in homeless shelters and the local Skid Row for a pack of cigarettes, or $50 to $100. Mail-in ballots are opened and counted at local boards of elections and the signatures on the outer envelope are challenged if they appear not to match the signature on file. Levine’s source would coordinate with corrupt officials and came up with the idea to bend the corner to indicate which signatures to approve from his fraud teams.

Levine described these techniques to Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at Heritage, who manages their election law reform initiative.

“There is nothing new about these techniques,” Spakovsky said, “Everything he’s talking about is perfectly possible.“

The fragility of our election system is apparent.

All that’s needed is a team of fraudsters and good funding to nullify thousands of votes. The new “mail-in” balloting system is even easier to cheat. It has been proposed for the entire country by Nancy Pelosi in multiple recent spending bills. It is currently legal in six states.

Pony Express or Phony Express? Mail-in voting another liberal scheme

Mail-in ballots should be called “mail out ballots” because a state mails absentee ballot applications to every name on their voter rolls, regardless of eligibility. In 2019, The Public Interest Legal Foundation found 523 counties across 31 states with implausibly high registration rates of 95% to over 100% of eligible voters compared to average voter registration levels of 75%.

L.A. County alone had over 1.5 million ineligible voters on their rolls in 2016.

Local Boards of Elections don’t have enough personnel to keep track of the 32 million people who relocate and 2.8 million people who die every year in the United States. With 200 million Americans eligible to vote every two years, over 40 million absentee applications could potentially be mailed to people who have moved or died.

By using the methods described by Levine’s whistleblower, or just collecting ballots from mailboxes, voting fraud would be so easy with mail-in ballots that no election decided by mail-voting should be considered legitimate. Multiple swing states in a presidential election can be flipped if the results are close enough.

In 2016, six states with 39 electoral votes were determined by just 92,000 votes. Think about that.

President Trump is challenging the state of Nevada’s new “mail-out” system in court as so flawed it denies citizens their right to vote.

We need to demand immediate congressional investigations and hearings and reforms implemented before November to close these system vulnerabilities.

Any elected leader who opposes these changes is endorsing the corruption of our electoral system – the core of our democracy.

Penalties for voter fraud need to be significantly increased and enforced.

Corrupting our election process is tantamount to treason. A $1,000 fine is not enough.

Checks and balances need to be instituted throughout the postal system and photo ID laws must be adopted in every state.

Mail-in voting needs to be repealed were currently allowed and opposed whenever introduced.

Here’s how to protect your absentee vote…

Never give your ballot to someone else. Check your voting record online and see if your vote was recorded accurately in each election. Report any discrepancies to your local Board of Elections and True the Vote. Drop off your ballot at the Board of Elections office in your district. Properly secured drop boxes are also an option. Volunteer at the polls and with your local Board of Elections to help supervise the process. Spread the word about voter fraud and encourage everyone you know to vote in November.

Supporters of President Trump don’t just need to win this election, they need to encourage fellow citizens to vote in large enough numbers to win with a wide enough margin to overcome fraudulent votes and the vote-counting irregularities that are sure to occur, and with enough electoral votes that Trump reaches 270 even if a few states remain too close to call.

It’s Right to Vote





A campaign has been launched called “It’s Right to Vote.” Conservative, Christian, and patriot websites and Facebook groups are encouraged to display the logo and link it to the ItsRightToVote.com website.

Voters are directed to a non-partisan website that helps them with deadlines, registration, absentee ballot requests, early voting information, and voting reminders. Regular reminders about voting are estimated to increase turnout by up to 3%.

The logo and link can be added to online conservative newsletters, which go to millions of subscribers every day. People can also add them to their personal Facebook pages and automated email signatures.

By reaching conservatives through newsletters, websites, social media pages, and emails, we pray we can overcome the voter fraud and cheating we expect in November. Without immediate changes and coordinated action, every campaign ad, every political speech, every debate, and every vote for a candidate or ballot initiative is meaningless.

For President Trump to have a decisive win this November, voters must appear in public and vote electronically. The only way Trump will be able to fight ballot harvesting and fraud is an overwhelming win at the ballot booth.