New Orleans quarterback is the Brees knees of the left

WASHINGTON. For a nation founded on the principle of fierce individualism, Americans in the public eye are proving to be gutless conformists. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees certainly comes to mind.

Like decent Americans, Brees thought – until very recently – that hearing the strains of the Stars Spangled Banner stirred the heart when looking…

“… at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place.”

Take a knee

Brees, of course, was referring to the growing practice of kneeling in disrespect to the banner of our nation while the anthem, celebrating its survival following the bombardment of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812, plays.

Greek philosophers Plutarch and Theophrastus believed kneeling expressed a person’s superstitious inclinations. Aristotle simply called it “barbaric behavior.”





Scientific American tried to explain the modern connotations of the practice,

“Kneeling probably derives from a core principle in mammalian nonverbal behavior: make the body smaller and look up to show respect, esteem, and deference. This is seen, for example, in dogs and chimps, who reduce their height to show submissiveness… It makes the one who kneels more vulnerable. In some situations, kneeling can be seen as a request for protection – which is completely appropriate in [Colin] Kaepernick’s case, given the motive of his protest.”

But Judeo/Christian tradition views kneeling differently. The Old Testament says the Hebrew warrior Joshua fell to his knees in acknowledgment that God commanded Israel’s army before it breached the tall city walls of Jericho. The New Testament finds Christ kneeling in prayer on the Mount of Olives, saying,

“Not my will but yours be done.”

A burning need to kneel

But the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has not only triggered violent riots, but it has also inspired kneeling among National Guardsmen, police officers, entertainers. Even the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee as signs of solidarity with the rioters.

Quarterback Drew Brees has yet to kneel, but he did the next best thing.

When his condemnation of the perpetually perturbed disrespecting the US flag was roundly condemned, and it looked like his job with the New Orleans Saints was on the line, he issued an apology for what was once the most American of traits – thinking for himself.

Sorry about that

Brees said via Instagram,

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.”

In the play “Inherit the Wind,” attorney Henry Drummond tells his client that standing by one’s self-identifying principles can be…

“… the loneliest feeling in the world. It’s like walking down an empty street listening to your own footsteps. But all you have to do is to knock on any door and say, ‘If you let me in, I’ll live they way you want me to live and I’ll think the way you want me to think,’ and all the blinds will go up, and all the doors will open, and you’ll never be lonely ever again.”

Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata famously said,

“I’d rather die on my feet, than live on my knees.”

Not so much in Drew Brees’s sheepishly genuflecting America.

*********************************************************************************************





Top Image: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. CBS News screen capture.

(Inset) Vice President Joe Biden, Bethel A.M.E. Church.