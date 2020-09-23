Never-Trump ghost of John McCain is Halloween’s October Surprise

WASHINGTON. “Never underestimate the power of bad ideas,” said Llewellyn Rockwell, “They must be refuted again and again.” The ghost of Sen. John McCain rose from the grave in the form of Mrs. Cindy McCain, wife of the late never-Trump Republican “maverick.”

“My husband lived by a code,” said Mrs. McCain, “country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden.”

A fight for the GOP’s soul

The endorsement perfectly illustrates what’s at stake in this election, which has little to do with Joe Biden, Democrats, their rioting BLM, and Antifa street goons, or their amen corner in the fake-news media.

A Trump victory advances the president’s work in changing a comatose, inferiority-complex-plagued excuse for a political organization into a well-oiled opposition party.

The bad old days

Back when McCain was still alive, the Senate confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanagh was in question. Never-Trump Republican senators like Susan Collins and the aptly named Jeff Flake hemmed and hawed, parroting Democrat and media talking points. They would not consider confirming Kavanaugh until after televised hearings effectively smeared the justice’s character as a serial rapist before the eyes of his children and the nation.





The never-Trump ploy to derail Kavanaugh failed and he was confirmed.

Let the good times roll

But a lot has changed since McCain cast off the mortal coil and Arizonans tossed the flaky Flake from the US Senate. Soon after Ginsburg’s death, GOP Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham announced:

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election.”

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell added:

“The Senate will vote on this nomination this year.”

Both statements were made before the president even announced the name of his nominee. Now that’s a well-oiled political machine. One McCain and other never-Trumpers – including conservative journals like National Review – tried to stop.

The GOP’s losers

Mrs. McCain’s endorsement of Joe Biden expresses the frustration of many current and former Republican lawmakers (and one former Republican president) who believe the GOP’s function, like Britain’s Conservative Party, is to moderate the leftist designs of the opposition party so as to secure a soft landing in the nation’s collapse.

President Trump believes as the defining statement of his two presidential campaigns insists, that the GOP should work to “Make America Great Again.” That the GOP’s past dedication to America’s managed decline is disgusting, unacceptable, and unworthy of the “Party of Lincoln.”

President Trump has a binary outlook concerning the struggles of existence: this world is a contest between winners and losers.

Cindy McCain was married to an expression of the latter. And now, backs one for president.

Top Image: Sen John McCain and wife Cindy campaign for president in 2008. Photo: Roan Proudfoot via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:John_McCain_in_Elyria_today_(2986845749).jpg.



