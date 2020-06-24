NASCAR: Where guys like Bubba go round in circles, drivers whining

WASHINGTON: NASCAR lives don’t matter insofar as contributions to mankind. A bunch of good old boys who drive in circles for a living. Probably not one of them can formulate “Pi-R- Square.” They cheer one of their circle-jerk peers because he claims “black lives matter” as his hot-rod emblem. From the support of those following this motto with their burning and looting, he now claims he “hasn’t lost his smile.”

All the good little fellow “circlers” cheer him with lovely little politically correct comments about the Mark of Cain de jour—”racism.” (What Is the Mark of Cain?) Then, naturally, not having a clue as to the history of the Cross of St. Andrew and its intrinsic relation to the Confederate battle flag, they cheer on “Clueless”.

This is as much a fault of a flight from historical knowledge of American history as it is their dizziness from driving in circles.





Then Bubba himself takes the stage with his prosaic gibberish when he discovers a “noose,” in his garage. Bubba then in cry-baby fashion (he’s seen so much in his 26 years) presents us with the usual whining. (Bubba Wallace responds to people saying the noose found in his garage was a hoax: ‘I’m not shocked’)

“It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I’m not shocked. People are entitled to their own opinions to make them feel good and help them sleep at night … It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for, instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.”

Wallace will fit in nicely with the high school mentality that races around and around the great circles of life.

“Simple-minded people like that, the ones that (sic) are afraid of change.”

What does that mean? People who do not want to change the Confederate Flag from the cross of St Andrew to something else?

Like what? Does BLM have a flag? Possibly—perhaps the Jolly Roger? And we know the Stars and Stripes are not allowed in decent society (is BLM decent?). Is there an Antifa flag? Well, yes, but the Swastika is being used in Seattle presently, by Chaz or Chimp or Chump or whatever.

But Bubba really speaks so that show-boats like Richard Petty or Don Lemons can preen in would-be thoughtfulness for the cameras. They do so in an unhealthy view of support for the “wisdom” of a 26 -year old sissy. “I haven’t lost my smile.” Good grief. This silly little clown could never have marched with a trooper like Ralph Abernathy.

Abernathy would have said (in a touch of irony) “Stay home. We need men on this march.” Abernathy would take a punch in the mouth, then get up like a man instead of whining like a cry baby.

Of course, Abernathy’s punch wouldn’t be a hoax.

But Richard Petty who has (more irony) the perfect name chimes in.

He is seen in any number of photos braving the COVID-19 virus with his arm around the brave little “driving-in-a-circle newbie.” This newbie is the same guy who pouted and stormed out of a race back in April because his feelings were hurt, or some such silliness–who knows? But maybe Petty is just consoling Bubba for his difficult 26-year-old tortuous life. Richard Petty Motorsports Reacts To FBI Findings On Bubba Wallace Noose Incident

Yes, I suppose Bubba “never lose my smile” Wallace has had his share of discomfort. His daddy owns an industrial cleaning company and his momma was on a track scholarship at Tennessee. Bubba has had it hard. Right out of the dang ghetto he makes it sound.

How many of these “poor me” black cry-baby solemn moments must we have to live through before progressives treat blacks like men and not like babies? Bubba Wallace loses sponsorship after rage-quitting during NASCAR iRacing event – CBSSports.com





Until every black life (because all, though only, black lives matter) is paid billions of dollars in reparations? Presumably, that would, of course, include the descendants of black killers and black enslavers of blacks.

These same media and politicians who suggest that the South is living 150 years in the past, allow blacks to do just that.

Live 150-400 years ago. So what if they were slaves at one point in their history? So was every race of people on this planet at one time or another. Was the Exodus a hoax? Are the Hebrew descendants burning and looting?

So, as most contemporary blacks seem to be “past the past,” there continues to be a remnant who wants to whine, cry, complain, and demand payment for the past. The alternative to them complaining? Burning and looting, as a result of being captured by the George Soros Marxist vermin of modernity. Paid for criminal tantrums.

People like Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty, and Don Lemon are people who invoke hate.

Their prosperity and prominence are a pedestal for using meaningless words like racism while casting aspersions on names like “Confederacy.” Or removing the Confederate Battle flag from everywhere. LINKS 7 and 8

The truth is, not one of the many who flail at the Stars and Bars knows anything about it. They may sound like it, but simply put they just repeat something thrown at them by some intolerant dope like most any politician lurking about. These are people who possibly have never read a book, and certainly any history they were exposed to, they soon forgot.

What they are good for is stirring mobs that burn and loot. Easier to burn and loot than reading history from original sources. Or to follow hoaxes. Maybe Bubba should have realized that sometimes a noose is just a rope and left it to the FBI before calling in the social justice warriors? But why let a good photo op go to waste?

But maybe this is all wrong. The hoax of the “Bubba noose” was revealed by the FBI. But, then, speaking of hoax enablers. Oh well.

Welcome to the U.S.A, 2020.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

Lead Image: composed by CDN from multiple screen shots