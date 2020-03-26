Nancy Pelosi: Ring leader of Democrat’s Covid-19 relief thievery

WASHINGTON: To name-call once was not so much taboo as it was a prescription for people not taking the media seriously. For taking, even less seriously, the writer. But when potential targets of name-calling, like Nancy Pelosi, stand nakedly before the people and make claims that even a blind fool can see are fraudulent, it seems no exposure via the news nor an opinion will correct the situation.

Name-calling is pretty much the only weapon. However, name-calling won’t correct a bad media story either.

But when a man, walking his dog, walks up and pulls his dog away from you, then steps up himself and pisses on your leg, you tend to curse him. Name-calling is pretty much unavoidable.

The analogy?





The government and the bureaucrats are the men walking their dogs. The dogs are congress. The head dog as this is being written is Nancy Pelosi. She walks up to the taxpayer in all her glorious and cheap facelifts and clunky dentures and pisses on American’s collective leg.

Not an easy stance for a bitch but in this day of LBQT etc. she can do it in the full belief she is the alpha-male of the breed.

But on to the name-calling: both Meriam Webster and Oxford dictionaries give what probably can be assumed is a universal definition of “thief.”

“One that steals especially stealthily or secretly also:

one who commits theft or larceny”

The immediate alarm sounded by President Trump and his advisers for federal monies provided directly or indirectly by the federal reserve has a sympathetic ear, whether Republican or Democrat. Whether good economics or foolish economics, most people are in dire straights to provide food, shelter or keep employment for their families.

All through no fault of their own.

Whether or not the Corvid-19 outbreak deserves out unending attention doesn’t matter. The people have little recourse but to receive financial aid as the economy shuts down in hopes of shutting down the spread of the virus.

So, the first phase seems to be to come up with some immediate cash (federal reserve notes) for those who are desperate—that number is two.five trillion. Congratulations? Senate Passes $2+ Trillion CARES Bill Full of Hope and Pork – The Resurgent

Apparently back in California, or whatever hole she lives in, Fancy Nancy Pelosi’s nose for money went upward like a hound dog’s nostrils blasted by the aroma of a dead skunk. Like Butch Cassidy coming out of the hole-in-the-wall she immediately saw multiple chances to steal from American taxpayers.

So here’s the name-calling:

Nancy Pelosi is nothing but a damn thief. A two-bit worthless thief.

And so are her minions, including her constituents and family, who prosper from her attempts and successes at looting. Pelosi ought to go to jail. She won’t any more than Hillary won’t (another thieving bitch).

As earlier stated, even a blind fool can look at the billions of dollars Nancy Pelosi is pilfering from the taxpayers, while she priss-es and prances before the cameras, deigning to allow a few fake media types to ask her a softball question or two.





The list of Pelosi’s intended thefts is so shameless, that only a bureaucrat in Washington could dare write it out without vomiting on it.

People are dying from coronavirus but @SpeakerPelosi is blocking the relief package Americans need to fund a return of the “Obamaphone” and a host of other progressive handouts. You can’t make this up.https://t.co/f7t0gy7HD5 — NRCC (@NRCC) March 23, 2020

In their article, ‘Have We Learned Nothing?’ The Dems’ Christmas-tree bailout pitch isn’t going anywhere, but tells us a lot about what we might be headed for, Politico’s Michael Grunwald writes:

“Even though airports are virtually empty, and the Transportation Security Administration has never had less to do, the Democrats proposed $26 million for overtime for TSA employees. They also slipped in $20 million to help the TSA to buy new swabs for detecting explosives, a worthy security measure that lacks any apparent connection to the pandemic, $31 million for “bio-surveillance of wildlife,” and $45 million to help the Agricultural Marketing Service grade commodities like beef, eggs and, well, pork.”

Other items Democrats tried to slide into the two versions of the relief package include, in addition to an early attempt to further fund Planned Parenthood

From Fox’s What’s in Democrats’ coronavirus bill? Arts funding, union help and more

Post Office bailout

One section of the bill would eliminate $11 billion worth of debt for the U.S. Postal Service. It would also require the Treasury to “eliminate the $3 billion annual borrowing limit in current law,” according to a summary of the bill released by House Democrats.

Union boosting

In addition to requiring each airline that receives money through the bill to have a union representative on its board, the House Democrats’ summary says the bill would nullify a variety of executive orders issued by the Trump administration on collective bargaining.

Environmental provisions

Any airlines that accept assistance from the House Democrats’ bill would be forced to “offset their carbon emissions and reduce their overall emissions by 50 percent by 2050.”

The House bill would also expand an FAA program that incentivizes airports to purchase environmentally-friendly equipment and create a “cash for clunkers” program — similar to one created by the Obama administration for cars — but for older airplanes.

Additionally, it will provide $1.2 billion in grants over five years for the production of “sustainable aviation fuels” that reduce greenhouse gas emissions by “at least 30 percent” compared to traditional jet fuel.

Obamaphones

One section of Pelosi’s bill allocates $1 billion and calls for federal authorities to immediately expand the “emergency lifeline broadband benefit” for every household that contains at least one “qualifying low-income consumer.” That would include any “mass-market retail service by wire or radio that provides the capability to transmit data to and receive data from all or substantially all Internet endpoints, including any capabilities that are incidental to and enable the operation of the communications service.” That benefit would include cell phones.

Newspaper retirement plans

House Democrats’ plan, according to its summary, expands a recent law that provides “pension funding relief for a number of community newspaper plan sponsors.”

$15 minimum wage for companies accepting assistance

Two different sections in the House Democrats’ summary of the bill address minimum wage. One provision would “require corporations that receive any federal assistance” to pay all of its workers at least $15 per hour. In addition to the minimum wage, that same provision includes a ban on golden parachutes, restricted bonuses and compensation for executives, a ban on stock buybacks and a ban on companies changing their collective bargaining agreements.

Kennedy Center

The House Democrats’ bill provides $35 million to ensure that the D.C.-based John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is able to remain operational and pay its expenses during the coronavirus-related economic slowdown. The next page of the bill indicates that $300 million would be allotted for the National Endowment of the Arts with an additional $300 million for the National Endowment of the Humanities.

Voter registration

The House Democrats’ bill has a variety of election-related mandates, including that states allow at least 15 days of early voting for elections and no-excuse absentee mail-in voting — two things that could be useful in holding elections during the continuing coronavirus threat.

But is also prohibits states from “imposing additional conditions or requirements on the eligibility of a voter to cast an absentee ballot such as notarization or witness signatures, and prohibits requiring identification to obtain an absentee ballot.”

It also forces states to allow same-day voter registration, a practice that is becoming more common throughout the U.S. but is far from universal.

To paraphrase Willie Sutton, an American bank robber of Irish descent, as to why politicians steal from the taxpayers – because that’s where the money is. And the politicians know it. And they don’t care.

They are a bunch of damn thieves.

So, sue me you worthless bastards.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.