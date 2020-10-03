Nancy Pelosi in Wonderland: the Washington Post’s COVID coup fantasy

WASHINGTON. “We’re all mad here,” said the Cheshire Cat in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” “I’m mad. You’re mad.” But young Alice is perplexed, “How do you know I’m mad?”

“You must be,” says the smiling cat confidently, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”

Trump-deranged Mad Hatters

In our world, there is a realm where indulging Cheshire Cat-like fantasies is a twenty-four-hour operation. A place where fever dreams take the place of reality. Where conservative free speech is “hate speech.” Where death, mayhem, and fire are the sum total of “peaceful protests.”

Where Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the next president of the United States.





A certain cat might even say such ravings are proof of the profound madness – at the Washington Post.

Pretending both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for COVID-19, the Post suggests it is“hardly unthinkable” for Americans to start thinking about the blossoming of a new age under the administration of President Pelosi.

“Should only the president become ill, then the vice president can take over, following the protocol laid out in the 25th Amendment… Should both Pence and Trump be unable to serve, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) would become president under the [Presidential Succession] act – handing the White House to a different party without an election.”

Well, that’s one way to get around the Dem’s great stumbling block to presidential power – the Electoral College. But then, the Post channels its inner Mad Hatter.

“To be sure, COVID-19 in the White House could precipitate a crisis well before the Succession Act came into play. It is not difficult to imagine that Trump would deny – and denounce as ‘fake news’ – any suggestion that he lacks the ability, in the words of Article I, Section 2, of the Constitution, ‘to discharge the Powers and Duties’ of the presidency.”

It’s been tried before

And doesn’t that sound familiar? Oh, yeah, it’s the same idea that popped into the little heads of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein shortly after Trump assumed the presidency in 2017.

In fact, it occurred to them between the time Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and just before Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller Special Counsel to investigate the false charge Trump colluded with Russia to win the White House in 2016.

In a 2017 FBI memo written by McCabe, he recounts that Rosenstein suggested

“he could potentially wear a recording device into the Oval Office to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions. He said he thought this might be possible because he was not searched when he entered the White House.”

McCabe later told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that Rosenstein wanted to record his White House conversations with the president in an attempt to “prove” Trump lacked mental stability. Rosenstein would then present the recordings to members of Trump’s cabinet to persuade them to invoke a provision in the 25th Amendment to oust Trump from office.

McCabe was eventually fired after FBI investigators discovered he lied about his illegal leaks to the press. Unlike most victims of FBI investigations, however, McCabe got a pass from federal prosecutors on the question of “lying to the FBI.”

But it remains to be seen what McCabe’s accomplice, Rod Rosenstein, receives for his treasonous efforts against the president when US Attorney John Durham finally wraps up his investigation into the origins of the Russia Collusion investigation (hoax).

A limitless imagination

What Deep-State plotters failed to do – remove Donald Trump from office – the Post hopes can be accomplished by the Chinese flu. If nothing else, they and other members of the fake-news media can present hair-brained theories of how the president’s post-Wuhan condition has left him enfeebled and unable to govern.





101 years ago this week

On October 2, 1919, Democratic President Woodrow Wilson suffered a cerebral hemorrhage at the White House. It occurred shortly after he cut short his whistle-stop tour of the nation to rally support for the peace treaty he and other world leaders drafted at the conclusion of the First World War.

But the treaty failed to pass the US Senate by seven votes.

Wilson’s stroke was kept secret from Congress and the American People. And First Lady Edith Wilson took up the duties as chief executive for the remainder of her husband’s second term. Democrats and feminists alike champion her as the nation’s “first female president.”

Writing for The Hill, medical historian Jacob M. Appel said of the period in question:

“The Wilson administration slowly drifted toward chaos: unable to address a worsening recession and race riots at home, or to confront crisis, including the Russian Civil War, abroad.”

If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense

Now, the imaginative Mad Hatters at the Trump-deranged Washington Post imagine a small-minded Nancy Pelosi at the helm of the most powerful office in the world, ushered into power by an even smaller virus.

“Imagination,” said the Cheshire Cat, “is the only weapon in the war against reality.”

***************************************************************************************

Top Image: Photo illustration of Nancy Pelosi as the Mad Hatter.