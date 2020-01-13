WASHINGTON: With the blind ambition of Lady Macbeth, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been demanding that the McConnell led Senate abide by her every wish and demand in the Impeachment Trial of President Trump. Her wish to take control of the Senate from McConnell leading her to wander the halls like a Shakespearean ghost uttering:

Hie thee hither,

That I may pour my spirits in thine ear

And chastise with the valor of my tongue

All that impedes thee from the golden round.

Fortunately, the Speaker who would be queen has no power in the Senate and Mitch McConnell has stood strong against her. Whether she delivers the articles of impeachment in that special cherry wood box or not.

Democrats meltdown over the killing of Qasem Soleimani

But first, Democrats feel the need to issue a War Declaration limiting the President’s ability to defend the United States from Iran. From Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and her misfit band, the Anti-Semites, the death of Soleimani must be avenged.





Action must be taken to stop President Trump from further decimating terrorists and other enemies of the United States. And the Democrats are in lockstep behind their frivolous claims. (Democrats, media face backlash for slamming Trump instead of Soleimani)

Pelosi claims President Trump’s use of force was illegal so the action was to limit the power the President has to lead the military.

It passed mainly along party lines but it is a worthless document with no “concurrent resolution.” A concurrent resolution is

“Generally employed to address the sentiments of both chambers, to deal with issues or matters affecting both houses, such as a concurrent budget resolution, or to create a temporary joint committee. Concurrent resolutions are not submitted to the president and thus do not have the force of law.”

The resolution has been described as the type of document created when the House wants to recognize a Boy Scout Derby Car winner. Thus meaning it won’t require Trump’s signature or carry the force of law.

“The Congress of the United States, in its full power and full voice, can speak in a united way about what the war powers should look like—and that should count for something,” – Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Nancy Pelosi’s “Do as I say, not as we have done” problem

The only problem for Democrats is that President Obama, with Hillary Clinton as SOS, not only allowed Benghazi to happen, leading to the deaths of Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty, and Tyronne Woods. Because Obama and Clinton not only refused to send in the Marines during the thirteen-hour siege, they refused the requests by the Ambassador for increased security prior to the attack. (Why didn’t Ambassador Chris Stevens get the security he requested?)

Benghazi unsettled Libya, where the Obama administration’s next step was to take out leader Omar Gaddafi, creating a vacuum of power that led to the formation of ISIS. At the time, Obama and Clinton did take credit for the killing of bin Laden, al-Awalki and Gaddafi, without clear imminent attacks. In fact, Clinton tweeted out “We came. We saw. He died” in response to the Gaddafi killing.

Though a popular Democrat talking point is that Libyan’s killed Gaddafi, however, it was Obama’s authorization of a bombing campaign and the administration fomenting the overthrow of the Libyan government that led to Gaddafi’s death.

All without Obama notifying House or Senate Republicans.

The Feckless House Democrats

Like so much the Democrats under Pelosi’s leadership has done since the 2018 takeover of the house, it has no long term effect. The Russia Hoax, as to how it impacts the President, means nothing. The Brett Kavanaugh hearings meant nothing. Justice Kavanaugh is on the bench. The Impeachment Hearings in the house proves nothing other than reinforcing the Democrats hate for a duly elected president and the Americans that voted for him.

Go back deeper, the fights over The Wall. The children in cages, the inhumanity, those pour DACA children. Have we heard anything out of the Pelosi house on these issues since they took over? Crickets from the left.





One has to wonder if Democrats look back at the hundreds of news cycles designed to demean the President (Russia, Stormy Daniels, The Wall, DACA, The Mueller Report) and will we be concerned over Impeachment in March of 2020?

The President made comments about Pelosi in his interview with Laura Ingraham:

INGRAHAM: We passed Nancy Pelosi as we were walking up to the stage earlier, she said some pretty harsh things over the last 24 hours, leaked out from her caucus, she said I don’t want to impeachment, I want him in prison, meaning you. How do you work with someone like that?

TRUMP: I think she’s a disgrace. I actually don’t think she’s a talented person, I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She’s incapable of doing deals, she’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person, the Mueller report came out, it was a disaster for them. They thought their good friend Bobby Mueller was going to give them a great report and he came out with a report with 13 horrible, angry Democrats who are totally biased against me. A couple of them worked for Hillary Clinton, they then added five more, also Democrats, with all of that two and a half years think of it, from before I even got elected they’ve been going after me and they have nothing.

Sending the Impeachment Articles

Sending a letter to House Members, the speaker moved to end an impasse over the impeachment process. She has not yet given the names of the Democrats Hearing Managers. However, she let the members know to be ready to vote to appoint them sometime next week. The formal delivery of the Senate charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the near future.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Ms. Pelosi wrote after lawmakers departed the Capitol for the weekend. “I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further.”

Pelosi and Schiff have made a significant tactical error, however, in demanding that the House Hearings had to be quickly held because President Trump is a threat to national security. Yet, following the vote, Democrats went home for the holidays and the Senate is still waiting.

Ignoring she who would be Queen stomping of feet demanding that the Senate, and Mitch McConnell, allow her and Schiff to determine how the Senate would hold the trial. The biggest threat to the President now is if Republicans like Rand Paul (R-KY), Mike Lee (R-UT) or Mitt Romney (R-UT) side with the Democrats, which would be the only way that Pelosi could gain any control over the Senate Impeachment Trial. An outcome we, the people, need to make sure does not transpire by calling your representative in Congress requesting that they support the President.

Reviewing the Impeachment Hearing TimeLine

In July 2017 Representatives Brad Sherman (CA) and Al Green (TX) filed an article charging that Trump obstructed justice, following the President’s firing of the FBI director, James Comey. When Democrats took over the house in the 2018 elections, talk of impeachment exploded. On January 3, 2019, Sherman and Green reintroduced the charge of obstruction of justice even as Rashida Tlaib took the microphone not to speak of hopes for the future but to vow to “impeach the motherf*****.”

In a Washington Post interview in March 2019, when asked of Impeachment, Pelosi’s response was

“unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” adding of Trump, “He’s just not worth it.“

The following month, the Mueller report on the hoax Russian Dossier releases. Only, to Democrats dismay, showing no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election and the defeat of Hillary Clinton. And yet, cries for impeachment continue with the very loud Squad, Ilhan Omar, Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley. All calling the Speaker out, demanding that President Trump be removed from the Oval Office.

By any means necessary.

Democrats braying for the President’s Impeachment got louder and louder.

Maxine Water, Sheila Jackson Lee, Eric Slawell, Joe Biden – to name a handful – all screaming in near hysteria that this president must be impeached, and then they are going to impeach Pence for covering the President’s crimes.

Then they fabricate the Whistleblower and the Ukraine phone call as reasons to move forward with House Hearings. Long, drawn-out, boring hearings that bore no evidence beyond hearsay, that the President participated in a quid pro quo with President Zelensky, Ukraine, when he did not. Pelosi and Schiff, along with the Democrats sycophants like Steny Hoyer and Jerrold Nadler, all demanding that the Senate and McConnell bow to their demands, like President Obama bowing to the Sauds, for a fair proceeding. Fair meaning only one thing. They decide the rules, the witnesses and the procedures. Not going to happen as it seems Donald Trump not only gave us a roaring economy, he also gave Senate Republicans a spine.

Adam Schiff – Making it up as they go along

Because the President did not commit an impeachable offense, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) ignores that actual transcription of the call and makes up his own version, which Nancy Pelosi repeated as fact the very next day.

What the President actually said, without the embellishments of Adam Schiff was:

I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation .. I think you are surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you said yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.

In his role as Chairman, Adam Schiff applied the Democrat rule of “repeating a lie until it becomes accepted as truth.” As though American’s had not read the transcript. Forgetting that there are videos, tweets, and transcripts of everything. President Trump’s goal in the request to Zelensky to look into Crowdstrike had nothing to do with Joe Biden or Hunter Biden, per se. But it does have everything to do with a whole bunch of corrupt Democrats, including Biden and Pelosi, whose sons both received the largess of Ukraine.

And the need for Democrats to hide what really happened in a corrupt Ukraine siding with Clinton, protecting their own.

The truth will come out.

Because it will all come out eventually. As long as we re-elect Donald Trump – which is why for the last year, since Pelosi got the gavel of assumed power she so covets, the goal has been to destroy Donald Trump first, Mike Pence second. Thus allowing for the Speaker to take her rightful position behind the Resolute Desk, where she will appoint Hillary Clinton her Vice President, giving her an unfair advantage in the 2020 election.

Unfortunately for the Democrats, it did not work. It will not work. What they are trying so hard to protect, keep hidden will come out. It just requires the re-election and ongoing health of Donald J. Trump.

Lead Image:

Nancy Patricia D’Alesandro Pelosi, aka Nancy Pelosi, is the Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives and served as the 60th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

The source image for this caricature of Nancy Pelosi is a photo in the public domain from the United States Air Force.