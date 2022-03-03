Nancy Pelosi does the Biden SOTU burn-pit distraction dance

WASHINGTON. An odd thing happened during faux President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. Biden was speaking incoherently about American troops breathing in toxic fumes from burn pits in the Afghan and Iraqi theaters of war when Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arose gracelessly from her seat. Rubbing her knuckles together insect-like, and smiling that awkward adolescent “smile for the camera” sneer.

Bearing two rows of shiny false teeth while performing a strange new dance move.

Nancy’s “burn pit dance” inspired some interesting comments on Twitter, such as…



1. “Nancy Pelosi looking like a straight-up cartoon villain rubbing her knuckles together thinking about burn pit cancer and all the money she’s going to make off war.”

2. “Is Pelosi’s burn pit dance another reason for term limits?”

3. “How high was Nancy Pelosi tonight? What was up with the Burn Pit dance?”

4. “You stole the show last night! You’re backup dance routine was very entertaining. Up & down, rubbing your knuckles together with a huge smile when Joe talked about the burn pits & our troops breathing in toxic fumes. Wow!’

5. “Burn pit smoke is a major component of her beauty regimen.”



Psychological studies find the elderly benefit greatly from the physical actions associated with dance.

Harvard Medical School says dance helps the brain in “planning, control, and execution of voluntary movement.” But the article is silent on dance’s effect on involuntary movement.

Besides the weird dance moves, at one point Pelosi appeared to catch herself while falling forward from a standing position. Confirming for at least some that the House Speaker was clearly inebriated.





But the best explanation for Pelosi’s strange and chaotic movements comes from the folks at the Daily Mail.

They believe Pelosi’s actions were designed to distract viewers from President Biden’s State of the Union speech.

That’s more than a little understandable considering Biden’s absurd remedy for the worst inflationary spiral in forty years.

He asked companies hit by higher prices to voluntarily reduce the cost of their products to consumers, thereby driving down company profits and employee wages. He further believes Depression-era government infrastructure projects will magically reduce inflation despite driving up government debt. Forcing the Federal Reserve to print more poverty-inducing inflationary dollars to pay for it.

With the State of the American Union in disarray after one short year under Biden’s disastrous leadership, it’s clear why White House handlers waved frantically to Pelosi from the wings every time Biden was about to utter something Democratic-Party-stupid.

As singer Marisol chortles…

“When you make me dance like I’m on display… No stoppin’ till I’m satisfied… I’ll dance as a distraction.”

No wonder Pelosi’s about to fall over. She’s neither drunk nor high. She’s exhausted. She and her fellow Democrats can’t stop stomping their feet in the Biden distraction dance.

