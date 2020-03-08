Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats Fried Pork Barrel Coronavirus sandwich

WASHINGTON: President Trump asked for $2.5 Billion to fight the CoronaVirus. House Democrats responded that the President was thinking too small, not taking the health of American’s seriously and responded that he needed $8.3 billion for the fight.

This created a damned if you do, damned if you don’t scenario for the President.

Creating an impossible scenario and then waiting for the President to respond as they vilify him, regardless of the choice he makes, is modus operandi for the Democrats. The President, and his experts, saying $2.5 billion is a good start, we can come back for more if we need sends Schumer to the microphones crying about all the American’s, elderly and infants who will die.

Which is hysterical since their political platform is to kill babies via up to birth abortion and the elderly by limiting health care based on age.

Anyway, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly ran to the microphone, and Twitter, to criticize the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as “opaque and often chaotic.”





She also noted that “we’re coming close” to a bipartisan agreement in Congress on how to move forward on the issue. What she did not say is that her discord was based on Trump’s bill, devoid of pork:

Americans need a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe. The President’s request for coronavirus response funding is long overdue and completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020

For almost two years, the Trump Administration has left critical positions in charge of managing pandemics at the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security vacant. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020

The President’s most recent budget called for slashing funding for the Centers for Disease Control, which is on the frontlines of this emergency. And now, he is compounding our vulnerabilities by seeking to ransack funds still needed to keep Ebola in check. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020

Weeks after the #TrumpBudget called for slashing the CDC budget during this coronavirus epidemic, this undersized funding request shows an ongoing failure to understand urgent public health needs. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020



Our state and local governments need serious funding to be ready to respond effectively to any outbreak in the U.S. The President should not be raiding money that Congress has appropriated for other life-or-death public health priorities. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020

The House will swiftly advance a strong, strategic funding package that fully addresses the scale and seriousness of this public health crisis. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020

The President signs the $8.3 billion CoronaVirus aid bill, introduced by House Democrat Representative Nita M. Lowey and the Democrats crow about how they pushed the President into acting Presidential on behalf of the people and America’s taxpayers are ripped off once again. Reps. Andy Biggs and Ken Buck, both Republicans, voted against the $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency funding bill. Speaking later that evening, Buck defended his “no” vote by calling attention to all the pork contained in the bill. “The president asked for $2.5 billion,” he said. “I would have supported that. The speaker decided to add all sorts of Christmas tree ornaments to this bill. It was unnecessary. It was too much money. And we never had a hearing to discuss it.” Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The bill provides $7.76 billion to federal, state and local agencies to combat the coronavirus and authorizes an additional $500 million in waivers for Medicare telehealth restrictions. Specifically, Buck points out that the bill includes funding for the following foreign (not domestic) projects: $264 million for “Diplomatic Programs” $435 million for “Global Health Programs” $300 million for “International Disaster Assistance” $250 million for the “Economic Support Fund” $100 million for “Worldwide Security Protection”

Within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the bill provides FY2020 supplemental appropriations for the: Food and Drug Administration,

Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention,

National Institutes of Health, and

Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. In addition, the bill provides supplemental appropriations for the: Small Business Administration,

Department of State, and

U.S. Agency for International Development. The supplemental appropriations are designated as emergency spending, which is exempt from discretionary spending limits. The programs funded by the bill address issues such as developing, manufacturing, and procuring vaccines and other medical supplies;

grants for state, local, and tribal public health agencies and organizations;

loans for affected small businesses;

evacuations and emergency preparedness activities at U.S. embassies and other State Department facilities; and

humanitarian assistance and support for health systems in the affected countries. The bill also allows HHS to temporarily waive certain Medicare restrictions and requirements regarding telehealth services during the coronavirus public health emergency. None of these taxpayer dollars were requested by the administration. President Donald Trump had requested $2.5 billion to be distributed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the National Institutes of Health. “The White House request includes more than $1 billion to develop a vaccine, as well as money for therapeutics and stockpiles of protective equipment like masks,” NBC News reported in late February.

Richard Shelby, the Republican Senate Appropriations Committee chair is also critical of the proposal, saying,

“It seems to me at the outset that this request for the money, the supplemental, is lowballing it, possibly, and you can’t afford to do that. If you lowball something like this, you’ll pay for it later.”

Afterward, both congressional Democrats and Republicans began working together toward drafting the ostensibly bipartisan $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency funding bill that made it through the House on Friday. Besides containing questionable foreign spending, the bill also contains a last-minute package pushed by Democrats on behalf of “several leading healthcare technology organizations,” according to Healthcare IT News.

“The American Telemedicine Association, HIMSS, the eHealth Initiative, Health Innovation Alliance and Personal Connected Health Alliance wrote recently to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and other Congressional leaders, asking them make money from the [bill] available for telehealth services and give healthcare professionals ‘as many tools as possible’ to combat spread of the novel coronavirus,” the outlet reported Thursday.

Pelosi and crew honored the request by injecting an additional half a billion dollars into the bill. PDF Coronavirus spending bill -116hr6074enr

But if we break the bill down even further, as The Conservative Treehouse has done, we find that not all the spending is absolutely designed to support the control eradication of the CoronaVirus. Section 306 of the bill, for example, stating:

“Of the funds appropriated by this title under the heading “Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund”, up to $2,000,000 shall be transferred to, and merged with, funds made available under the heading “Office of the Secretary, Office of Inspector General”, and shall remain available until expended, for oversight of activities supported with funds appropriated to the Department of Health and Human Services in titles I and III: Provided, That the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services shall consult with the Committees on Appropriations of the House of Representatives and the Senate prior to obligating such funds: Provided further, That the transfer authority provided by this section is in addition to any other transfer authority provided by law.”

And as Democrats have their hands on cash, and lots of it, the complaining begins about getting their share, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo took to the microphones to complain that the President must give New York more because $35 million from the federal government to prepare for a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was “insufficient.”

The wallet is flush with cash and everyone needs a bigger share.

But where some of the biggest pork may be found is under DIVISION B—TELEHEALTH SERVICES DURING CERTAIN EMERGENCY PERIODS that outlays the distribution of funds to telecommunications groups we can assume will be based in Pelosi’s silicon valley district.

A more detailed breakdown of the spending bill can be viewed here in its entirety. Following are some breakouts compiled by The Conservative Treehouse site:

🤔The Coronavirus porkulos bill jumped up by $500,000,000 in the last few minutes before final vote. [Bump is in the notorious small business loans/bribes/payoffs section] Passed 96-1 Final spend $8.3 billion. [Was $7.8 billion at beginning of day]https://t.co/U9xiEzhc1U https://t.co/QViFexSmh5 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 6, 2020

$61,000,000 HHS FDA Salaries

$20,000,000 Small Business Admin Salaries $2.2 Billion CDC Appropriation

*$950,000,000 CDC State Grants

*$300,000,000 Global Disease Prevention

*$300,000,000 Reserve fund holding — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 6, 2020

$836,000,000 NIH Appropriation $3.1 Billion Public Health and Social Services, Emergency Fund Appropriation (testing, diagnostics, therapeutics, etc) *$100,000,000 Obamacare (primary care)

*$300,000,000 Obamacare (emergency fund) — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 6, 2020

Department of State Appropriation $264,000,000 State Dept. Diplomatic fund (outside U.S.)

$435,000,000 Global Health and Economic Assistance (outside U.S.)

*$200,000,000 Global Health, Emergency Fund (outside U.S.)

$300,000,000 International Disaster Assistance (outside U.S.) — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 6, 2020

Dept of State Cont… $250,000,000 Economic Support Fund (outside U.S.)

*$7,000,000 “Operating Expenses” (outside U.S.) $100,000,000 Worldwide Security Protection (Americans outside U.S.) — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 6, 2020

Summary (Rough Math) with Approximately: $5 billion on U.S. programs (federal and state)

$3 billion in foreign aid (non Americans)

$500 Million General Administrative expenses. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 6, 2020

