MSM hypes coronavirus fears to cover Democrats opposing Trump

WASHINGTON: President Trump has declared a national emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe. Has he played into the hands of fearmongers in the mainstream media? So far this President has yet to fall into one of the Democrats many traps. Unfortunately, this Novel (new) Coronavirus is exciting the fears of many citizens and the anti-Trump press is exploiting that fear to the maximum.

The uncaring and reckless mass media spurring on fears

There is no need to panic over Covid-19 if reasonable precautionary measures are taken. With President Trump’s announcement of a national emergency, he has taken much needed reasonable precautions to protect America from this fast-spreading virus.

That said, the mainstream media is flooding Americans with half-truths, speculation, and outright lies to spread coronavirus fears, in hopes of taking down President Trump. (Why Did It Take So Long for Trump to Get Tested for the Coronavirus?)

It seems to be working as unnecessary panic has begun in many Americans.

At the same time, Nasty Nancy Pelosi is playing politics with COVID-19. Pelosi’s latest disingenuous action was adding an abortion funding package inside the proposed legislation to combat this epidemic.





Hopefully, the Senate will stop it. But if it passes both the house and Senate, President Trump will be forced to veto it. This makes him the fall guy. The MSM headline obvious “Trump fails again in the fight against COVID-19.” Without ever saying that the reason for the veto was the addition of abortion funding.

One more way to take out President Trump and support whoever is the Democratic candidate.

MSM liberally stoking the fears of Americans

While the political drama is playing out, the mainstream media continues amping fears about this flu. And they are doing a great job scaring people. Today people are afraid of this new coronavirus, beyond all reasonableness.

Due to the neverending end-of-the-world reporting by the news media on coronavirus, normally levelheaded citizens have bought outstanding stocks of hand wipes, bleach and toilet paper. Some are even going so far as to steal what they cannot buy. But it has now surpassed simple cleaning and hygiene products.

Overnight a new phenomenon began as the fear level has been raised to unprecedented proportions.

Reports from Beverly Hills, California, Birmingham, Michigan, Charleston, North Carolina, and Naples, Florida, are that people are panic shopping and hoarding everything from fresh vegetables to canned pork and beans. Empty shelves bare witness to the fact that people are beyond scared of what might happen, they are now panicking.

One Beverly Hills shopper reported that she went to the Whole Foods on Wednesday, seeing full shelves. Returning the next day they were mostly empty. A Target store in Los Angeles’s Valley was devoid of all food stocks, as well as survival and camping supplies.

But it is not only in America that people are experiencing toilet paper panic, as an easy search of YouTube will show:

Panic shopping had caused a rush on everything in stock.

The coronavirus, this strain named COVID-19, is reported by the MSM as spreading around the world faster than was thought possible. They tell us that it is more potent than other flu types and deadlier than any before it.





Really?

If one compares the swine flu epidemic of 2009 to this new coronavirus, they find that the patterns between the two are similar. The difference is that the MSM, in order to protect President Obama, underreported the swine flu pandemic.

From H1N1 Widespread in 46 States as Vaccines Lag – October 24, 2009:

Although there has been no exact count, officials said the H1N1 virus has killed more than 1,000 Americans and hospitalized over 20,000. The emergency declaration, which Mr. Obama signed Friday night, has to do only with hospital treatment, not with the vaccine. Government officials emphasized that Mr. Obama’s declaration was largely an administrative move that did not signify any unanticipated worsening of the outbreak of the H1N1 flu nationwide. Nor, they said, did it have anything to do with the reports of vaccine shortages. “This is not a response to any new developments,” said Reid Cherlin, a White House spokesman. “It’s an important tool in our kit going forward.”