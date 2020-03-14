MSM hypes coronavirus fears to cover Democrats opposing Trump

WASHINGTON: President Trump has declared a national emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe. Has he played into the hands of fearmongers in the mainstream media? So far this President has yet to fall into one of the Democrats many traps. Unfortunately, this Novel (new) Coronavirus is exciting the fears of many citizens and the anti-Trump press is exploiting that fear to the maximum.
The uncaring and reckless mass media spurring on fears
There is no need to panic over Covid-19 if reasonable precautionary measures are taken. With President Trump’s announcement of a national emergency, he has taken much needed reasonable precautions to protect America from this fast-spreading virus.
That said, the mainstream media is flooding Americans with half-truths, speculation, and outright lies to spread coronavirus fears, in hopes of taking down President Trump. (Why Did It Take So Long for Trump to Get Tested for the Coronavirus?)
It seems to be working as unnecessary panic has begun in many Americans.
At the same time, Nasty Nancy Pelosi is playing politics with COVID-19. Pelosi’s latest disingenuous action was adding an abortion funding package inside the proposed legislation to combat this epidemic.
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats Fried Pork Barrel Coronavirus sandwich
Hopefully, the Senate will stop it. But if it passes both the house and Senate, President Trump will be forced to veto it. This makes him the fall guy. The MSM headline obvious “Trump fails again in the fight against COVID-19.” Without ever saying that the reason for the veto was the addition of abortion funding.
One more way to take out President Trump and support whoever is the Democratic candidate.
MSM liberally stoking the fears of Americans
While the political drama is playing out, the mainstream media continues amping fears about this flu. And they are doing a great job scaring people. Today people are afraid of this new coronavirus, beyond all reasonableness.
Due to the neverending end-of-the-world reporting by the news media on coronavirus, normally levelheaded citizens have bought outstanding stocks of hand wipes, bleach and toilet paper. Some are even going so far as to steal what they cannot buy. But it has now surpassed simple cleaning and hygiene products.
Overnight a new phenomenon began as the fear level has been raised to unprecedented proportions.
Read Also: Coronavirus: A pandemic of stupidity overtakes America
Reports from Beverly Hills, California, Birmingham, Michigan, Charleston, North Carolina, and Naples, Florida, are that people are panic shopping and hoarding everything from fresh vegetables to canned pork and beans. Empty shelves bare witness to the fact that people are beyond scared of what might happen, they are now panicking.
One Beverly Hills shopper reported that she went to the Whole Foods on Wednesday, seeing full shelves. Returning the next day they were mostly empty. A Target store in Los Angeles’s Valley was devoid of all food stocks, as well as survival and camping supplies.
But it is not only in America that people are experiencing toilet paper panic, as an easy search of YouTube will show:
Panic shopping had caused a rush on everything in stock.
The coronavirus, this strain named COVID-19, is reported by the MSM as spreading around the world faster than was thought possible. They tell us that it is more potent than other flu types and deadlier than any before it.
Really?
If one compares the swine flu epidemic of 2009 to this new coronavirus, they find that the patterns between the two are similar. The difference is that the MSM, in order to protect President Obama, underreported the swine flu pandemic.
From H1N1 Widespread in 46 States as Vaccines Lag – October 24, 2009:
Although there has been no exact count, officials said the H1N1 virus has killed more than 1,000 Americans and hospitalized over 20,000. The emergency declaration, which Mr. Obama signed Friday night, has to do only with hospital treatment, not with the vaccine. Government officials emphasized that Mr. Obama’s declaration was largely an administrative move that did not signify any unanticipated worsening of the outbreak of the H1N1 flu nationwide. Nor, they said, did it have anything to do with the reports of vaccine shortages.
“This is not a response to any new developments,” said Reid Cherlin, a White House spokesman. “It’s an important tool in our kit going forward.”
Today’s reckless reporting is as political as the lack of swine flu coverage
Most pronouncements of the coronavirus are mear speculation and less than factual. However many have fallen victim to their worst fears.
In a few weeks, when we realize that the MSM’s doomsday predictions have not materialized, those who are panicked now will understand that the fake news has struck again.
In the meantime, the MSM will continue to spread fear and panic throughout the nation.
COVID-19 the new moneymaker for MSM
COVID-19 is becoming the moneymaker of the mass-media communications industry. An industry starving for a headline about anything other than the floundering Democratic Party. Coronavirus fills that niche. Think about it, is anyone really paying attention to Joe Biden’s diminished cognitive abilities since Covid-19 became all the news?
No, because when you’re afraid of dying, in the midst of irrational fears, who cares about politics.
The news media would have us believe that our lives are in imminent danger.
In response to the overwhelming press coverage states, such as Michigan, have declared a state of emergency. Businesses are shutting down, and extreme cautions are being implemented.
Broadway theaters have announced they are postponing opening new plays in response to these crises, and even baseball teams are delaying their season openings.
Read Also: The coronavirus – yellow peril panic in the age of Joe Biden
Amazingly, the Masters, which takes place outside in a wide-open area, has also be delayed, if not outrightly canceled.
Wall Street is going up and down so fast no one can keep track. Every over precautionary measure seems designed to thwart our booming economy. Nothing like this happened during the H1N1 “Swine Flu” pandemic of 2009.
Why? Because Obama was President and the left-wing media reporting was to protect him, not provide truth.
A glance at the statistics makes one wonder if we are being too cautious about COVID-19.
Michigan declared an emergency when they only had two COVID-19 cases confirmed. According to the CDC, as of noon March 13, 2020, there are 1,629 cases of COVID-19 reported in 47 different states across this nation. Of those, 41 have died.
That data includes both confirmed and presumptive cases since the flu was identified in late December 2019. This equals approximately a .030 % death rate.
Compare that to what is called the common flu. The CDC estimates that between October 1, 2019, and March 7, 2020, there were between 36 million and 51 million flu illnesses. Of those, 22,000 to 55,000 died. This provides us with an approximate .010 % death rate.
This new flu, not so different from the old flu
While the death rate is higher for this new flu, it is not beyond the norms for the flu. It is consistent with the H1N1 type of influenza.
In fact, the worldwide death rate for the novel (new) coronavirus has been estimated to be somewhere around .034%, while the common flu is around .0134 %. The reason for all the hysteria over the Covid-19 virus is that it is a new virus, with no known antidotes to prevent its spread.
Comparing COVID-19 with common influenza, with its available flu shots, we still see that 34 to 49 million Americans have suffered through this flu season with up to 55,99 deaths. No one is frightened over those numbers.
While it is only prudent to take all necessary precautions to prevent yourself from coming in contact with this new strain of the flu, there is no need to panic over it. When one panics they allow their fright to overpower their common good senses.
When that happens, there is no telling where it might lead. Maybe to stealing toilet paper out of a police station. (Someone Stole All The Toilet Paper From The Kaysville Police Station Public Restroom)
CoronaVirus – here for the duration
This virus will be with us forever, from its inception until science finds a way to eradicate it. Until then scientists are working on antivirals to protect us, and President Trump is working to delay its impact on this country. The best we can do now is to wash our hands, avoid crowds when possible, and place our fears into perspective to the realities of what is actually happening.
As Franklin Roosevelt famously said during his first inauguration, “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”
Don’t allow fearmongers to send you into an unreasonable panic.
