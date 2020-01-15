“Moscow Mitch” protecting the lowly, no-name American from Democrats

WASHINGTON. Top Dem Nancy Pelosi telegraphed that as House articles of impeachment head to the US Senate, the attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office will come to an ignominious end. With a Senate trial based on three-times removed CIA whistleblower testimony, and with Republicans certain to – despite very weak knees – acquit the Oval Office occupant, the House Speaker hopes to revive an old and discredited conspiracy theory. When GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to (and eventually did) kill election-security legislation designed to promote the Dem/Media fiction that Russia hacked the 2016 presidential election, Pelosi took to the stage at a California political event and referred to McConnell as “Moscow Mitch.”

What’s in a name

McConnell is no stranger to disparaging monikers. Back in 2018, Don Blankenship, a dark-horse GOP primary candidate in West Virginia’s Senate race, called McConnell “Cocaine Mitch.”

Blankenship claims McConnell and his Taiwanese in-laws are involved in the illicit drug trade. McConnell’s wife is Elaine Chao, US Transportation Secretary in the Trump administration.

“The idea of the mild-mannered, hopelessly square, seemingly vice-free Senate majority leader being some sort of cocaine baron comes off as ridiculous and even hilarious to many in the political world.”

Syndrome and a dead general

But Trump-Derangement Syndrome (DTS) is the hallmark of today’s twisted popular culture. Rendering America “ridiculous and even hilarious” thanks to Democrats and their fake-news/entertainment media allies.

And nothing to date illustrates that strain of madness quite like their reaction to President Trump’s recent takedown of Iranian terror master, Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Chris Matthews, former speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter and one-time chief of staff for the late Democratic House Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, told his MSNBC, low-information Democratic viewers that Soleimani was something of a cultural icon in totalitarian Iran.

“You know, when some people die… you know… um… you don’t know what the impact is going to be. When Princess Diana died, for instance, there was a huge emotional outpouring… [like] Elvis Presley in this culture. It turns out that this general we killed was a beloved hero of the Iranian people.”

That tingling sensation

This from the man who once told his viewers the mellifluous sound of Barack Obama’s voice sent “a thrill up my leg.” A sensation coincidentally felt by Soleimani as a US Joint Air-to-Ground Missile made its way up his tailpipe.

Mirroring Matthews’s venture down the rabbit hole of depraved moral equivalence, Pelosi suggested Americans empathize with Iran’s ruling mullahs by closing their eyes and imagining Soleimani as a true red, white, and blue American.

“If the United States had a high level – maybe the second most important person in the country assassinated wherever, the United States might consider that an assault on our country.”

It seems to have missed Pelosi and the media’s notice that Trump targeted Soleimani because the terror mastermind took out a lowly, no-name US Pentagon contractor in Iraq. I say no-name because no US news outlet, not even the New York Times, mentioned the American by name.

The forgotten man

As Matthews and Pelosi gyrate with rage over the death of a high-level Iranian terrorist, Trump targets these monsters as a deterrent to future attacks on America’s forgotten men and women. Those not among the high tiers of power. Those who don’t inspire tingling in the legs of power-worshiping miscreants like Matthews. Those who makeup America’s no-name and disparaged “deplorables.”

And this takes us back to “Moscow Mitch.”

With the impeachment gambit about to crap out, Democrats need an excuse, any excuse, to explain Trump’s continued outflanking of their efforts to oust him from office. Not to mention his ability to cut through the media’s constant anti-Trump narratives.

Conspiracy theories and kooks

It appears Mitch McConnell is about to get the Brett Kavanaugh treatment. You may recall how Justice Kavanaugh was accused of participating in gang rapes and sexual molestation by those opposed to his placement on the US Supreme Court.

It didn’t matter that his accuser Christine Blasey Ford had the credibility of your average wild-eyed UFO abductee. Or that another’s accuser’s recollection of her assault was considerably hazy after blacking out due to heavy alcohol consumption.

The beast in the shadows

The left has to make up imaginary monsters because the real beast lurking in the shadows isn’t the Russians or oversexed high-school party-goers. It’s the no-name American who got a job in manufacturing after President Obama said they were gone forever and would take a “miracle” to bring back.

The no-name American who’s seen their pay increase after nearly a decade of economic stagnation. The no-name investor who’s seen their 401(k) rebound after nearly being wiped out by a government-generated housing crash.

The no-name American who isn’t worth much to Nancy Pelosi or Chris Matthews, but whose life President Trump nearly launched an all-out Middle East war to defend.

Is that John Galt?

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel should not fear Nancy Pelosi’s imbecilic barbs or accusations he works for Moscow. Rather, he should look warily at the no-name American he and his weak-kneed Republican Senators will betray if they do not make short work of Pelosi’s bogus and ridiculous impeachment charges.

You see, that no-name American is very much like author Ayn Rand’s John Galt. The “little guy” with the power to “stop the engine of the world.”

