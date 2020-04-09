Modifying history: The government’s germ curtain response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON: Today across the United States (once “states united” via union) a Germ Curtain has descended. Government Czars, federal, state, county, municipal have told (and are telling) “we the people” to stay at home. Stay at home because you must be saved because you are too stupid or helpless to save yourselves.

No one in the land of the free, home of the brave was ever taught to wash their hands, or not to sneeze or cough without covering with his hand or handkerchief. And no one ever would think to stay away from those carrying germs. We need the government’s germ curtain to stand between us and the COVID-19 virus.

The Government’s Germ Curtain

Most people of “we the people” were certainly taught when we were young that if you saw someone with the measles, you ran up and kissed them. Then said, “I hope you get better if you don’t die.”

However, those unknown carriers can only be determined by the government. So you can't get a haircut today, but you can get a pizza delivery.





“From Stettin in the Baltic Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the Continent. Behind that line lie all the capitals of the ancient states of Central and Eastern Europe. Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Belgrade, Bucharest, and Sofia; all these famous cities and the populations around them lie in what I must call the Soviet sphere, and all are subject, in one form or another, not only to Soviet influence but to a very high and in some cases increasing measure of control from Moscow.” – Winston Churchill

Now the majority of states through their governors have ordered people to stay in their homes. How many mayors and county judges etc. have issued similar “orders,” sounding important beyond their mediocre government job. Who knows?

Who cares? People who have to live—that’s who.

The government and the “medical community” are the armies on the “front lines.” This is the sort of tripe we exepct from the government. If Washington is the measure of government worldwide, then the world will forever have syphilis.

So much for that help.

The Medical Community Germ Curtain

The other half of the army is “the medical community.” How many of these television advisers and/or government doctors (county, state, federal) slipped through this past generation’s call for affirmative action may never be known. However, whatever skills they possess would be better served in treating patients rather than advising the government on how to keep people at home.

Probably the Socratic oath is a thing of the past—who knows? But its overarching premier tenant is “Do no harm.”

With the help of these fellows who claim to “practice” (how come They don’t really do it?) medicine, the economy will quite likely rupture. And it possibly could set back a 23 Trillion Dollar Economy (GDP) to somewhere before WWII standards. This sounds a lot like harm.

Of course, people starving to death or sleeping in the park don’t measure up to some affirmative action M.D. getting a pat on the back on television by some “paid” bureaucrat.

Fighting the COVID-19 enemy

The COVID-19 virus, although deadly, is a weak enemy when offering diseases as the enemy. The list is numerous: Swine Flu, Polio, Spanish Flu. (What is the death rate of polio – Answers) Even not knowing its true death rate yet, the Germ Curtain is destroying those government claims to help.

A long time ago, before Iron Curtains and Germ Curtains, some fellows wrote something. It introduced a set of laws, binding those who ratified them. Those who ratified it were in the union and accepted the introduction. This was called the preamble. And the set of laws was the Constitution.

United States Constitution Preamble:





We the People of the United States, in Order (sic), to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic tranquillity provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty (sic) to ourselves and our Posterity (sic), do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

A more accurate preamble today would be:

“We the politicians and bureaucrats of Washington D.C. in order to form a more perfect governing state, establish totalitarian rule, insure obsequious subservience, provide for a national army to police the world, PROVIDE and secure votes to ourselves and our allies-in-office, do ORDER and create this constitution to be used in any way necessary for the state and its sheep.”

“I predict future happiness for Americans if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.”

― Thomas Jefferson

