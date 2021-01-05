Mobsters in America: The Capone and Biden crime families

America has a history of mobsters and the crime they create. There was little question in the mind of the public during prohibition that Al Capone was a mobster and killer. However, though the evidence was in plain sight, so to speak, the government (Federal not State) were unable to arrest him. Capone was eventually convicted for tax evasion because his books were sloppy. However, Capone’s St. Valentine’s day massacre of seven competing mobsters was criminally tidy. And he never paid a price for being the monster that he was.

Nonetheless, Capone’s supporters (yes, there were such) swore that he was innocent and just a businessman living the capitalistic life. Those supporters, including local police and politicians, swore to his character and conduct. To them, Capone could be president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone with a conscience knew that these supporters fell within only two possible mental miens: Liars or fools. Either way, they were financially rewarded for their allegiance to the Chicago mobster. Almost one-hundred years later, Capone is fitting as to the current doctrine of criminal activity regarding the Biden Crime Family with the Big Guy, Joe, and his henchman son Hunter. They even have a bottle blonde moll in dear ole’ Dr. Jill Biden.

Simply, Joe and Hunter Biden, mobsters extraordinaire fit nicely as the modern-day international consonants to Capone and his murderous henchmen in Chicago, circa 1929. To the Biden sycophants in the Democrat party seeking power and wealth, Biden could be President of the United States.





God bless America – Save us from Criminal Democrats.

Democrats’ attempt to steal the 2020 Election has netted no consequences. Federal Law Officials have not interviewed people like Ruby Freeman seen running ballots through the same machines three, four or more times. Even with the evidence in plain sight. Few if any Democrats (or liberals, or progressives, or whatever) and too many Republicans RINOS pretend all is well in some magical democratic way.

Conversely, a large body of Republican conservatives ( Republicans RINOS not included), and some small number of lawyers who believe in their oath, are trying to persuade liberals, liars and/or fools of their folly. They will probably fail in their efforts to convince a crooked court, not even SCOTUS.

It isn’t easy to convince a fool. And it is impossible to convince a liar. Most Democrats (and the RINOS) are first, liars.

However, their mental tattoos of foolishness are indelible (as are all tattoos).

No? Burning buildings are protests, not riots? Why bother to have constitutional age limits for House, Senate, and President. Any five-year-old could be stupid.

These thugs have been trying to rid themselves of Donald Trump (and his conservative loyalists) for four years. They knew they must. The income-tax-Capone-like-charges were getting too close to many in the FBI, CIA, and any number in what is cleverly referred to as, the “intelligence community.”

Furthermore, the Democrats’ devotion to China and its CCP needed a full Trump rejection in order to manipulate a Biden infusion.

God bless America. – Save us from socialism

Furthermore, socialist wealth-confiscating moron ideals like “The Green New deal” or free education for everyone. Or income guarantees that will promise destroy the economy with floods of newly printed money. All in danger of Trump and his allies.

But like Capone and his gangsters, the Democrats and their coadjutants in the Washington Swamp and media miscreants will lie, trek with foolishness or idly quote some Founding father-mother-person without a clue to what went into the voting franchise and its relationship to a republican government.

Meanwhile, we get bloviating children like AOC and her childish drivel or corrupt octogenarians like Nancy Pelosi and her clothes-matching mask, while getting her hair washed in front of taxpayers. Taxpayers, who, of course, wash their own hair.





God bless America – Save us from Biden.

May these horrible anti-republican socialists keep hold of their foolish hearts and minds. And may they lie their way all the way to the altar of truth. Even as Al Capone looks up at them and smiles. Because a mobster loves another mobster.

And they should always remember that Capone died of syphilis—the number one “social” disease of the time.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.