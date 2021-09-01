Mission on to rescue military contract working dogs Biden left to die

SAN DIEGO: Military working dogs were most likely sniffing for bombs up until the last U.S. military plane left Kabul, Afghanistan Aug. 30. Some people think getting people out is more important than dogs. Yet military working dogs are like people who serve this country. These K-9 Warriors run to chaos before anyone else does. A loyal and loving servant – they pay the same high prices of injury and death in combat.

“American Humane, a national animal welfare organization, says the Biden Administration intentionally left behind U.S. military service animals. Reports say “as many as 150 dogs were left behind – in cages,” says Todd Starnes. In an early reveal.

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs [CWD] to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies,” American Humane president [and CEO] Robin Ganzert stated.

Heartbreaking as it is – it appears to be true.

Amidst backlash, the Pentagon is denying reports they left any military working dogs in Kabul.

“Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under the care of the U.S. military,” says the Defense Department.

Turns out bucking the buck is semantics, wording evolving around the words 'contract' and 'cages.' Not their problem in other words.





“did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, to include the reported ‘military working dogs,'” Omitting the word ‘contract.’

Private military contractors train military contract working dogs (CWD) for military operations. To fill the increased demand for such advanced canine skills to detect threats, save lives.

Ganzert is so right, “These brave dogs do the same dangerous, life-saving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned.” (Military Working Dogs: Marines and canine companions fight against terror)

Used to be all military working dogs were trained outside the military until March 13, 1942. When the Quartermaster Corps (QMC) of the United States Army began training dogs for the newly established War Dog Program, or “K-9 Corps.

You have to read between the lines to get what the Pentagon is trying to pull off.

Here you have Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Kabul Small Animal Rescue saying the military released the CWD dogs and then sent her out the airport gate. Saying she saw them do it.

The Department of Defense turned the responsibility of U.S. military contract working dogs over to a local Afghan animal rescue. These are highly-trained furry-coated guardians, warriors, and heroes. They earn the right to come home to their own country. Yet were thrown away like chaff to survive among the Taliban who hate dogs. There was so much confusion going on, but Charlotte saw enough to put it in writing.

How far can you twist the truth?

These canines the Dept. of Defense put to work in the most dangerous environment possible were apparently tossed off the evacuation list. After they became an arm of the military. To end up at the Kabul Small Animal Rescue. To what be euthanized? These dogs are expensive to train and not easily adoptable into a family with warlike training in their brains. We already read it in Charlotte’s statement and she was kind to take them in when the military had used them up. But to even consider leaving any kind of American military dog in enemy territory is cruelty.

“U.S. forces went to great lengths to assist the Kabul Small Animal Rescue as much as possible,” says the Defense Department, citing complications of a “dangerous retrograde mission.” Did everything except get our K-9 warriors trained to serve home where they belong safe and sound. It does not matter if it’s a military working dog or a contracted military working dog. Same dangers, same risks, same jobs to do. Same responsibility for our U.S. military with dogs in their employ to see them removed from the hellhole called Kabul.

Biden caused the massive crisis. Ripped protocol apart causing every man and dog for himself to flee from terror. And its not the first time. (Shades of Benghazi in Afghanistan crisis link to betrayal, profit)

“What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight—it’s the size of the fight in the dog. – PRESIDENT DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER

Save the ‘51’.

Veteran Sheepdogs of America took a dog lover’s approach at great risk to save 51 contracted military working dogs. Attempts continue to get them out. But none have yet succeeded.

The following is this writer’s attempt to show the evolution of this honorable effort.

(Aug 29: Has the majority of funds to fly out 140 refugees and 51 military working dogs.)

It costs $1.67 million for 737 plane out of Kabul. We need are working our contacts for donations. We have the majority of the funds to fly out at least 140 and 51 military working dogs!

Anything will help! Dogs need to leave tonight. https://t.co/3vaYMaMAyd pic.twitter.com/hcT5hhTkz3 — Veteran Sheepdogs of America (@VetSheepdogsUS) August 29, 2021

(Aug 29: UPDATE – rescue expanded to 46 military working dogs out of Kabul)

UPDATE!!!! Our efforts of rescuing has expanded to 46 military working & now we are coordinating with our contacts & flights to get the dogs and rescue people out of Kabul on same plane.

Thank you for all your help! This is a mess! #Afghanistan https://t.co/3vaYMaMAyd pic.twitter.com/OAtPXANxb6 — Veteran Sheepdogs of America (@VetSheepdogsUS) August 29, 2021

More on the rescue attempts:

(Aug 30: 51 military working dogs in crates)

UPDATE: We are securing PPR papers for extract from Afghanistan for the people that can’t get on Kabul Airfield & remaining funding. The 51 working dogs are being fed & watered. Thank you for all your generosity through this! Please keep praying!https://t.co/3vaYMb4bWN pic.twitter.com/tvMIHT184K — Veteran Sheepdogs of America (@VetSheepdogsUS) August 30, 2021

(Veteran Sheepdogs of America ‘no contract military dog left behind’)

This rescue of these 51 contract military dogs in Afghanistan is PERSONAL for our president @JoshuaHosler. He was assistant Platoon Leader & worked TWO contract military bomb dogs in Afghanistan in 2010, Tequila and Ava. #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/YLsVHEahkl — Veteran Sheepdogs of America (@VetSheepdogsUS) September 1, 2021

Wow – what a government sham and shame. Leave it to Americans to rescue their own.

Hear it from Veteran Sheepdogs of America. Who pleads on Twitter they are legitimate. They have in their care, 51 contract military working dogs left behind by Biden’s military in Afghanistan.

“We are not a scam says Veteran Sheepdogs of America. We are working with Kabul Small Animal Rescue. The fake news that is pushing out is damaging this mission and risking dogs lives, people’s lives more than you know…We are pushing ahead…keep us in your prayers.”

On 08/30/2021, the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan handing off its K-9 troops to the tarmac. Amounts to a cruel fate for American soldier dogs that have saved countless troop lives from Taliban bombs, drug-running, and lethal attacks. These dogs didn’t get to choose to go to Afghanistan or when they could leave.

Loyal to the end- these military working dogs helped evacuate those who left them behind to die.

Biden had no exit plan for people or military dogs.

Despite knowing months in advance the withdrawal dates, Biden took all hope away for a government rescue for everyone. The same day, the Kabul Small Animal Rescue sent out a press release,

“We assure you our inability to get these dogs out was not for lack of trying. Over the course of the week there were MANY charter flights booked. Every single one fell apart for any reason you can think of. It was infuriating. Even our last Hail Mary, Veteran Sheepdogs of America, have run into SUBSTANTIAL issues and problems which we are still navigating for the working dogs.”

“At the end, the military forcibly released all the [CWD] rescue dogs as the last US plane was departing.”