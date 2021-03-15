Millennials’ emotional intelligence and the real face of American fascism

WASHINGTON. Science Daily published a story hailing a possible cure for those incredulous souls who do not believe the mainstream media. But should we be listening? According to Visier, a research firm used by human resource specialists, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing received more age discrimination complaints from employees from 150 of Silicon Valley’s largest tech companies than they do bias complaints over race or gender. 28 percent more to be exact.

According to Business Insider, the median age at Facebook is 28, 30 at Google, and 31 for Apple Inc. And over at Twitter, 70 percent of its workforce is male, with 58 percent being very, very white.

But we’ll get back to that a little later.

Alternative sources of information

As you may recall, a study by the Columbia University School of Journalism found conservative news sources played a key role in Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.





According to a Columbia Journalism Review article, consumers of conservative news were…

“… eager to hear stories about Hillary Clinton’s untrustworthiness, unlikeability, and possibly even criminality. ‘Alt-right’ news sites like Breitbart and The Daily Caller supplemented the outright manufactured information with highly slanted and misleading coverage of their own. The continuing fragmentation of the media and the increasing ability of Americans to self-select into likeminded ‘filter bubbles’ exacerbated both phenomena, generating a toxic brew of political polarization and skepticism toward traditional sources of authority.”

The organs of the left (legacy media), which denounced as “simplistic” notions of “good and evil,” “freedom and tyranny” during the Cold War, now embrace the simplistic idea that truth is a commodity they must control and exclusively parcel out. Any information coming from outside the filter of their bubble is “fake news.”

President Donald Trump famously turned the tables on news outfits like The New York Times and CNN by using the label to describe their decidedly skewed reporting.

The science of emotional intelligence

And this brings us back to the Science Daily story mentioned above. According to the article…

“… people with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to ‘fake news’… Researchers found that those who identified the types of news correctly were most likely to score highly in the EQ (emotional quotient or emotional intelligence) tests. There was a similar correlation between correct identification and educational attainment.”

Dr. Tony Anderson, Senior Teaching Fellow in Psychology at Scotland’s University of Stathclyde, told Science Daily:

“Fake news on social media is now a matter of considerable public and governmental concern. Research on dealing with this issue is still in its infancy but recent studies have started to focus on the psychological factors which might make some individuals less susceptible to fake news.”

The term “psychological factors” is telling. It suggests that political dissent is not a matter of individual conscience and choice but a mental disorder. This is reminiscent of the view taken of dissenters in the old Soviet Union, where state oligarchs defined truth. And where dissenters found themselves confined to mental institutions.

University of Strathclyde’s Dr. Tony Anderson contends that “people can be trained to enhance their own EQ levels. This should help them to discern with a greater degree of accuracy which news is reliable and which is misleading.”

And who will do the training to assure we define the truth according to the precepts of government and legacy media? Anderson doesn’t say.

Big Tech overseers

But Big Tech has stepped in, using censorship and de-platforming as the plantation overseer once used his whip.

At a recent hearing before the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, journalist Glenn Greenwald reminded lawmakers of efforts by Big Tech firms to suppress real news. It concerned The New York Post’s exposé on Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and his corrupt foreign business deals.





Financial undertakings that directly benefited old Joe, who Hunter referred to in emails as “The big guy.”

Greenwald reminded Congress that…

“…Twitter imposed a full ban on its users’ ability to link to the story: not just on their public Twitter pages but even in private Twitter chats. Twitter even locked the account of The New York Post, preventing the newspaper from using that platform for almost two weeks unless they agreed to voluntarily delete any references to their reporting about the Hunter Biden materials… Facebook tinkered with its algorithms to prevent the dissemination of this reporting about a long-time politician who was leading the political party for which Facebook officials spent years working.”

To the embarrassment of Democrats (and never-Trump Republicans) in Congress, Greenwald reminded them…

“… not even the Biden family, to this very day, has claimed that a single word contained in the published documents is fabricated or otherwise inauthentic. Ample evidence – including the testimony of others involved in the original creation and circulation of those documents – demonstrates that they were fully genuine.”

Millennial fascism

And this is where emotional quotient or emotional intelligence comes into play.

According to Edgepoint Learning, employers must train their employees in emotional intelligence.

“By 2025, 75 percent of the workforce will be millennials. These employees are tech-savvy, appreciate socially aware companies, and are focused on mindfulness in employment… Emotionally intelligent people with average IQs outperform people with exceptional IQs 70 percent of the time. Why? Because emotionally intelligent employees have a high dose of two important skills: personal competence and social competence.”

And what do these skills entail?

Identifying and naming emotions.

Applying emotions to problem-solving when necessary.

Regulating your own emotions and knowing when to help regulate the emotions of others.

Overly emotional millennials, the non-age among us, will help “regulate” our emotions and the thoughts governing them? Now that’s a very ambitious project. One that requires a totalitarian grip on the spigot of information.

At a time Democrats and the mainstream media tell us the greatest threat facing America and its democracy comes from white supremacists, Big Tech censors look an awful lot like the very enemy they tell us to fear.

Millennial emotional intelligence, so much in practice in Silicon Valley and in the violent streets of cities like Portland, has a young but very familiar face. The face of totalitarian fascism.

Top Image: Millennial protestors in Portland, Oregon. CBS News screen capture.