Millennial stupidity, Kamala Harris, and the end of the world

WASHINGTON. For some, it seemed obvious the Ukraine/Russia crisis was an inspired Biden administration distraction. After all, faux President Joe Biden sent Vice President Kamala Harris – formally his US border czar – to Europe to secure Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” and shepherd the NATO alliance through its darkest period since the end of the Cold War.

Serious people took one look at the unserious Harris and understandably thought, “How could this crisis be real?”

Then, Russian forces crossed into Ukraine and began taking territory and killing people. And suddenly, serious people realized the unserious VP Harris was the best and brightest the Democratic Party apparatus could find to save the grand NATO alliance conceived by President Harry S. Truman as a bulwark against Soviet Russia’s territorial ambitions in Western Europe.

“Ukraine is a country in Europe…”

So said the unserious Harris to listeners of “The Morning Hustle,” a radio show which claims to give a “humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view.”





“… It [Ukraine] exists next to another country called Russia. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine so basically, that’s wrong.”

The unserious Harris may have come off sounding like a simpleton, but you must remember she was explaining events encompassing geopolitics, military strategy, and basic geography to ignorant Millennials. Subjects of which she herself has no discernible grasp.

It may come as news to Millennials and Generation Zers, but if Europe – hell, the entire world for that matter – ever had reason to fear for its very existence in the nuclear age, that time is right now.

The unserious walking embarrassment known as Kamala Harris has all our lives in her less than capable hands as she leads the NATO response to Russian aggression.

This is the same unserious Harris who told CNN that hers was “the last voice in the room” when Biden decided upon his disastrous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Biden and Harris’s success in 2020 had everything to do with that voting block of young and unserious Millennials.

The American generation which has lived the longest with their parents than any previous. The emotional cripples who are less likely to know how to check their car’s tire pressure or cook a meal for themselves.

The title of Mark Bauerlein’s book on Millennials says it all, “The Dumbest Generation Grows Up from Stupefied Youth to Dangerous Adults.”

And Bauerlein gives a frightening description of these deadly perpetual adolescents:

“What belief best suits a youth who doesn’t want to go to church? What conception of human nature will appeal most to someone who trusts in his own exceptional nature? What vision of the future works best for someone with no sense of the past? What standard of judgment goes with a sensibility that won’t distinguish superior from inferior creations? What ultimate meaning will he find on his own? The answer is: Utopia.

“Utopia is an innocent dream of how things ought to be, and a youth raised on Millennial projections can’t understand why that blessed condition shouldn’t materialize here and now.”

The world may stumble into a nuclear exchange with Vladimir Putin’s Russia because unserious utopian Millennials thought sending an idealized version of their parents to Washington was a swell idea.

They looked to Biden and Harris like the comforting pair living above their basement abodes that lovingly cooks their meals and works several jobs to keep a roof over their pampered heads.

But there’s another motive at work here. According to the Applied Research Center,

“… most Millennials struggle to articulate their views on how race and racism operate in their lives. But our focus groups’ deeper discussions revealed that a structural understanding of racism – of racism as something that grows out of political and economic systems rather than individual animus – is not completely lost on this generation. And that, of course, has serious implications for how they will go about eradicating it from our society.”

If Millennials struggle to articulate how racism operates in their lives, it should dawn on them that their befuddlement stems from America’s dramatic strides in becoming a color-blind society.

Clearly, voting for Kamala Harris was their inarticulate means of achieving justice for a dying evil. And in doing so, they became transmitters of an immutable force more powerful than racism. “The Peter Principle.”

It states:

“Members of a hierarchy are promoted until they reach the level at which they are no longer competent.”

That incompetence now bestrides the oceans like a colossus in the person of the unserious Kamala Harris.

As Russian troops storm across the Ukrainian border like Haitian illegals into Del Rio, Texas, the avatar of Millennial hubris and hierarchical incompetence will almost certainly say something very, very stupid.

And the unserious Vice President Kamala Harris, who’ll soon head back to Europe to take charge of the Ukrainian crisis, will become the spearpoint of Millennial obliviousness that may end up triggering, well, nuclear oblivion.

