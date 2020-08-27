Mike Pence: VP hits a home run in ‘Land of Heroes’ RNC keynote

LOS ANGELES — The first two nights of the 2020 Republican National Convention are already in the books. The RNC started the four-day event celebrating America with “A Land of Promise.” Tuesday night featured America as “The Land of Opportunity.” Wednesday night Vice President Mike Pence accepted his nomination for another four-year term. He followed his formal acceptance with a stirring keynote address celebrating “America: A Land of Heroes.”

Opening the evening, Rabbi Shubert Spero offered prayers for America. He noted that among our God-given rights was the right to self-defense attacking social justice as an attempt by its practitioners to deny others their individual rights.

He even mentioned President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again refrain.

Some may criticize this man of religion for offering a political prayer. But this is the Republican Convention, a partisan event. People are allowed to be political.





Republican National Convention (RNC) 2020 – A Land of Hero speakers

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

In her address, Gov. Noem correctly noted that “our founding principles are under attack.” The South Dakota governor contrasted President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that Biden has “built nothing.” She also contrasted Trump’s expansion of individual rights and support for preserving America’s heritage.

Democrats, on the other hand, seem to be fine with radicals burning their cities to the ground. But unlike Kenosha, Seattle, Chicago, and Portland, there is no rioting in South Dakota.

Minnesotian Scott Dane stand up for the working class

Minnesota logger Scott Dane represents the loggers and truckers in Minnesota. Minnesota lost “half of its mills and thousands of jobs” during the Obama-Biden administration.

Saying “Radical environmentalists were allowed to kill the forests,” Dane spoke of how improper forest management, led by ignorant liberals, led to out of control forest fires that destroy communities and lives.

He further described how managed forestation can save forests and reduce the pain of the wildfires In California, for example, it is environmental regulation against controlled burns that exacerbated the wildfires.

Biden is harmful to the timber industry and the forests.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Blackburn, whose father’s career was in law enforcement, paid tribute to the profession. “These heroes can’t be canceled,” she declared. The reason the Obama-Biden Harris team keeps undercutting ICE, the military, and police officers is that “If there are no heroes to inspire us, Government can control us.”

She correctly pointed out that Democrats are all about power and control. “They would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything,” she said. That message will continue to resonate even among Blue State voters who’ve tired of being under house arrest.





Blackburn pointed out that this local and state repression is like the Chinese government, hinting that Biden likes China and China likes him.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw

Congressman Crenshaw served in Afghanistan after 9/11. “America’s heroism isn’t relegated to the battlefield,” he said. One such hero is the cop who “will get spit on one day and save a child the next.”

Crenshaw rejected the whole phony leftist “truth to power” bloviating.

“Heroism is self-sacrifice, not lecturing, and moralizing when you disagree,” noted the former Navy Seal.

Crenshaw knows of what he speaks. He lost an eye in an IED explosion eight years ago in the fields of Helman Provenance. But the story that Congressman Crenshaw told is the story of a real hero in his life, Dave Orson. His comments were inspiring and remind us who the true heroes of America are, and have been, for 243 years.

These Patriots hold America higher than their own lives.

Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg

General Kellogg served in Vietnam and Iraq. He was also in the Pentagon on 9/11. A military family, Kellogg’s son, daughter, and son-in-law have all deployed to Afghanistan. He understands service, sacrifice, and leadership. The only question, he says, to ask before any military operation should be “Is this decision right for America?”

General Kellogg says President Trump has taken decisive action to protect America in rebuilding the military, taking out Qasem Soleimani, getting NATO to pay closer to their fair share, and getting America out of endless wars. Trump has kept us out of needless conflicts and the only modern President since Jimmy Carter to not take us into military conflicts in foreign countries. (The only US president who didn’t wage war)

Trump seeks peace whenever possible but is not afraid of wielding power. He brokered peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The first chance at peace in the middle east in more than a quarter of a century.

President Trump has renegotiated trade deals, such as the Obama-Biden Iran deal and payoff, that hurt our national security and, according to Lt. Gen. Kellogg, fulfilled his role as Commander-in-Chief.

Tera Myers is raising a special needs child named Samuel.

When her doctor revealed that her baby was afflicted with Down Syndrome, Mrs. Myers’s doctors encouraged her to abort her child. The doctor said that having a Downs child would burden her life, her family, and her community. That his life would not be worth living. Relying on God, she refused.

As Samuel grew, Mrs. Myers could not find educational opportunities for her child. The public schools rejected him, so she fought to pass legislation in Ohio for special needs children. Special private schools were created.

President Trump met Samuel, who told the President “School choice helped my dreams come true. I was able to fit in.”

Fighting back tears, the proud mom said, “Unlike the doctor who told me to end Samuel’s life before it began, President Trump did not dismiss my son.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A video montage began with Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Today is the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton are known as the heroes behind the fight for women’s suffrage. Their life of activism began with the fight for abolition.

When they were told they could not vote at a meeting to help slaves, their fight began to include helping women gain the right to vote. Republicans fought for Mott and Stanton, while Democrats fought to preserve slavery and women’s suffrage.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is only 32 years old, but at 21 she tested positive for the BRCA II gene mutation. Having this genetic marker meant that she had an 84% chance of developing breast cancer. Her mother also had the BRCA II mutation, and she chose to have a preventative double mastectomy protecting herself from a disease that has taken “far too many of our mothers, our sisters, our friends.”

Ms. McEnany related that in her family alone, eight women, some in their early 20s, have fought breast cancer.

Knowing she wanted a long life, Ms. McEnany made the difficult choice to also have a radical double mastectomy. Coming out of surgery, she received a call from Ivanka Trump, followed a little later by President Trump. At the time she was a spokesperson for RNC.

Ms. McEnany praises Trump’s support for people. His compassion for people who are suffering. “The hardest part of his job is writing to loved ones of fallen soldiers.”

Having the mastectomy was the hardest decision she has made. Supporting Donald J. Trump is her easiest.

Second Lady Karen Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence spoke of the 19th Amendment’s 100th anniversary. That because of heroes like Susan B. Anthony and Lucy Stone, women today, like her and V.P. Pence’s daughters Audrey and Charlotte, and future generations will have their voices heard and their votes count.

This evening we look at Heroes in our land.

As America’s second lady, Mrs. Pence recalls meeting many American Military heroes, saying the “Pences are a military family.” The Pences son Michael serves in the U.S. Marines and son-in-law Henry in the U.S. Navy. One of Mrs. Pence’s key initiatives is the “R. Riveter” program to support military spouses, who she refers to as “Our Home Front Heroes”.

The President and Vice President have supported her efforts with legislations. Vice President Pence later saying that the Second Lady will return to the school class room this fall.

Kellyanne Conway played a vital role in helping Trump win in 2016.

Fitting for an evening in which America’s suffragettes are being honored, Kellyanne Conway is the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign. For her, women’s empowerment “is not a slogan.”

Raised in a household of all women, she learned at an early age that “limited means does not make for limited dreams. The promise of America belongs to us all.” Saying this is a “century worth celebrating, but also a reminder that our nation is young and fragile.”

Conway is leaving the White House at the end of this week. She is leaving one of the most prestigious jobs in the world to spend more time with her family. A personal sacrifice she calls “more mama, less drama.” The drama surrounding her husband and one of her daughters is well-known and Conway is putting her family before her personal aspirations.

Handling this with the grace and dignity that only a mother could muster.

Kellyanne says that women in leadership roles can still seem novel, but not to President Trump. “In business and in Government, he confides and consults us, respects our opinions. And insists we are on equal footing with the men.”

“President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion.”

She then describes many of the everyday female heroes – from the nurse who treats COVID to the single mother with two kids, two jobs, and two commutes, that finally has health insurance. Ten long years after the Obama-Biden empty promise of healthcare for all.

Kellyanne speaks of how President Trump and Vice President Pence lift up Americans, providing them with dignity, opportunity, and results. She reveals how she has seen “too many times” the President stooped to

“Console a child that has lost a parent. And a parent that has lost a child. Or a worker that has lost his job. Or an adolescent that has lost her way to drugs. Don’t lose hope, he has told them, assuring them that they are not alone and that they matter. ‘

Every speaker has memorable lines. For Kellyanne it is talking about the Trump-Pence actions to combat the opioid drug crises, echoing the sentiments of First Lady Melania Trump of the night before. We have to remove the stigma of drug addiction so that people will ask for help she says.

There are always people that have far more than us. Our responsible is to focus on those that have far less than us.

Sister Dede Byrne

If a nun can be described as charming, Sister Dede Byrne of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts is that sister. Addressing those listening she joked that “you better be careful what you pray for.” Her prayer was to help her find her Pro-life voice for the born and unborn. And here she is, on the stage of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Before taking the habit Sister Dede spent 30 years in the military as a doctor and surgeon. She entered her religious order in 2002, serving the poor around the world. She is not political but will fight to protect the rights of unborn children.

“I’m not just pro-life. I’m pro-eternal life.”

President Trump is the most pro-life leader America has had. She warns that Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris are anti-life in that they support up to birth abortions.

Football Coach Lou Holtz

It was only fitting that a nun would be followed by a guy from Notre Dame, retired football coach Lou Holtz. Lou Holtz often jokes that there is a statue of him at Notre Dame because “the pigeons needed a place to land.” Holtz recently lost his wife of 59 years. He is a real person from Middle America.

Lou Holtz is an American winner on the football field and in life.

Saying it was a pleasure, and an honor, to be there to explain why he feels President is a consistent winner, an outstanding winner, and deserves to be re-elected.

Coach Holtz is another American whose life story is compelling. Holtz being raised in a one-bedroom cabin in West Virginia. Like other speakers, he attributes his success to strong parents who encouraged him to get an education and get to work.

Michael McHale, President of the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO)

NAPO’s recent endorsement of President Trump for reelection is because of his “aggressive federal prosecution for those who attack police officers.” He has also signed into law mental health improvements for law enforcement officials suffering mental strain on the job.

Officer McHale says Mayors in Democrat cities are undermining police on purpose. “Joe Biden has turned his candidacy over to the far left anti-police radicals.” Kamala Harris was anti-law enforcement while posing as a prosecutor.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was the first in her family to go to college and the youngest Republican women ever elected to Congress. Her praise for Trump is for authoring “the largest military pay raise in a decade.” Congresswoman Stefanik spoke of the Democrats’ baseless impeachment that was actually an attack on Americans like you and me.

She reiterated that this election is a choice between the American dream and the socialist nightmare of Bernie Sanders and the Squad. Biden wants to keep Americans “locked up in the basement and crush them with four trillion in new taxes.”

Re-electing Trump is the only answer to those seeking to “protect the Americans dream.”

North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn is only 24 years old.

At age 18, Cawthorn was in a horrific car accident, given only a one percent chance of surviving. Before his accident, he was six feet, three inches tall, he says with humor. Now he is confined to a wheelchair where he no longer towers over others. He says that his accident and paralyzation helps him to identify with those feeling ignored and forgotten, as he felt. Until he decided that he still has his voice and his mind. It is interesting to note here that Cawthorn will join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as part of the emerging new diversity of the Republican party. Both Cawthorn and Abbott permanently using wheelchairs.

Mr. Cawthorm says that Republicans seek to rebuild, restore and renew while Democrats are all about destruction.

Alluding to his age, Cawthron reminded us that George Washington was 21 when he was a general. Abraham Lincoln was 22 when he first sought office. That James Madison was only 36 when he signed The Consitution.

Democrats have “normalized emotion-based voting” based on ideology votes. Noting that conservatives “do not have to apologize for your beliefs.” In a powerful moment, Cawthorn stood up from his wheelchair and in support of Donald J. Trump.

Madison Cawthorn is the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district

Former NFL player Jack Brewer is a member of Black Voices for Trump and a lifelong Democrat

President Trump is the first Republican he will ever be voting for. He voiced a sentiment similar to Herschel Walker on Monday night:

“I know what racism looks like. I have seen it first-hand. In America, it bears no resemblance to Donald Trump.”

As he was getting ready to leave for the event, Mr. Brewer says his eight-year-old son told him to tell the people that all lives matter. A lesson many adults, and no leftists, do not understand. Mr. Brewer referenced that Biden and Harris have locked up countless numbers of black men. Strongly debunking the liberals Charlottesville lies that Trump said there are “fine people on both sides” alleging he was speaking of the Neo-Nazis in the statement.

But the reference was to the tearing down of the Confederate statues, saying that though they fought for the South, they were Americans. Lincoln took this same position when, following the war, he allowed the erection of the very statues of Americans that ANTIFA has been tearing down.

Brewer excoriated the media for repeating that lie ad-nauseum. Brewer’s mother taught him that, “When the lord starts blessing, the devil starts messing.” The truth matters. Jack Brewer spoke his truth, on Wednesday night.

Chen Guangcheng is a Chinese civil rights activist

Chen Guangcheng was thrown in prison by the Chinese Communist government. His crime was speaking out against the government and China’s one-child people he was beaten and sent to prison by the CCP. He escaped in 2005 and was sheltered in the American embassy in Beijing. He says he is forever grateful to the American people for bringing him and his family to the United States of America, where they are free.

“The US must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop CCP’s aggression. President Trump is leading on this and we need the other counties to join him in this fight. A fight for our future. Standing up to fight for freedom is not easy, but President Trump has shown that courage.”

Guangcheng told the real story of the Chinese Communist government that the American media purposely whitewashes. His story is a warning to what a Biden presidency, with his kowtowing to China, will mean not only for the people of China, but the world.

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin is a Jewish Republican who served in Iraq and is still in the Army Reserves.

Celebrating the land of heroes, Congressman Zeldin spoke of the heroes of past wars, including the Greatest Generation and the responders to 9/11. He spoke of the everyday heroes of our country that sacrifice for the American.

In particular, he then spoke of the heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the front line medical workers. Congressman Zeldin has a strong affinity to the front line medical worker as they saved his daughter’s life. He saw first hand their dedication when all hope was lost. When Zeldin’s twin daughters were born they were only one-and-a-half pounds each. Shortly after birth, one of the twins suffered sepsis and a stroke and the doctors warned that she would die. The girls are now in high schools, suffering no long terms events.

Zeldin says the doctors and medical staff performed miracles, and Zeldin found a way to repay that beauty. That they were then, and are now, America’s front line heroes.

During the COVID pandemic, Zeldin worked with President Trump making sure that medical institutions in New York had everything they needed from gowns to masks, and ventilators were sent to Long Island at warp speed. And they received much more than they were promised. “The president’s effort for New York was phenomenal”

A video montage showed American veterans praising Trump for his obsessive attention to our veterans. Behind the scenes, he has sped up military disability benefits and fixed the broken Veterans’ Administration. One wounded soldier said he would “run through a brick wall for this president.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is in a tough reelection battle.

Senator Ernst was a military commander before entering politics. The liberal media still thinks of Iowa as flyover country, ignoring the recent derecho storm that caused massive damage to the state and the farmers. After the storm, President Trump went to Cedar Rapids, and the media finally noticed.

Senator Ernst spoke of the Obama-Biden water regulations that were horrendous for Iowa. President Trump’s repeal of that rule was a lifeline to Iowa farmers. Not caring that the heartlands of America are what feeds Americans, the Obama-Biden administration was “hostile to farmers.” She warns that the Green New Deal would “essentially ban animal agriculture.”

This election is a choice between liberal coastal elites and radical environmentalists against farmers and other working Americans. The Deplorables of flyover country. The people who grow the corn and grain, raise the cattle and dairy cows – the Americans that fill the breadbasket of this country.

Utah Congressional candidate Burgess Owens: The anti-AOC model for a new GOP

Utah Congressional candidate Burgess Owens won a Super Bowl with the 1980 Oakland Raiders. His opening statements were in homage to his ancestor, Silas Owens, who was brought to America, shackled in the belly of a slave ship to be sold on the auction block.

“By the grace of God and the courage of slaves who believe in freedom, Silas escaped through the underground railroad and settled in the Great State of Texas. He went on to become a successful entrepreneur, built the community’s first church, first elementary school, and purchased 102 acres of farmland which he p. I am here today a candidate for congress due to my great-great-grandfather Silas Burgess. “

He is a black man who grew up in the Jim Crow South and understands racism very well. In his speech, Owens shared that after his Super Bowl championship with the Oakland Raiders, he lost everything. Moving his family of six into a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, he took a job as a chimney sweep during the day and a security guard at night.

Mr. Owens recalls being picked up by the Jets and then when his post-football business failed, the father of six took a job as a chimney sweeper. He worked his way back up to the corporate world and is now the Republican nominee for Utah’s 4th congressional district. The choice is either for an America ruled with hope, or despair.

“What the Democratic Party’s doing basically is taking away everything that gives us hope, gives us excitement,” Owens said. “They are truly a dour, dark, depressed party, and on the other side of the coin, we’re optimistic, we’re light. We say let’s go out and make things happen. Let’s figure it out.”

Unlike an “elitist bartender” in congress (AOC), he understands the American dream, he, and his great-great-grandfather, and those in-between, have experienced it first hand.

He repeats the outrage over Joe Biden for saying that black people voting for Trump are “not black.” Pre-pandemic, black employment reached all-time highs under Trump. Owens believes that we don’t need more politicians in government. We need more chimney sweepers. More real job creators. More American dream dreamers.

RNC Day 3 – Meet Lara Trump wife to President Trump’s son Eric.

She is Jewish, as is Ivanka. Meaning that President Trump has more Jewish grandchildren than many liberal Jews supporting Biden. President Trump has appointed many women to senior positions in his administration, Mrs. Trump says. “Women’s unemployment hit its lowest level since World War II” under the President’s leadership.

Mrs. Trump paraphrased a statement from President Lincoln saying “”Abraham Lincoln once famously said: ‘America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.'”

(Note: Lincoln’s actual full quote is: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide,”

Women care about safety and security. “Joe Biden will not do what it takes to maintain order.” On the other hand, “Trump is the law and order president, from our borders to our backyards.”

Lara reminds us she was not “born a Trump.” She grew up in North Carolina and went to public school. She has never forgotten who she is while remaining proud of who the family she married into is as well. She spoke glowingly of the kindness and down to earth nature of the Trump family. And that the choice for America’s future is up to us.

“Will we choose the right path and maintain the unique freedoms and boundless opportunities that make this country the greatest in the history of the world? The choice is ours.”

She ended with prayers and blessings for those in the paths of the hurricane, as well as our troops and America itself.

Sam Vigil lost his wife Jackie to gun violence.

Sam Vigil is an Albuquerque man whose wife was tragically murdered by an illegal immigrant with a lengthy rap sheet. Vigil was at the RNC to speak of Operation Legend, praising President Trump for finding his wife’s accused killer. In his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, 50% of homicides remain unsolved.

Vigil recounts the nightmarish morning he found his wife, 55-year-old Jackie, murdered in the driveway of their home last November after a car-jacking gone wrong.

“When I go to bed at night, that sound and that image haunt me. That’s my life sentence. It’s a sentence being served by too many families left behind by senseless killings,” Vigil said.

After eight months of no leads, Jackie’s alleged killer was found within days of Trump launching Operation Legend this July, a nine-city federal anti-violent crime initiative that has so far led to 1,485 arrests.

“For over eight months, there were no arrests and no leads in connection with Jackie’s murder. The police were overwhelmed. They needed help,” he said.

“Help arrived when President Trump launched Operation Legend in July of this year. Almost immediately, the FBI took over Jackie’s case,” he continued, revealing that the man they arrested for her murder had been “deported in September and had come back in October to terrorize our community.”

His wife immigrated from Colombia to escape violence, but was killed in America by Liberal Immigration policies that encourage illegal immigration. The man who allegedly killed Jackie Vigil is an illegal alien that had been deported, but returned, only to kill the woman in her own driveway in “a carjacking gone wrong.”

Vigil is suffering “a life sentence” without his wife. When Trump launched Operation Legend, all of the killers involved in his wife’s death were caught and charged.

Trump is deeply committed to law and order.

Clarence Henderson is a black civil rights activist.

Unlike Al Sharpton and other liberal activists, Clarence Henderson is a 1960’s era Civil Rights icon seeking to bring us together, not use race to tear us apart. Henderson has challenged injustice and protested peacefully against racial injustice for decades. He spoke of his experience in February of 1960, walking into the Woolworth Department Store when everal black friends had been denied service the day before. This was during Jim Crow when Blacks were not allowed equal treatment to whites.

“It’s not where you come from. It’s where you are going.”

Mr. Henderson does not have a birth certificate, but he was able to graduate college. A Republican he supports President Trump. “If that sounds strange, you don’t know your history.” Mr. Henderson reminded the audience that the GOP passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. President Trump has provided Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) long term funding, allowing them to better serve the students.

Mr. Henderson knew that segregation was not right, and must be fought, but peacefully. In an obvious response to the liberal Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA riots, he said:

” When we went back the next day I didn’t know whether I was going to come out … in handcuffs or a stretcher – or even a body bag,’ Henderson said. ‘By sitting down to order a cup of coffee, we challenged injustice.’

‘We faced down the KKK. We were cursed at and called all kinds of names. They threatened to kill us. And some of us were arrested,’ he continued.

‘That’s what actual peaceful protest can accomplish,’ Henderson argued – which was clearly meant to be a counterpoint to the current Black Lives Matter protests, some of which have turned violent.

As for supporting the GOP, Henderson pointed out that it was the Republican Party that passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. The Amendments abolishing slavery, giving black men citizenship and the right to vote. Mr. Henderson reminding the audience that the first Black men in Congress were Republicans. That Republicans are the party of Lincoln and rights for ALL people. He points out the President’s funding of Historical Black Colleges and Universities. That the President Criminal Justice Reform, allowing Black men incarcerated under the Joe Biden 1993 Crime Bill and by Prosecutor Kamala Harris, is giving people a second chance.

He argues that ‘history’ should guide black voters to choose President Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Joe Biden

‘There are [African-American] voters all over the country who the media is trying to convince to conform to the same old Democratic talking points”.

Trump has done more for black people in four years than Biden has done in 50. Joe Biden’s message to black people is that unless you vote for him, “You ain’t black.”

Henderson offered a powerful rebuttal. For black people, “If you do vote for Biden, you don’t know history.”

RNC Day 3 – Ambassador Ric Grenell

Former Ambassador to Germany and Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell is a man who thrives because of his competence. To an inclusive Republican party, his personal life choices are not an issue. He is proud of who he is, but he does not feel the need to yell this from the rooftops, use it to promote himself or garner advantage. Or use it to justify failed policies.

Ric Grenell is further proof that under the Republican party tent, are all “just Americans.”

Grenell condemns the Iran Deal and the Paris Climate Agreement as well as past administration’s shipping American jobs to China. He spoke of the President’s ability to work with foreign leaders. Claiming to be there when President Donald Trump “charmed” German Chancellor Angela Merkel, despite the commander-in-chief’s famously chilly relationship with his counterpart in Berlin.

“I’ve watched President Trump charm the Chancellor of Germany, while insisting that Germany pay its NATO obligations,” Grenell said during a speech Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

President Trump’s priority is “The American people’s security,” not the rest of the world. Grenell says Trump brought troops home, rebuilt the military, and simultaneously brokered peace deals.

Obama and Biden sent them a ship containing 150 billion in pallets of cash and Biden would be a gift to the mullahs in Iran. Trump sent them a drone strike that took out Soleimani. Biden is “the ultimate Washington insider.” Grenell saying that every time Biden proposes an idea, it is fair to ask “Why didn’t he do that in his 48 years?” Including eight years in the White House?

As DNI Director, he was privy to secret intelligence documents and he knows that the Obama-Biden administration spied on and tried to overthrow the Trump government. (Peter Strzok implicates Obama – Biden in coup plot against Flynn, Trump)

That Biden was unmasking Trump’s first DNI Director three weeks before Trump was inaugurated. (Joe Biden now in hot seat over ‘unmasking’ revelations)

Mike Pence: The Veep hits a home run at RNC Day 3

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the keynote speech, accepting the Vice Presidential nomination, from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. In this outdoor arena, he spoke in front of an enthusiastic audience. The ideals of America’s were absent during the Democrat Convention as Democrats spent four days attacking America.

Pence offered heartfelt prayers for the people in the path of Hurricane Laura. He let them know that the government is already working on recovery efforts before the storm even hits. Pence celebrated his entire family, including his 87-year-old mother who was in attendance. Pence joked that sometimes his mother sees her son as the second-best member on the Trump-Pence ticket.

Vice President Pence launched into a full-throttled defense of his political partner

Trump will not be patient with those who demean American culture and heritage.

“When he has an opinion, he’s liable to share it. He’s certainly kept things interesting. More importantly, he’s kept his word to the American people.”

He kept his promises. He presided over the biggest buildup of the military since President Ronald Reagan. America sent people into space on an American rocket for the first time in a decade. He reformed the Department of Veterans Affairs and “veteran’s choice is now available for every veteran in America.”

Celebrating Wounded Warriors

Pence saluted four Medal of Honor winners, six Purple Heart recipients, a Gold Star mother, and wounded warriors from Soldiers Strong that were in attendance. This was a counter-balance to the Democrats attempt to pretend to have military support. “We took the fight to radical Islamic terrorists on our terms on their soil.” And we won.

Conversely, Joe Biden criticized Trump for ridding the world of Soleimani. But then Biden was the same man who was against the decision to take out Osama bin Laden. The raid to kill bin Laden was launched over his objections. (Biden Was Against bin Laden Raid Before He Was for It)

Former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates says that Biden has been wrong about every foreign policy issue for the last 40 years.

From Jerusalem to Wuhan

Trump moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, another campaign promise that previous presidents broke but Trump kept. Trump cut taxes, preserving, and creating American jobs. America became a net energy exporter for the first time in 70 years. Trump rebuilt the economy, but then “the Coronavirus struck from China.”

President Trump immediately “suspended all travel from China an action saving untold American lives.” Trump then launched “the greatest national mobilization since World War II.” Testing, ventilators, and “an economic rescue package that saved 50 million jobs.” Now they are developing therapeutic treatments such as Convalescent Plasma.

Biden says “no miracle is coming.” What Biden doesn’t understand, says Pence, is that “America is a nation of miracles.” America is on track to have the first Corona vaccine by the end of this year.

Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic

Vice President Pence offered heartfelt compassion for those who lost people to COVID or are suffering from it. He prayed for God’s comfort for them. He spoke of how the entire country, from nurses to truckers came together to fight COVID. Pence paid tribute to some of these Americans who joined the fight to save lives. “You have earned the admiration of the American people. We will always be grateful for your service and care.”

Pence is more than a cheerleader. He has led the Coronavirus task force from the very beginning.

“We’re not just opening up America again. We’re opening up America’s schools.” Pence noted that his beloved wife Karen, a schoolteacher, would be returning to the classroom next week.

“We all have a role to play. We all have a choice to make.” The choice is between Biden, who presided over “the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression,” or the Trump-pence team that built the greatest economy in decades in only three years.

Pence addresses the ongoing, Soros-underwritten Marxist riots tearing up America’s cities

Just as we were beating back COVID, race riots broke out. “Rioting and looting is not peaceful protest. Tearing down statues is not free speech. Those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” During the DNC, or following, Biden says nothing about the riots, pretending they were fictional. Until social media pushed his response. (Joe Biden finally breaks silence on urban violence, too late: Goodwin)

Pence made the Trump position clear. “The violence must stop. We will have law and order on the streets of America for Americans of every race, creed and color.”

Pence paid tribute to the late St. Louis Police Officer David Dorn, a 77-year-old black man who was shot by a young black criminal during the riots. Pence emphatically said that we can support law enforcement and black people all across America.

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”

Biden says America is “systemically racist” and that law enforcement has “an implicit bias against” minorities. Biden would slash police budgets. As for defunding the police, Pence claims, “Not now, not ever.” Trump will always stand with those on the “thin blue line.”

Biden labeled himself a transition candidate, and Pence asks “a transition to what?” Biden would not say because “Democrats didn’t talk much about their agenda. If I were them, I wouldn’t either.” Democrats think Americans “are driven by envy, not aspiration.”

Biden will raise taxes as Trump cut them. Biden’s environmental policies would harm the economy. Trump stood up to China while “Biden has been a cheerleader for Communist China.” Biden criticized Trump for the Trump travel ban at the start of the COVID pandemic, before reversing positions.

Biden supports benefits for illegal immigrants and wants to end school choice. He supports taxpayer funding for abortion up to the moment of birth. On issue after issue, the differences could not be starker. Pence reminds us all that our economic recovery as well as law and order are both on the ballot.

The choice is the Trump path of freedom and opportunity or the Biden path of socialism and decline. Trump is fighting for us, and now we need to fight for him.

Celebrating a night for America’s heroes: all of them

On a night to honor a land of heroes, Vice President humbly asked for the chance to help Trump keep serving America’s current heroes for four more years. Following those next four years, will Pence be the nominee in 2024? He did not bring that up.

The crowd cheered, but the night was not yet over.

President Trump and First Lady Melania dramatically took the stage on one side with Mike and Karen Pence on the other. At that point, country music star Trace Adkins belted out the National Anthem. Elderly and wounded veterans were determined to stand, as wounded warriors, rose from their wheelchairs to salute the flag dramatically rising over Fort McHenry, the location of America’s stand against an overwhelming British army and naval fleet.

It was at Fort McHenry that Francis Scott Key wrote the poem that became our Star-Spangled Banner.

As Pence has said defiantly on many occasions, he only kneels before God. Like patriotic Americans everywhere, he stands for the flag and our beautiful National Anthem.

The elderly and wounded veterans all stood tall. The message was clear: With Trump and Pence at the helm, we will all stand tall for many years to come.

This week began with the apparently justifiable police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The guaranteed riots followed. They continue, even as Hurricane Laura tore into Louisiana and Texas right at the states’ borders. There is still much work to do. The GOP’s team is ready to step up and get things done. Tonight will be about policy.

That was obvious as Day 3 of the GOP’s virtual convention continued.