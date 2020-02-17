Mike Bloomberg – A New York Gothic whose time has come and gone

WASHINGTON: Michael Bloomberg is living proof that attaining great wealth is not necessarily a mark of intelligence. The list is almost endless of idiots that have made a lot of money. Bloomberg could be at the top of the list. He is the very definition of a Plutocrat. Running for President, he is seeking to create a plutocracy government ruled or controlled by people of great wealth or income.

Bloomberg is the modernity model of making money via the manipulation of other people’s money. Technically legal, but still, at the root of it, he is a money changer. He doesn’t even need to dig a hole, plant seeds and add water. Just push a button or two and with federal reserve (unconstitutional banking) debt thrust, the riches “grow.”

His recent revelation as to his knowledge of farming (and manufacturing) is a portrait of a man who wants to govern (through a beastly government) other people without a scintilla of knowledge of what they do. Obviously, Bloomberg, does he have an inkling of where the food on his table comes from.

He doesn’t even have to be a Christian to believe in the farmers’ historical and spiritual lot. Hebrew beginnings are rife with the subject.





Genesis 9:20

“Then Noah began farming and planted a vineyard.”

2 Corinthians 9:6-11

“Now this I say, he who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. Each one must do just as he has purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound to you so that always having all sufficiency in everything, you may have an abundance for every good deed.”

2 Timothy 2:6

“The hard-working farmer ought to be the first to receive his share of the crops.”

So God Made A Farmer

Some years back a reporter and commentator by the name of Paul Harvey who grew up in rural Oklahoma later moved to the big city of Chicago. He made a respectable and comfortable living. But he never forgot his roots and delivered one of his most memorable commentaries. That commentary: “On the eighth day, God made a farmer.”

Bloomberg might check it out.

The farmer to Bloomberg apparently is an antiquated boob, like coal miners, who could be put out to pasture (pun intended) while the money changers control the land and its people. This is a socialist mindset, of course.

But farming is simple, therefore simple-minded people engage in it he seems to assume.

Agricultural engineers, for example, must learn only the basics of farming: Hole-digging, water pouring, and sitting-on-your-ass-and waiting, 101. These courses would seem to award a future farmer a bachelor of science in farm engineering.





Why didn’t framers have geniuses like Bloomberg around during the dust bowl days of the thirties? Just add a little water and all that land blowing away would have not happened. Damn! John Steinbeck would probably not have won a Pulitzer for a novel called The Grapes of Wrath.

Actually, this is not a fresh perspective—farming being a simple but necessary evil.

The comparable notion, historically, is that of the Yankee (New England) slave traders who made fortunes enslaving Africans, and selling them to Southern planters and farmers. They then made additional fortunes in Yankee textile mills from Southern cotton. Even greater wealth was then made in banking and futures trading—by the money changers. The Bloomberg of the 19th century.

Then, having wiped out the farmers and stealing their land in the War Between the States, the money changers blamed the simple-minded farmers for Yankee slave trafficking.

Trading in the farmers for a socialist government

Now, Bloomberg does a similar thing, looking askance at farmers (and manufacturers) while promising a socialist government that will care for them. They lose their land in exchange for a good government—HA!

While Bloomberg’s secondary comments are a disparagement of manufacturing (apparently this genius never heard of Henry Ford’s revolutionary assembly line concept) he fired his opening salvo at the simple-minded gothic farmer. The buffoon who needs to do nothing more than dig a little hole, drop in some seeds and wait a bit. Then, poof! Most of the civilized world is fed. Piece of cake–or an ear of corn. Bloomberg may not know the difference

Now this mental midget, Bloomberg wants to be POTUS.

Why? He would only earn $400,000.00 a year, which he would be pressured to donate back to the Government ala Donald Trump. So why would a guy take a pay cut of millions and millions? Maybe he is stupid, or vain, or just suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Or, like Donald Trump, he just loves America and saw how he could make it great again. But we know that is not why. Bloomberg cares nothing about the farmer, the worker, the blue-collar job holder. Neither does Clinton, who calls them deplorables. Or Sanders who, with over 30 years in the Senate, has done nothing but fleece the people. Now Bloomberg who feels anyone can be taught to dig a hole, drop in a seed and watch a plant grow. (Steward of the Land)

Sure sounds like it. Or the alternative is that he is a you-know-what!