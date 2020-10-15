Michigan Wolverine Watchmen ANTIFA militia should be our wakeup call

The Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan left-wing group, shows us where this nation is headed if we don’t heed its warning. They are the tip of the iceberg, showing a much larger problem lurking just below the surface. In the balance, our way of life hangs by a thread.

Who are the Wolverine Watchmen?

Six men were arrested and charged by federal officials with a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Of the six only one did not take part in active surveillance of Whitmer’s cabin in Northern Michigan.

Yet that man, Brandon Caserta, was denied bail because of his overt hatred of law enforcement. On the video, Caserta can be heard making threats against police, stating he could ‘tap’ them. U.S. Magistrate, Judge Sally Berens, called his words chilling threats against police officers, citing as the major reason for denying him bond after a detention hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids.

His story was relayed to Judge Berens, allowing a full example of just how dangerous this suspect is. Caserta was enraged by a Sept. 19 police traffic stop near his home, during which he received a ticket for driving without a valid driver’s license, and no proof of insurance, assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told the court.





Using encrypted messages, he later told his co-conspirators that he had learned the names of the officers involved, knew they worked nights and was considering conducting reconnaissance on them. “I could easily tap them,” he reportedly said in reference to killing them.

Still later, Caserta recorded and shared a video, shared in court, in which he said he wanted to take out as many police officers as possible, referring to them as “motherf**kers,” and “government thugs.” He finished his tirade stating, “I’m sick of being robbed and enslaved by the state.”

Berens said the video was “really very chilling,” and “really makes it impossible to require a probation officer to supervise Mr. Caserta, when there is that overt threat to law enforcement officers.” Caserta shrugged his shoulders, looking at his aunt and step-brother, seated in the courtroom, as he was led away.

The plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

The FBI stated that it has probable cause to charge six of the plotters: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. All of the men live in Michigan with the exception of Croft who lives in Delaware. Court records indicated that the Wolverine Watchmen group planned on storming either the capitol or Whitmer’s vacation home, as part of a broader mission to instigate a civil war.

The FBI and Michigan’s attorney general outlined felony domestic terrorism charges against the group’s organizers, who planned on hurling Molotov cocktails at any police officers who tried to stop the kidnapping, a federal affidavit said. They were also prepared to wreak more havoc, as they bought firearms and devised plans to build an improvised explosive device (IED).

In furtherance of their plot, they conducted surveillance, held training, and conducted planning meetings in more than one state. They were foiled in part because the FBI infiltrated the group with informants, according to a criminal complaint. Six were charged with federal kidnapping offenses, and at least seven others face state charges.

Attorney General Dana Nessel referred to the accused as “extremists” who are hoping to recruit new members “by seizing on a moment of civil unrest” to wreak havoc on the country. Organizers of the domestic terror plot talked about “murdering tyrants” or “taking” a sitting governor, according to the affidavit.

The FBI monitored a meeting on June 20 in Grand Rapids

An affidavit released shows that among other violence they discussed, using 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing, kidnap hostages, including Whitmer, and try the governor for treason, according to the affidavit.

To conduct their raid the group purchased an 800,000-volt Taser and night goggles for use in the kidnapping plot, court records showed. Members of the plot said they wanted to complete the kidnapping before the election on November 3, according to the affidavit.

Fake news about this incident

As soon as the FBI announced that they had arrested militia members in Michigan plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the legacy press went into overdrive to condemn President Trump and all gun owing patriots. CNN, USA Today, NBC News, The Washington Post, New York Times, and all other MSM outlets hastily wrote stories about nasty conservatives and President Trump.





Only, as is the rule in today’s journalism, they wrote from their hearts, not using their minds. Even a copy boy should have checked into the accused backgrounds before reporting them as right-wing extremists. Just a quick social media background would have shown that this militia, who is trying to start a civil war, was in fact followers of ANTIFA.

A video circulating on social media shows Brandon Caserta, one of the leaders, expressing his anti-government, anti-Trump, views. Behind him is an anarchist flag flown by ANTIFA. The MSM portrayed this militia as following Trump’s lead. But listen to Caserta’s words.

“Trump is not your friend, dude, it amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for the government is your enemy, dude.”

Yes, there are left-wing militias. It is a growing phenomenon that has to be carefully watched. Does anyone really think that all the guns and ammunition being sold in record numbers over the past six months is only going to conservatives?

The growing threat in today’s divided politics

As court documents in the Michigan case indicate, this ANTIFA militia planned on using Molotov cocktails against police, yet they began to stockpile weapons and ammunition. This new threat comes at the most volatile time in our history, except for the start of our revolution and the Civil War.

With Democrats, and their militias, ANTIFA/BLM, at a breaking point in fear of a Trump reelection. With promises that they will not accept his victory, no matter how overwhelming it may be, the stockpiling of firearms by these out of control mobs, is more than troubling, it is outright frightening.

Left-wing zealots with guns

Let’s harken back to the CHAZ/CHOP crazy days in Seattle. Remember the videos of black-clad ‘security’ handing out AR-15s to anyone who wanted them? People died from those guns. Does anyone wonder where they came from? Who paid for them? Who signed the federal form 4473, a requirement of the sale of every gun? Did anyone conduct a background check on those who took those free guns?

It was a non-story to the legacy press who obsess about yours and my legally owned firearms. What about the FBI, BATF, DO, you know those agencies charged with investigating those sorts of crimes. Nothing.

This background, in conjunction with the buying binge of firearms going on now, portends very dangerous days ahead. The Michigan Wolverine Watchmen is a warning of the coming days. Anarchy unless law and order are quickly reestablished after President Trump’s reelection.

If you still have doubts, defendant Caserta’s words should dispel any you may have.

“When the time comes there will be no need to try and strike fear through presence. The fear will be manifested through bullets,” (Caserta, September 17, in an encrypted group chat, according to court records.)

Law and order must return to save our nation. President Trump is the law and order candidate, supported by most police unions and sherriff’s organizations. Joe Biden wants to defund police. You choose.

Vote November 3rd.

