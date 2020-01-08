Home PoliticsCommentary Michael Moore deserves Golden Globe for Trump Derangement Syndrome
by Stephen Z. Nemo
written by Stephen Z. Nemo
WASHINGTON. It seems the corpulent auteur Michael Moore, like the left in general, is distraught by the death of Iranian terrorist mastermind Gen. Qasem Soleimani. A man described by fake-news outlets in glowing terms like “revered figure” and “inspirational military leader.”

Burning wreckage of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani motorcade. Fox News screen capture.

The reason is the enemy of their enemy makes that particular terrorist a dear friend. The mutual enemy being, of course, President Donald J. Trump.

Read Also: Qasem Soleimani: Iranian Qods Force Commander and Killer of Children
Death to deplorables!

His election in 2016 caused the left to shake its collective fist and chant, “Death to America’s deplorables!” All the while seeing images of burning American flags glowing brightly in their fevered minds.

Who’s sorry now?
Director Michael Moore. Photo: 66ème Festival de Venise (Mostra), via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Michael_Moore_66%C3%A8me_Festival_de_Venise_(Mostra)_4.jpg.

Moore took to Twitter in an effort to smooth Iran’s ruffled feathers in the wake of President Trump’s decision to rain drone rockets down on Soleimani.


“I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully.”

Moore added that he recorded a direct message for Ayatollah Khomeini on his podcast, which he said could be found on “Apple or Spotify for free.” He told his breathless followers he’d let them know “when the Ayatollah responds.”

It’s laughable Moore thinks Iran’s ruling 6th-century throwbacks have heard of Apple, Spotify, or him. And besides, he sent his message of appeasement to the wrong screwball.

Dear President Trump: When it comes to war in Iran, remember Caeser
Lost in translation

A wag who goes by the Twitter handle “Imam of Peace” informed Moore that Ayatollah Khomeini died in 1989 and that it is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who is the current clerical crazy with his jackboot on the throats of prostrate Iranians.

The Imam of Peace added that Ayatollah Khamenei issued “a Fatwa against Music – which you play for him at the start [of your message]. What a fail.”

“In no position to lecture”
Producer Harvey Weinstein and filmmaker Michael Moore announce partnership in 2017 to distribute anti-Trump documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9.” THR News, YouTube screen capture.

The moral to this story is that Moore, Democrats, and the fake-news media know as much about Iran as they do the United States of America.

Moore’s groveling won’t remove him from Iran’s target list. Like it or not, he’s conjoined with the “Great Satan” by virtue of the freedom that fuels his creativity, pads his bank account, and fills his ample belly.

Besides, as British comedian Ricky Gervais brilliantly illustrated at last Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood/Media Complex is the least representative of America’s great unwashed.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

Moore foolishly believes he can reason with Iran’s rulers. The same creeps who issue fatwas against music – “the food of love.” The very notion is unreasonable on its face.

Dashed all to pieces

Severed hand of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The good news is that by Moore’s own reckoning, Trump will take the White House in 2020. He told Democracy Now!:

“I believe he [Trump] would win the electoral states he would need because, living out there I will tell you his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid that it was before.”

That’s because, unlike Moore and the Democratic candidates he supports, Trump stands in support of America and her people. Not the murderous minions propping up Iran’s terrorist state.

A fact to which Iran’s Gen. Qasem Soleimani would attest – if he wasn’t in a million little pieces.

Top Image: Photo illustration of Michael Moore by the author.

Stephen Z. Nemo

Originally from Los Angeles, Stephen Z. Nemo has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area and now resides in South Florida.

