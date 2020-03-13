MeToo, Harvey Weinstein, & Justice American Style

WASHINGTON: In case you missed it, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping an aspiring actress in New York City, and criminal sexual acts against a production assistant. He still faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by use of restraint in Los Angels. Weinstein propelled the #MeToo movement.

The 68-year-old could spend the rest of his natural life behind bars in New York or California if convicted of any of the Los Angels charges. This writer doesn’t feel a bit sorry for the sexual predator who thought that he was so important that no one would dare accuse him of wrongdoing.

Having said that, one has to take a step back and remember how our nation came to the point where the casting couch is the primary entry path into the acting profession.

Remembering Lucy and Ricky Ricardo

During the 1950s and 60s the television hit show, “I Love Lucy” starring Lucille Ball and Ricky Ricardo had bedroom scenes. Only for Lucy and Ricky, and Rob and Laura, the married couple had twin beds.





Lucy wore nightgowns that buttoned to the collar, while husband Ricky wore silk pajamas buttoned to the top. Neither ever showed bare chest or overly sexy clothing. They kissed gently, never passionately, and never made a single sexual innuendo. That show is still considered a classic and reruns can be found.

Movies of those times were a bit more provocative, yet the same sexual mores were upheld. It turned movies like “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” into both sexually appealing and instant classics. While the 1950s and early 60’s movies did show some bare skin and entered the realm of sexual innuendo, they never inserted pornographic scenes where the audience’s imagination could stimulate far better imagery.

The standards were in place to respect all women, not just those on screen, as well as the mores of the times. The sexual revolution of the last half of the 1960s, in the name of feminism, skyrocketed in the ’70s and beyond.

It diminished respect for all women and caused lowered moral standards throughout this country, but Hollywood ran with them full-bore. Those low moral standards made the casting couch almost a mandatory stop for all aspiring actresses.

The LGTBQ+ revolution of the 21st Century lowered the moral standards for both sexes. Today the casting couch is for everyone trying to make it in Hollywood.

Flash forward to today’s offerings from Hollywood and we see teenagers jumping into bed without so much as a second worth of foreplay, with someone they just met for the first time. In most cases on cable and in the movies, it is mandatory for the woman to expose her breasts. It is still optional for men whether they expose their testicles, but in this age of LGBTQ+ awareness, more penises are exposed daily.

Aspiring starlets, first get naked

The point is, that in order for women to become high profile actresses they must first show their naked bodies to dozens of people before they get their first two seconds of air time in a movie or television show. This promiscuous behavior sent attack messages to some predators, like Harvey Weinstein.

Women are not alone in this cycle of sexual victimization.

In fact, Hollywood is full of sexual predators, both heterosexual and homosexual.

John Travolta has stated that he was abused as a young actor by Hollywood big shots in order to get his roles in shows like “Welcome Back Cotter.” Yet, the left cheers pedophiles like Roman Polanski who raped a 13-year-old aspiring actress.

They cheered on Harvey Weinstein too, until the #MeToo movement became prominent.





Then he was a leper among Hollywood elites, who assailed him openly. But that was only after he lost all of his power when he sold his production company to Disney studios. Until then the silence was deafening. Even Hillary Clinton and Barack Hussein Obama pandered to Weinstein, knowing full and well his reputation of abuse of women.

In fact, it was a Hollywood open secret.

Roman Polanski fled America before he was sentenced following hi “baby rape” conviction

Polanski was openly defended by Hollywood when arrested in 2009 by Swiss police on an open U.S. warrant. His most ardent defenders were Weinstein, Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and others who are now under fire for similar bad behavior against women.

As they still retain power in Hollywood, no charges are filed, just the open knowledge of their piggishness.

The decline in morality is led by Hollywood A-listers, both male and female, as well as the 99 other sexes they presume to exist. The cry for justice against Weinstein is hollow when sexual predators are the vocation’s norm.

While his incarceration is cheered by those A-listers, they remain excruciatingly silent on Polanski and all the other known sexual predators in their profession who still retain power. That is their idea of American justice, the powerful go unpunished while the rest suffer.

Yet those same A-listers postulate they are the spokespersons for today’s morality.

The scary thing is that over half of America agrees with them on their moral stance. The really, really scary thing is that most of their followers are going to vote this November for the future of this nation, and with it, the entire world.