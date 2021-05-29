Memorial Day 2021:  Where Are the Cries from the Crosses? (poem)

Where Are the Cries from the Crosses?

(A 2021 Memorial Day Poem by Paul Yarbrough )

They did never back away

From duty nor daunting fray.

But did serve forever new

With cries of manhood’s bloody dew.





All cries from the crosses.

Those who stare down darkness

With iron hearts, such souls confess.

The ones who stood, then fell before them,

For a stanza from the crosses’ hymn.

All cries from the crosses.

They showed grey, blue, khaki and green.

Upon the will of God, they now lean.

Never hearkened within to hide,

From the battle, none moved aside.

All cries from the crosses.

From her womb a heart-strength bold.





From the loins, courage-born hold.

Cries, carnage, crystal portraits beheld.

Crosses and blood blend with men who fell.

All cries from the crosses.

Staunch standards, banners high above,

Not cowering like a wounded dove.

All mounted and charging hell’s beast,

Crosses rise from blood, all facing east.

All cries from the crosses.

Mock chroniclers’ strike down low,

With slandered stories as liars know.

The turrets of ivy-walls hark

To a grimness inside their marrow, dark.

Where now, the cries from the crosses?

Only those who choose to stand

For gallant thrust against damn’s brand.

The cowards have left the cries of the cross,

And followed like Judas with perfect loss.

Where now, the cries from the crosses?

In the distance where are those?

The current scions in poltroon repose.

Dastardly demons bonded as dross.

Never to know the cry from the cross.

Where now, the cries from the crosses?

West is east and east is west.

See the sun with crossed witness.

Corsican Fiend considers the mime.

The world’s crosses captured by time.

Where now, the cries from the crosses?

*************

Born in Mississippi, now calling Texas home, Paul H. Yarbrough is bringing his writing talents to the political arena. Yarbrough has completed three novels and he is also the humorist behind the weekly column, Redneck Diary. Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

Lead Image: Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels

