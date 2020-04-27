Media finds Hillary Clinton’s replacement: North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong

WASHINGTON. Rumors out of Asia say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un may have died of complications resulting from heart surgery. One such report even claims Kim’s operation was routine but that his surgeon’s nerves became frayed under the immense pressure resulting from the site of the portly dictator on the operating table before him. The anxiety caused his hands to shake and his sharp scalpel to nick a vital artery. (Kim Jong Un’s doctor botched heart surgery as his hands were shaking, claims report)

Hillary Clinton’s replacement?

If true, it would mean Rocket Man’s sister Kim Yo-jong is the likely inheritor of the Hermit Kingdom. (Who is Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s potential successor in North Korea?)

In 2018, South Korea’s Chosun Ibo reported Yo-jong was elevated to head the State Security Department, which oversees court prosecutions and administers the police. She is also a member of North Korea’s ruling Worker’s Party Congress.

State-controlled media

You might remember the stir Yo-jong caused when she made an appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. And the American media’s response was downright orgasmic.





“If ‘diplomatic dance’ were an event at the Winter Olympics,” CNN reported, “Kim Jong Un’s younger sister would be favored to win gold.”

The folks at Reuters chimed:

“North Korea has emerged as the early favorite to grab one of the Winter Olympics’ most important medals: the diplomatic gold.”

Move over Sen. Bernie Sanders, the New York Times sees a new, rising socialist counterweight to President Donald Trump and his second in command:

“While Mr. [Mike] Pence came with an old message — that the United States would continue to ratchet up ‘maximum sanctions’ until the North dismantled its nuclear arsenal — Ms. Kim delivered messages of reconciliation as well as an unexpected invitation from her brother to the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, to visit Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.”

You can be forgiven for believing the old adage that says:

“Inside every liberal is a totalitarian screaming to get out.”

Missing Hillary

Since November of 2016, our media has lost all confidence in democracy and the American electorate. After all, they kept telling us it was Hillary Clinton’s destiny to ride her husband’s coattails all the way to the Oval Office.

It was her due, they said, after years enduring endless humiliations brought on by her husband’s constant womanizing. A character flaw which forced Mrs. Clinton to intimidate said bimbos into silence for the sake of the womanizer’s political career.

All that hard work, our media continued thinking, entitled Hillary Clinton to break the glass ceiling so as to empower overly sexualized, oppressed, and intimidated women everywhere.

But the American electorate rejected the media’s byzantine reasoning. Instead electing Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States.

A new cult of personality

But if the rumors of Kim Jong-un’s death prove true, the media has a second chance to form a cult of personality around a more youthful totalitarian female. One from a minority background and from a nation with a much more effective deep state apparatus to secure her power than the one which dropped the ball in Hillary Clinton’s Trump/Russia collusion caper.

A strong-woman to inspire an American press to speak with one voice like their counterparts in North Korea’s state-controlled media.

Top Image: North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong sits behind US Vice President Mike Pence

at 2018 Winter Olympics. ABC News screen capture.



