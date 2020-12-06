Media – Big Tech keep America Dazed and Confused over Election fraud

Voter Fraud news is being censored by Media and Big Tech. This article, like many others, if it is even viewable in social media or news listings will include warnings such as “Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 Election.” Which is on its face, a lie. But its purpose is not to convince you Biden has won, its purpose to censor information that he lost. There is nothing to see here, move along.

In January 1969 Led Zeppelin’s debut album, Dazed and Confused, led the charts. Many Zeppelin fans soaking up the lyrics first verse, “Been dazed and confused for so long, it’s not true,” went on to become the mantra of Democrat strategists, advisers, and politicians. I’m sure if Biden were asked, he would carry on about how tragic the Hindenburg explosion was. (Hindenburg disaster 75 years ago abruptly ended zeppelin era)

Nonetheless, those words sunk in, to the point that election 2020’s only campaign policy was to ensure that voters are kept dazed and confused as to the massive voter fraud perpetrated. There are too many voters who do not know about the allegations of voter fraud. Nor do they comprehend the many levels that the fraud is on, because of the almost total blackout of information from legacy and never-Trump media.

Big Tech Fact Checkers are censoring fraud from Americans

In fact, type into Google, “vote fraud in Georgia” and all you find is fact checks denying that it occurred. There is no mention of it on television or cable: especially since Fox News went to the dark side. About the only news channel reporting the fraud is the One American News Network. This total blackout on information about how pervasive the amount of fraud is, especially in the battleground states, has led America into a dark place where good, intelligent, mostly conservative people, are asking why Trump does not concede to Biden and concentrate on maintaining the Senate. (The real reason media and Big Tech are covering up voter fraud with such ferocity)





The simple answer is that the fight isn’t over yet. But that doesn’t scratch the surface of the depth of the fraud.

It is frustrating to have to educate people without the intellectual curiosity to learn the truth

But it is understandable why so many are ignorant of the facts. Those facts are very confusing on many levels. That confusion is intentional. Democrats know that if one or two fraudulent vote schemes might be investigated. Having so many areas of fraud, it becomes an almost impossible task to prove. (Georgia Legislature on vote-fraud: “We have a mess on our hands”). Democrats did not plan on American Patriots standing up to the Election Fraud they saw.

It is a built-in deniability.

After all, who would believe that level of fraud, especially since the press has told us for years that it does not exist? Democrats ascribe to the Goebbels theory of lies and human gullibility.

They also know that if several are uncovered that they can, through their media partners, call those who uncover the plots conspiracy theorists and disqualify their discoveries.

It is the tactic they have used for years.

Senate Republican must fight back against 2020 Election Fraud

In most cases, Republicans simply roll over and do not fight back for fear of humiliating themselves. What Democrats never prepared for was Team Trump uncovering so many of their heinous plots. Yet the blackout on information about those plots is creating a problem all on its own.





When cases finally reach the Supreme Court and the States, particularly Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, reverse their electors from Biden to Trump, the worst political storm to hit this nation since the Civil War will erupt. Because so many Americans will be blindsided by a story that Big Tech fact-checkers claim as false.

Approximately 40% of Americans will know nothing about the massive amounts of voter fraud, across many states. They will be confused by the false Biden victory turning into a defeat. When it becomes a Trump victory, it will shock the world, but not readers who seek the truth.

Evidence of fraud is overwhelming

For those posed with the question of why Trump doesn’t concede, here is a reminder of what has been discovered, so far.

The biggest culprit seems to be Dominion Voting Systems voting machines in several states. There are many articles by Jeanne McKinney here at CDN that go into detail about Dominion. (Dominion’s Smartmatic: Chávez-built cornerstone of Trump’s fight in court)

Suffice it to say that the fraud committed by them may run into the hundreds of thousands of votes switched to Biden, and denied to Trump. Most of those electronic votes showing early morning, unexplainable spikes, in vote counts for Biden. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)

Election Fraud across America

In Pennsylvania and Georgia, there is strong evidence of fraud in the largest counties, large enough to create doubt that Biden won those states. Less compelling evidence exists in both Michigan and Wisconsin that those states, too, could reverse their electors from Biden to Trump. Jacquie Kubin wrote an outstanding article breaking down the areas of fraud there and elsewhere. (Explaining the fraud that took place during Election 2020)

In both Arizona and Nevada, there is mounting evidence of fraud. Election Fraud in large enough numbers to warrant overturning election results. With what has come forward so far, there were more than enough votes to keep President Trump in the Oval Office for four more years. And more facts are coming out every day. In Michigan, the Trump team has been given access to analyze Dominion machines.

The last point that Democrats and their propaganda machine, the MSM, continually repeat is that there is no credible evidence to back up Team Trump’s claims. Yet that is nothing but boilerplate speech. Thousands of eyewitnesses, videos of ballot malfeasance are already out there – from California to Georgia.

It only needs to go before an honest judge, and then the world will no longer be dazed and confused.

About the author:



Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9

Lead Image: Photo by samer daboul from Pexels