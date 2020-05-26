McEnany livestream at 2 pm Will press corps have done their homework?

Prior to the Memorial Day Weekend, White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany challenged the assembled press with five questions she felt that an engaged and honest media would be asking.

In response to One America News Network reporter Chanel Rion asking (paraphrased) “I would like to switch gears and ask about President Obama …. and I would like to ask you if the President has considered pardoning President Obama for illegally wiretapping and other potential crimes?” Rion mentioning today’s Breitbart article by Joel Pollack – Blue State Blues: The Case for Pardoning Barack Obama

McEnany turned that back asking a question of the press corp.

“I laid out a series of questions that any serious journalist would want to answer about why people were unmasked,” McEnany responded. ” I wanted to follow up with you guys, did anyone take it upon themselves to pose questions about Michael Flynn and the unmasking of a president Obama spokesperson?”

“So I would like to lay out a series of questions and perhaps write them out in slide format visual learners and will follow up with curiosity,” McEnany said. “This is extraordinary. If it were political appointees from the Trump administration I can guarantee you I would have questions in my inbox right now but apparently an Obama spokesperson does not.”

Why did the Obama administration use opposition research, funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt, to spy on members of the Trump campaign?

Why was Lt. General Flynn’s identity unmasked by Obamas Chief of Staff, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, the Treasury secretary, and others?

Why was Lt. Flynn’s identity leaded b the Obama Administration to the press – a criminal act.

Why did the DOJ and Sally Yates learn about the FBI’s interest in Flynn’s conversation with Ambassador Kysliek from Obama and in the Oval Office?

Why did James Clapper, John Brenna, Samantha Power, and Susan Rice all privately admit under oath that they had no evidence of collusion while saying the opposite publicly?



This afternoon's briefing, scheduled for 2:00 pm eastern today promises some post-holiday weekend fireworks.

Lead Image: Fox News Screen Shot – https://www.foxnews.com/media/kayleigh-mcenany-scolds-media-for-lack-of-journalistic-curiosity-in-flynn-case