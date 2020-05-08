Mayor Ron Nirenberg and hate speech – San Antonio Style

WASHINGTON: The San Antonio (7th largest U.S. city) City Council led by Mayor Ron Nirenberg has declared any reference to The China Wuhan Virus as “The China Wuhan Virus” or any combination of similar words as “hate speech.” This actually falls under the concept of the basic tautology. That is, by saying that it is what it is, the speaker, though logical, is hateful.

This is the level of human mental depravity western society has fallen into—or perhaps crawled into. Fools like Nirenberg and the S.A. city council have been given, through a corrupted ballot box (Voting Rights Act), the authority to vote on stupidity as if it were a virtue.

Nirenberg is of the same political ilk as DeBlasio, Lightfoot, and Garcetti. i.e. New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. So, the pattern is there.

Qualified government officials elected under a republican constitution are a thing of the past.

If anybody can vote, then anybody can be elected. Hence San Antonio, Texas Mayor Ron Nirenberg et al—Q.E.D. Nirenberg is the grandson of southeast Asia immigrants. It may be the case that his little feelings have been hurt by referencing the virus as something from the east.





That would be, of course, the place where they eat dogs and cats and snakes and bats. Just their rice bowl, apparently. (Urban Dictionary: Rice Bowl)

Then these various cauldrons bubble up diseases, send them west and call westerners, particularly Americans, hateful for calling them what they are.

There is little, if any, way to combat this mentality.

And without droning endlessly on the whys and why not, there are basic reasons.

Why a qualified government is a by-gone era

Basically, a rotten-to-the-core public education system, and not just in recent years. Plus greedy bureaucrats who continue the process because they have been fattened off of it. And, of course, the same old bugaboo, well-known by now—drum roll—the so-called media.

Nirenberg and his gang of 10 have not only decided to declare such virus nomenclature s hateful but they are encouraging “snitches” to turn anyone in who bears such false witness.

Penalties are unclear at this point, but a good guess would be some kind of Chinese water torture for offenders (sorry, couldn’t resist).

One can be sure of one thing. Virus stories like these have caused hate. Although, possibly only a large minority, “we the people” ooze with hate with this kind of governmental over(under)sight.

Regarding the pitiful public education in this once happy land, there are many who genuflect before the Statue of Liberty.

They whisper as if from God the words from some idiotic poem, by Emma Lazarus. Some have indicated they believe it is immigration law.





“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me:

I lift my lamp beside the golden door. “

Well, the tired and the poor are already here. And they are the American taxpayers. The masses are huddled trying to free themselves from officious thugs in Washington and San Antonio. The wretched refuse came from Wuhan.

The homeless are living in utopian “sanctuary cities.”

And that damn “golden door” has been papered with valued-to-inflation Federal Reserve notes; notes that unemployed people will have to find some way to pay.

The so-called media fawns over bums like Ron Nirenberg and his ilk. They especially love them if the word “immigrant” can be part of their moniker.

Perhaps there is a poet who will write another poem for those like Ron Nirenberg.

A closing line would be that they will soon choose for themselves pride in their emigration status over their immigration history.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.