Mayor Bill De Blasio: The CoronaVirus worm in the Big Apple

WASHINGTON: New York’s Mayor De Blasio has proven time and again that he is really not concerned about New York. About the residents, police, firefighters. The former aspirant to the presidency with the support of “dozens” of voters (mostly in Iowa) is now bloviating about having to save fellow New Yorkers from death by CoronaVirus.

Totally ignoring the efforts of either the President or the Governor. Those efforts include increasing the number of “hospital” beds by turning the Javitz Center into a makeshift, but fully functional, treatment center. Or arranging for a mercy hospital ship to dock off the shores of the city.

It is best to remember that Mayor De Blasio remained far away from NYC as he campaigned for the presidency with the backing of almost no one. He was a small part of a troop of some 20 or so Democrat, and one Independent, candidates. (NY Post Obituary for de Blasio campaign: “dead of ego-induced psychosis”) He could remain at a distance because New York City had no problems for him to attend to, presumably.

Or maybe, New Yorkers felt that the problems had a better chance of resolution without him. (Why Bill de Blasio is so hated, explained)





The Defense Production Act according to DeBlasio is the tool ready for the maker’s hand.

With a wave of the federal hand, Trump could save the lives of his fellow New Yorkers. “Why doesn’t he do it?” De Blasio cries. (Defense Production Act of 1950 )

De Blasio was given a forum by former political activist Chuck Todd on NBC this past Sunday. De Blasio and Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland discussed the problems surrounding the immediate Corvid-19 pandemic and its ramifications, practical and political. Hogan mostly spoke of the practical ones, De Blasio, the political ones.

And while De Blasio is not a good Mayor, he is also a bad politician.

It is over the line of vomitus disgust to listen to De Blasio babble on about his concern for human life in New York. This fumbling blowhard has forgotten how little he has cared for the lives of New York policemen, for example. (Why New York Cops Turned Their Backs on Mayor de Blasio)

When asked how he was going to enforce his shelter in place related to Corvi-19 act by De Blasio replied that he was going to use the NYPD to go out and “remind” people. Ah, Babbling Bill’s old friend the NYPD. The same men and women in blue he has repeatedly turned his back on.

This less-than-one-percent-for president political hack now is the policeman’s friend? The same friends who have been slashed with water, food-stuffs and verbal ire while De Blasio sat idly by in an effort to secure votes from the dredges of the electorate.

Politicians and filth have one thing in common: they are both filthy.

Now, De Blasio harkens to the caring and decency of another New Yorker Donald Trump to do the right thing for his “hometown.”

“The President of the United States is from New York City, and he will not lift a finger to help hometown,” he said. “I don’t get it.”

The mayor forgets that the Trump family has moved from New York and his official home is now Mar-A-Lago. That is in Florida. De Blasio doesn’t get it because he doesn’t care. This sort of man is the worst of the worst. He is the coward who turns on the one who can not only help him while at the same time has his back turned at the greatest angle.





For Bill DeBlasio to criticize a New Yorker because of a lack of help offered is like Son of Sam criticizing New Yorkers for buying bullet-proof vests. It also flies in the face of reason when the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, a never-Trumper we might add, is thanking the President for his swift response to his requests for aid. (New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praises Donald Trump for responding ‘very quickly’ to coronavirus outbreak)

“I want to thank the vice president and especially the president, who facilitated this and moved quickly,” Cuomo said on Friday. “We’ve been talking to the federal government about the federal government authorizing states to do testing. State health departments regulate labs in their states. We need obviously more testing capacity, and we need it quickly. So I spoke to the vice president about this.” – Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Many people in flyover land have little interest in the lifestyle of New York City residents with their crowded byways and hurrying and scurrying back and forth. So be it. People who live there and love it have indeed found their home—and may they be happy.

But why would anyone live where a two-faced bum like Bill De Blasio claims he loves where they live.

The Big Apple is infected with a big ole’ worm.