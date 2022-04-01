Matt Gaetz, The FBI and Hunter Biden’s hard … drive

WASHINGTON. The FBI exonerated Hillary Clinton despite her illegal handling of top-secret State Department emails. That paid British spy Christopher Steele as a confidential source. And then used the made-up Steele dossier as the basis for its counterintelligence investigation of President Donald Trump… also possesses the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s MacBook Pro “laptop from hell.”

Or does it?

When GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI Cyber Program, if he knew the whereabouts of Hunter’s laptop, Vorndran said,

“Sir, I’m not here to talk about the laptop; I’m here to talk about the FBI Cyber Program.”

When pressed again, Vorndran offered,





“I don’t know that answer.”

When Gaetz asked if the laptop’s contents made the first family vulnerable to blackmail (Hunter’s crack-fueled encounters with prostitutes, emails with shady business partners, and illicit payments to his father, then-Vice President Joe “The Big Guy” Biden), Vorndran replied,

“I don’t have any information about the Hunter Biden laptop or the investigation.”

That’s when Gaetz pulled a portable drive from his pocket. It was a copy of the Hunter Biden laptop hard drive, which Gaetz entered into the Congressional record. Democrat House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler initially refused but eventually acquiesced.

And why not? The FBI has always been relied upon to run interference for Democrats and prosecute (persecute) Republicans.

When news of the Hunter Biden laptop surfaced during the 2020 presidential campaign, more than 50 former US intelligence officials signed a letter insisting it was part of a Russian “disinformation” operation. But recently, mainstream media outlets, most notably the New York Times, admitted the laptop and its contents are genuine.

For its part, The Washington Post reported that the thousands of emails contained on the hard drive…

“… can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies…”

Big Tech firms, which actively suppressed the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop exposés and portrayed them as Russian agitprop, clearly knew that its contents were genuine.

Many conservatives assume that the Hunter Biden laptop spells doom for the Biden presidency.

They believe its contents provide overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden used his high position in government to secure his son lucrative foreign business contracts worldwide. Profits from which Joe, aka The Big Guy, personally received at minimum a 10 percent cut. (Tony Bobulinski’s Smoking Gun: Joe Biden IS the “Big Guy” in China scheme

That’s a mighty big assumption.

Washington Republicans are anything but united in opposing the Biden administration.

A dedicated cadre of Republican lawmakers helped Democrats with two impeachment efforts against former President Trump. And despite evidence to the contrary, continue to champion the ridiculous narrative that the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill threatened the very foundation of American democracy.

But Gaetz, on the other hand, is a rabid Trump supporter. He is under federal investigation for sex trafficking, a charge he emphatically denies. Gaetz believes the probe is to discredit him because of his support. And with all we know concerning the FBI’s efforts in the Russia-collusion smear campaign, Gaetz’s claim doesn’t seem all that farfetched.

If major media outlets are suddenly inclined to admit the Hunter Biden laptop is legit, the FBI probe into Hunter’s business dealings with Ukrainian, Russian, and Chinese oligarchs are limited in scope. And are likely centered on the first son’s unreported income.

Or it could mean the Hunter Biden probe may expose what will surely remove all talk of Joe Biden’s financial ties to son Hunter’s business dealings from the headlines.

When the FBI served Delaware computer repair shop owner John Isaac with a subpoena for the Biden laptop, Special Agent Joshua Wilson’s name was on the document. At the time, Fox News reported the probe was part of a money-laundering investigation. But on his website, GOP Rep. Andy Biggs says an FBI agent by that same name…

“… has been assigned to child pornography and abduction cases over the years.”

Two weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Trump attorney, former federal prosecutor, and onetime New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on Newsmax television. He claimed his copy of the Hunter Biden hard drive contained a text message of Hunter admitting to a “sexually inappropriate” encounter with a fourteen-year-old girl.

Giuliani told Newsmax he turned the information over to the Delaware State Police.

Could the pending case against Hunter Biden involve alleged sexual encounters with underage girls?

And if so, do you think Joe Biden’s selling US government access to hostile governments, enriching his family and himself, will remain a news item for one minute?

Not likely.

It’s looking like Hunter Biden’s drug abuse, and sexcapades will become the central focus of the mainstream media’s coverage. And The Big Guy’s corruption will fade from the headlines.

And behind that clever bit of investigative manipulation, you’ll find a very helpful FBI. A law enforcement organization whose deputy Cyber Program chief hasn’t a clue what the FBI has done with Hunter Biden’s laptop.

