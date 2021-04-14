Mass shootings on the rise due to Democrat policy

Does it seem like every day the headlines scream out about another mass shooting? If you think times are more violent, you would be right and wrong at the same time. That is because there is a slight upward movement in shootings; however because the Democrat party wants to impose draconian control measures, their allies in the legacy press are hyping every incident.

The truth is that ever since Joe Biden ascended to the presidency, his extreme policies have enabled every crazy leftist to move forward with their wildest plots, including mass shootings.

Compare the past to today and you will see that our present murder culture began as a plan to turn America away from our Constitutional freedoms. The difference between the mid-Twentieth Century and today is light-years apart.

If you ever wondered why people look back at the 1950s as a time that the American dream was realized, one needs to go no further than the number of mass shootings committed. Throughout that decade there were three. They included two home invasions, where armed robbers slaughtered entire families, and one Puerto Rican terrorist attack at the House of Representatives, where five were injured, none killed.





A total of eight dead and five wounded over a ten-year period due to mass shootings.

But, some might insist, most people were not armed with military-grade “assault” weapons.

Of course, that would be false. The U.S. military was unloading hundreds of thousands of used rifles and pistols they used fighting WWII into civilian hands, at discounts that made ownership as easy as sending $28.95 to a distributor by answering a magazine ad.

Owing a gun was as easy as walking into the nearest hardware store and walking out with the rifle or pistol of their choice. There were no age restrictions. This writer did exactly that at the age of 15, in 1959.

I went into my local mom-and-pop hardware store and walked with a combination rifle/shotgun to hunt rabbits with. While several rabbits and pheasants fell to their might, no human ever feared it. In fact, back then most Americans saw a boy with a gun as the all-American ideal. Like mom and apple pie.

What happened to hope and change America?

Baby boomers changed America because they thought more of themselves and less of America. While some will recount the horrors of growing up with the freedoms this nation had during the 1950s, they are the exception rather than the rule.

Racism in America

Blacks do have a valid grievance over their treatment during the 1950s and into the 1970s. But beyond 1981 that grievance is hollow; especially into the 21st Century. Everything beyond 1999 is sour grapes, driven by politics intended to divide America into fighting camps. A plan that came to fruition in 2021.

Today that divide is a cliff that both sides cross at their own peril. Historically blacks were not the only group that suffered indignities at the hands of racism. Most immigrant groups felt the same maltreatment. Irish, Jews, Italians, and today we have Asians suffering at the hands of racists. And while a groveling legacy press corps demonize white males every chance they can, they capriciously overlook African-Americans who terrorize both whites and Asians.

Much as they did when overlooking the KKK when it was a Democrat party organization. Today’s KKK is BLM and Antifa. Notice the very same legacy media ignoring BLM and Antifa misdeeds are the very same ones that ignored the KKK back in the early 20th Century.

They have always been mouthpieces for the Democrat party.

In fact, the Washington Post was first called the Washington Democrat Post before they tried to pretend to be unbiased.





To prove the point, how many know that BLM and Antifa trapped federal officers inside an ICE building in Portland and then set it on fire, trying to kill those federal police officers? Not many followers of the MSM, because they didn’t report it.

That event was a true armed insurrection, yet not a sound from the Democrat party or its propaganda ministry, the MSM. And what does all of this have to do with the rise of mass shootings? Simple, disrespect for laws and those who enforce them enable anyone with a grievance, real or imagined, to carry out their fantasies.

The party line, perpetuated by the MSM, is police, and white people are bad, so bad things should happen to them.

Is it any wonder then that lunatics go on shooting sprees?

Which is exactly what the Democrat party wants. Anarchy breeds chaos, and chaos provides more control to Democrats. And that is what the Democrat party is all about, total control. It is why they support the cancel culture, the me-too movement, until it affects them, like Andrew Cuomo, BLM, and Antifa. These far-left groups play right into their plans of total control of Americans.

That is their policy. And it is why the left not only foments crazies into shooting sprees, it encourages it through policies designed to take away police protection and white peoples’ ability to defend themselves against those crazies.

Democrat policies are used to increase the body count so that they can then take away our guns.

Once the population is disarmed, the next phase kicks in, which is taking away the rest of our Constitutional rights. The whole process is designed to control our every move, our thoughts, and our bodies. It is what they covet most. Total control.

So when you question what Democrats really want, what their endgame is, look no farther than Russia in 1930. That is the radical Democrat party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, and their ilk’s final plan for America.

All of those mass shootings are part of the plan. Highlighting them in the MSM is a part of the plan, too.

So while those shootings are tragic, remember that they are brought about by Democratic policy.

It is their plan to own all of us.

**************

About the author:

Senior political staff writer, Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

