MAGA’s impeachment acquittal and a new United States of America

WASHINGTON. Consider it a sign that America hasn’t completely descended into a Stalinist dystopia. And so, President Donald J. Trump was acquitted in his second political impeachment show trial.

A show trial designed to convict President Trump for leading a resistance movement against the illegitimate regime of former Vice President Joe Biden. A regime predicated on massive voter fraud. (83% of Republicans polled after the 2020 election said they didn’t believe Joe Biden won)

Who’s really on trial here?

You see, both Trump and the Capitol Hill demonstrators of last January 6th were on trial for refusing to accept the big election steal of 2020. Democrats accused the former of “inciting violence” and dubbed the mostly peaceful demonstrators “insurrectionists.”

Democratic House managers played videos of protestors storming the halls of Congress as representatives dove under desks or ran like sniveling rats for cover – Sen. Mitt Romney comes to mind.





It never occurred to Washington’s ruling elites they were so vulnerable to the public’s wrath outside the ballot box.

And it was these insurrectionists who Washington’s bipartisan leaders wished to message with the impeachment trial and by bivouacking thousands of carefully vetted National Guard storm troopers in the nation’s capital.

A government in exile

They fear, rightfully so, the big election steal will result in a full-fledged “insurrection.” One that may coalesce around a government in exile. The question is, where will such a government reside?

Governments in exile traditionally sit in nations friendly to their cause. But in the United States, with fifty sovereign states with constitutionally delegated powers “reserved” to them and “respectively… to the people,” the best seat for an insurrectionist government in exile should be in the state that petitioned the US Supreme Court for redress in the rigged presidential election of 2020.

That logical choice is Texas.

Texas sought to contest election irregularities in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Texas said the aforementioned state’s election officials “usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes. They accomplished these statutory revisions through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity.”

Article III, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states that the US Supreme Court must adjudicate “controversies between two or more States; between a state and citizens of another state…”

In its petition to the high court, Texas stated:

“Our Country stands at an important crossroads. Either the Constitution matters and must be followed, even when some officials consider it inconvenient or out of date, or it is simply a piece of parchment on a display at the National Archives. We ask the Court to choose the former.”

Instead, the court chose to defy their constitutionally mandated duty to settle interstate “controversies” and instead said…

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

The highest court in the land ruled to treat the highest law in the land, the US Constitution, as a meager “piece of parchment.”

Not my president, not my government

And with that, the circle was complete in the slow-motion, multi-phased coup that began immediately following the election of Trump as president in 2016.





A country that once prided itself on being a “nation of law and not men,” became its very antithesis.

And when the rule of law is replaced by the rule of the jungle, you see acts like that which occurred at the US Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rather than lowering ourselves to the lawless level of the Permanent Administrative Deep State, establishing a government in exile, in a state like Texas, which exists under a lawful constitutional order, is a responsible answer to the coup of November last.

“Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, – That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

So wrote Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence to the tyrannical government of England’s King George III.

A proud, insurrectionist fragment of American history that in our current crisis should be remembered… and repeated.

Top Image: Senate votes to acquit President Trump on the charge of insurrection. Fox News screen capture.