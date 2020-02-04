Madame Murkowski (R-AK) dares to chastise the President

WASHINGTON: So, the sometimes Republican, sometimes libertarian, sometimes write-in, never conservative, Lisa, the Lamb, Murkowski has rebuked the president along with all the other bad, bad people in Washington. The she-devil from the Icebox. What a woman! (Republican U.S. Senator Murkowski spares few in fiery impeachment speech – AOL News)

“With a broad-brush criticism of both political parties, Murkowski spoke of their ‘apparent willingness…to destroy not just each other, but all of the institutions of our government. And for what? Because it may help win an election?’”





And, as others who know as little as she, she proposes an extraconstitutional “censure” of the president.

The folks back in Alaska ought to censure her for impersonating intelligent thought. Censure of congressmen, yes; or Senators, yes. Presidents? No Senator. Not a “to do.”

“Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.”

The president isn’t a member of either House. He is a member of the White House.

Remember, the Constitution is something she swore before God to uphold. However, like most of her colleagues in both Houses, she has probably never read it. Perhaps, though she is worried about Adam Schiff’s charge that Trump may give Alaska back to the Russian in exchange for a victory in November. (Adam Schiff: Trump could sell Alaska to Russia in exchange for election help if ‘abuse of power is not impeachable’)

This Lord Queen of Alaska, instead of castigating the political whores of the Washington classless swamp, castigates everyone in sight. Most notably, President Trump. But, then, that is the preferred way of the fence-straddling hack. One must love these so-called moderates. They make Adam Schiff look normal.

“The president’s behavior was shameful and wrong. His personal interests do not take precedence over those of this great nation,”

Apparently, the senator thinks that the president trying to get to the bottom of apparent extortion by Joe Biden was “shameful and wrong.” Extortion heard and seen by millions of Americans, repeatedly on any number of news channels.

For an inquiry by Trump into this, he is called shameful. Biden is pitied and protected.

What is shameful, is people like Lisa Murkowski standing in the Senate and chastising the president for doing his duty, while hacks like her hire speechwriters to work out hopefully spellbinding middle-of-the-road speeches intended to get them reelected.

Instead, she should have attacked fellow(ett) feminist Fancy Nancy Pelosi for being so ignorant of the law and the Constitution that she allowed this expensive and childish farce of impeachment to ensue.

She should have attacked the clueless clowns, Jerrod Nadler and Adam Schiff, for racing to the microphones; like a couple of high school sophomores with “me, me, me.”

She certainly should have attacked the “media” but only with the broad brush of those who apparently have trouble constructing the word “scam” without help.





But no, Sweetheart Lisa, in a brilliance of oratory topped only, perhaps, by Schiff’s final remarks, referred to a demon in the media that was simply careless.

Baloney. Most of the so-called media, while possibly demonic, simply lie, or the multiple talking heads are just plain stupid. There is no third way.

If Murkowski believes she is “tisk-tisking” all the bad-old people, then she is stupid, as well. There is no second way.

These so-called conservatives are no better than their like number in the other party. They live to get elected and reelected. Then they rise and speak in a great and grandiose posture of ostentatious oration before “the world’s most deliberative body.” And they say– squat.

Go back to the icebox Lisa. Russia ain’t going to let Alaska have Senators anyhow.