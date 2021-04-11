Lynching Derek Chauvin: George Floyd died of a Fentanyl overdose

MINNEAPOLIS, MN: The trial of Derek Chauvin is a shameful public lynching. George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose. He had three times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system when he was detained by police. Floyd was also high on methamphetamine and Percocet, another opioid. He complained that he couldn’t breathe long before the infamous 9-minute videotape. His lungs weighed three times their normal weight due to the pulmonary edema caused by the fentanyl.

The lynching of Derek Chauvin in service to the radical Black Lives Matter movement is a betrayal of truth, reason, and justice.

Evidence of Floyd experiencing a fatal Fentanyl overdose is “reasonable doubt”

The measure of guilt in criminal proceedings is that the crime must be proved “beyond a reasonable doubt.” That George Floyd was overdosing on Fentanyl when Minneapolis police detained him is beyond question. That is prima face reasonable doubt.

When the coroners report detailed the toxicology that should have been the end of it. There should have been no charges. There should be no trial. None of the officers should have been charged. George Floyd killed himself via his own risky behavior.





But political considerations and the need to engulf America in a wave of racism-inspired violence were more important. Racial arsonist Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had a political trophy to pursue. Truth be damned. Justice be damned. Better to portray America as a racist autocracy of white supremacy. (White Supremacy Killed George Floyd)

No tears or riots for the 28 innocent people killed in the nationwide BLM violence that followed

Corporate media, including CNN and MSNBC, played the nine-minute video over and over. Worldwide race-baiting media coverage ensued. BLM raised over 100 million dollars. George Floyd’s death was weaponized for political expediency. Regardless of the actual facts. (Marxist BLM leader buys $1.4 million home in ritzy LA enclave)

Except The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has released their full and final autopsy report on the death of George Floyd. The medical examiner’s office’s final diagnoses states:

“Floyd became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers; he received emergency medical care in the field and subsequently in the Hennepin HealthCare (HHC) Emergency Department, but could not be resuscitated.”reveals the levels of fentanyl in his system. 3 times the lethal dose. Large doses of Percoset and methamphetamine were also present.

The other footage from that day showing an already overdosing George Floyd. Screaming that he couldn’t breathe long before he was subdued by Officer Chauvin. Climbing out of the police car after he was already inside.”

His companions that day completely back up the fact that he was overdosing on Fentanyl. His girlfriend detailed their long struggle with addiction. Floyd’s other companion in the car, a know drug dealer, ultimately refused to testify, pleading the 5th. It is alleged that this person had provided Floyd with the drugs he ingested.

The medical examiner releases an additional report listing his manner of death as homicide due to “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.” However, the report also noted he had arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, and recent use of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Floyd’s actions that day, from his passing of a fake $20 bill to swallowing evidence of drugs as officer’s approach, to resisting arrest, are the cause of Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s dealer could be charged with the same 3rd-degree murder charge of negligent homicide that Officer Chauvin is charged with. The additional murder count prosecutors added to Chauvin’s charges just before the trial because they were uncertain they could prove 2nd or 1st-degree murder.

Because they know George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose.

The refusal of his drug dealer to testify to the truth is a miscarriage of justice. Add that to the failure of prosecutors to offer him immunity for his testimony. It matches the failure of the prosecutors to dismiss all charges on the basis of clear exculpatory evidence.





Because they know they are prosecuting a man they know is innocent.

Derek Chauvin may be a lousy cop, but he’s not a murderer

He and the other officers may have failed to have situational awareness given what was happening. It was obvious that Floyd was overdosing and in visible distress. If they are guilty of anything it is not calling for an ambulance sooner in their interactions. His girlfriend and drug dealer could have informed the police of what he had ingested.

They were right there when it was happening.

But Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd. The coroner found absolutely no compression of the carotid artery. Prosecutors changed their story from neck compression to neck area compression as noted above. The autopsy found no bruising in the neck area. At all.

Yet the toxicology reports do not seem to matter. All that matters is the fake narrative that America and policing are hopelessly racist. It was part and parcel of the strategy to paralyze and upend the political system.

BLM’s strategy that corporate America bought into and funded is destroying America. Even as Minneapolis, New York, Waukesha, Portland, and other American cities burned, they persisted.

And black businesses suffered. As children were killed. All to support the lie that George Floyd was murdered.

It stretches back to a continuing false narrative of black victimhood. George Floyd killed himself through years of drug and alcohol abuse. He was arrested for his violent behavior. Similarly, Breanna Taylor was living with a drug dealer who fired on police while they were serving a legal warrant. She was killed when they returned fire. Michael Brown attacked the police officer when he was killed in Ferguson. Travon Martin was high on sizzurp, codeine, and caffeine (cola) when he attacked George Zimmerman.

Charlottesville was a planned set up by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. A chance to stage and exploit events and perpetuate the “very fine people on both sides ” lie.

The death of George Floyd was a media and political creation that has spawned violence and havoc on society.

From 2016, All that kneeling ignores the real cause of soaring black homicide

Contrary to the Black Lives Matter narrative, the police have much more to fear from black males than black males have to fear from the police. In 2015, a police officer was 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male was to be killed by a police officer.

Overall, most homicides in the United States are intraracial, and the rates of white-on-white and Black-on-Black killings are similar, both long-term and in individual years.

Between 1980-2008, the U.S. Department of Justice found that 84% of white victims were killed by white offenders and 93% of Black victims were killed by Black offenders.

In 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that 81% of white victims were killed by white offenders, and 89% of Black victims were killed by Black offenders.

All of these events were then weaponized against society in the most horrific manner possible by the liberal “woke” who used Geroge Floyd, exploiting the tragedy of his life for political purposes. (George Floyd Criminal Past Record/Arrest History/Career Timeline: Baggie, Gun Pregnant and All Details)

Add that to the constant drumbeat of “white supremacy” and “domestic terrorists” across the corporate media.

CNN resembles Radio Rwanda in its hate speech. Its coverage of the trial is a fawning ode to the prosecution. All while denying the existence of clear evidence that Fentanyl killed Floyd, not Derek Chauvin.

The $28 million dollar settlement the city of Minneapolis paid to the Floyd family on the eve of the trial was a publicity stunt meant to affect the trial. How do we know? Well, the settlement has not actually been signed. It is still pending. What was important was to announce the settlement in time to influence the jury pool.

The trial of Derek Chauvin is a public lunching for the benefit of political theatre.

His life has already been destroyed. As have the lives of the other three officers. All for showing up to work that day. For doing their job. Having to deal with a repeat offender who was passing counterfeit money, high on drugs, resisting arrest, while overdosing on Fentanyl.

Now they are on trial for their lives.

The Defense Attorney Eric Nelson has been plodding and workmanlike, but hardly shows flashes of brilliance. Much less outrage. He needs to. The defense will be putting on its case soon.

At the heart of their case is the toxicology report.

The fatal dose of Fentanyl. Three times the fatal level. The swelling and edema of the lungs. A classic example of death by fentanyl. The lungs fill with fluid and you suffocate.

The video of George Floyd’s arrest is as disturbing as anything imaginable. The man is clearly overdosing. Whatever else was occurring, an ambulance should have been called much earlier. Almost certainly. Narcan or other life-saving measures could have been applied by trained paramedics.

Floyd ingested three times the fatal dose of Fentanyl

But lets be clear. The drugs in his system killing him before Derek Chauvin arrived on the scene. Regardless of what Derek Chauvin did or did not do. This was not an incidence of first, second or third murder. This was suicide, even if unintentional. To convict Derek Chauvin of any of these crimes is nothing less than a public lynching in order to satisfy the mob.

The threat of violence is implicit if Chauvin isn’t lynched. We are being warned on social media daily.

“Justice” apparently now means people riot in the street if they don’t get the conviction that they want…😳 pic.twitter.com/yeZ62Y6fWN — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) April 5, 2021

It will not be justice if Derek Chauvin or any of his fellow officers are convicted. The law requires guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The fentanyl that killed George Floyd is that reasonable doubt. No reasonable person could conclude otherwise. Whether the mob riots or not, truth must prevail and justice must be done. Actual justice, based on truth.

Not mob rule. Or BLM agitation. Or Keith Ellison’s political aspirations

The jury is a multiracial mix of men and women.

If they apply the standard of reasonable doubt then Chauvin will be acquitted. Whatever violence that comes afterward will be the fault of the race-baiting corporate media and their allies in the Democrat party. Just as it was last summer. When mostly peaceful protests burned down the city of Minneapolis.

Maybe the city council should have given that 28 million dollars to the business that were destroyed in the BLM riots. Or maybe they shouldn’t have poured gasoline on a racial fire based on lies. While defunding and destroying the morale of law enforcement. Perhaps they could have used it to clean up after the violence they expect when Derek Chauvin is acquitted.

They probably think it’s easier to lynch him instead. Jim Crow 2.0 indeed.

Read More from Communities Digital News

A tale of two deaths: Ashli Babbitt a homicide, what about Officer Sicknick?

Conservatives need to tune out the corporate media noise and nonsense

Derek Chauvin: Police officer’s trial isn’t going as the left had planned