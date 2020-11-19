Lt. Gen McInerney enters the voter fray: Dems used Intelligence software

WASHINGTON. In his famous 1961 farewell address to the nation, President Dwight David Eisenhower warned:

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”

The Deep State/Media complex

It never occurred to the former general that the threat to America’s “democratic processes” would come from the nation’s secret intelligence agencies and not America’s faithful military servants.

US Air Force Lt. General Thomas McInerney

One such servant is retired US Air Force Lt. General Thomas McInerney. In an interview with One America News Network, McInerney claims Democrats used two US intelligence software programs called Hammer and Scorecard to aid their weak presidential candidate last November. He warned the Trump administration prior to the Nov. 3 election (Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney exposes ‘Scorecard,’ the Democrats’ voter fraud superweapon)

“People must understand that this software was used to overturn the 2020 election. The first time in the United States’ history that massive amounts of cyber warfare have been used in our voting system… Hammer is a surveillance software developed by the CIA – the programmer was Dennis Montgomery. He developed this [software] in 2003 to go after radical Islamists. Scorecard is a program that was developed for CIA. It manipulates voting booths.”

He claims these election-altering software programs were weaponized for domestic espionage purposes during the administration of President Obama.

According to McInerney, the Obama White House took Hammer and Scorecard and…

“… moved it out of CIA into a secret SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] in Fort Washington, Maryland. And then they started listening on US citizens, to include chief justices, prominent Americans, politicians, etc. When that happened, Dennis Montgomery, who invented the programs, became a whistleblower.”

Conspiracy theories have proven to be true

The media, of course, has labeled the accusation a “conspiracy theory.”

The Daily Beast – who was first to publish the disinformation-laden, Russian-sourced, anti-Trump Steele dossier – says software designer Montgomery is a fraudster. Their source? That hard-hitting investigative journal young boys hide under their mattress from dear old mom and shy bachelors say they buy just for the articles – Playboy.

“According to reports and former employees, Montgomery’s supposed technology was all a hoax. One employee quoted in the Playboy report claimed Montgomery had ordered him to fake a test for US military officials, tricking the officials into believing Montgomery’s software could detect weapons in drone footage.”

Columnist John L. Smith of The Nevada Independent opined:

“Just days before the election, Montgomery was linked to misinformation floated on The American Report, a conspiracy theory website, that declared, ‘Biden Using SCORECARD and THE HAMMER to Steal Another U.S. Presidential Election.’ Montgomery was credited with ‘inventing’ the software, which he claimed was misappropriated by the Obama administration to fix the election.

“The specious story has now ricocheted through the Internet and gone from obscurity into the talking points of Trumplandia insiders.”

Failed censors and debunkers

If you peruse President Trump’s Twitter feed regarding his charge that widespread election fraud occurred in 2020, it’s not uncommon to see this disclaimer added by Twitter’s ministry of truth: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

You may remember that a short while ago Twitter censored the New York Post’s bombshell reports regarding Hunter Biden’s shady overseas business deals. Transactions that enriched the bank accounts of the Biden clan, which included Hunter’s dad and supposed President-elect, Joe Biden.

These revelations, says Twitter and the mainstream media, were “debunked” or simply “conspiracy theories.”

In fact, the same was said when Obama’s weaponized IRS targeted Tea Party and conservative groups for extra scrutiny leading up to the 2012 presidential election.

That narrative collapsed when Congress obtained emails proving that Lois Lerner, then head of the IRS Exempt Organizations Unit, targeted groups with “Tea Party” and “Patriot” in their names, as well as organizations that provided education about the “Constitution” and the “Bill of Rights.”

The media made a similar claim of imaginary conspiracies when President Trump insisted the Obama administration “spied” on him and his 2016 presidential campaign. Declassified FBI documents proved the get-Trump conspiracy was real. Despite the media’s insistence that the Trump/Russia investigations were on the up-and-up. Proving more theory than fact – a.k.a., another despicable lie.

The so-called “debunking” by the media of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election should illicit nothing but disbelief and contempt, as so-called “right-wing conspiracy theories” continue to prove true.

