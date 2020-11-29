WASHINGTON. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “limited” COVID-19 curfew for a majority of his state’s 39.78 million subjects. Beginning last Saturday, Californians must remain in their own homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. But the edict makes exceptions for those who walk their dogs at night or go to the convenience store for a gallon of milk. Forty-one of the Golden State’s fifty-eight counties are affected. (Gov. Newsom orders curfew for most California counties)

A cure worse than the disease

In House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s beloved Bay Area, meanwhile, medical personnel at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek report that more people have died in their hospital from suicide than from COVID-19.

Trauma department head Dr. Mike deBoisblanc told San Francisco’s ABC affiliate KGO:





“We’ve never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time. I mean we’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.”

Trauma nurse Kacey Hanson added:

“What I have seen recently, I have never seen before. I have never seen so much intentional injury.”

Science deniers?

So, is this simply anecdotal evidence we can safely ignore? Should we condemn this health-care, frontline workers for “denying science” and “ignoring the experts”?

Not so fast.

Beyond our shores

Across the Pacific, a similar phenomenon is occurring. According to CNN:

“In Japan, government statistics show suicide claimed more lives in October than COVID-19 has over the entire year to date.”

CNN notes that Japan is “one of the few major economies to disclose timely suicide data.” But here in the US, suicide statistics end in 2018.

But have we seen this kind of mass despair in the recent past?

A 1992 study titled “Suicides in the former Soviet republics” says:

“The suicide rate in the former Soviet Union rose from 17.1 per 100,000 inhabitants in 1965 to 29.6 in 1984… in regions with sociopolitical antagonisms (Baltic States) and forced social changes (Russia), it was high. A significant decline in the suicide rate (34.5%), from 29.6 to 19.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, occurred in 1984-1988 throughout the Soviet Union, in the hopeful period of social democratization…”

In other words, despair under arbitrary, totalitarian rule affected both the Russian citizen and those in nations living under stifling Soviet occupation. And let’s not forget the economic privations they suffered due to socialism’s severe economic limitations.

As hinted in the study excerpt above, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s perestroika reforms – resulting from pressure imposed by US President Ronald Reagan’s economic and military buildup – offered hope to those behind the Iron Curtain, resulting in a drop in suicides.

An extra-Constitutional death cult

COVID-19 provided a crisis that petty US despots wouldn’t allow to go to waste – from New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo to California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom. And with the masked-clad Joe Biden promising to devise national COVID-19 policies once in the Oval Office, suicide rates will only skyrocket.





But there is hope. The US Supreme Court ruled Gov. Cuomo’s edicts restricting religious gatherings a violation of the First Amendment’s prohibition against government assaults on our spiritual conscience.

According to the ruling:

“Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten. The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the 1st Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty.”

The Declaration of Independence states that the first function of legitimate government is to secure the individual’s liberties. And chief among them is life.

But the extra-constitutional, freedom-killing, economy-crushing authoritarianism espoused by America’s Covid Caesars, in the end, are the precepts of a death cult.

Top Image: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. KTLA 5 screen capture.