Little daylight between Bush league Deep State and never-Trump GOP

WASHINGTON. Contrary to claims on the right, it’s highly unlikely former President Barack Obama spearheaded the federal government’s witch hunt into the absurd allegation Donald Trump is an intelligence asset working for Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Rather, it’s clear the Deep State players in the plot to unseat the duly-elected 45th president of the United States are primarily Republicans or those closely associated with two GOP presidents – both coincidentally named George Bush.

The Deep State players

George Herbert Walker Bush (41st President of the United States):

In 1970, Bush serves as President Richard M. Nixon’s ambassador to the United Nations. Nixon later appoints Bush chairman of the Republican National Committee just in time for the Watergate scandal. In 1976, President Jerald R. Ford taps Bush to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

“Thirteen years before becoming the President of the United States, George H.W. Bush served as the 11th Director of Central Intelligence (DCI). Many believed leading the CIA would mark an end to his political career. Instead, Bush became the only US president to have previously held the position of DCI, which gave him a unique perspective on both providing and receiving intelligence.”

And establishing long-lasting Bush family ties to America’s Deep State.

John Brennan (W’s intelligence filter):

Unhappy with America after Watergate, Brennan votes for the Communist Party USA candidate Gus Hall for president in 1976. Four years later, in 1980, Brennan begins his career at the CIA during the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

By 2003, Brennan provides President George W. Bush his daily top-secret intelligence briefings. President Barack Obama appoints Brennan CIA director in 2013. While on MSNBC in 2017, former DCI Brennan accuses President Trump of “treasonous” acts in support of Russia.

The Guss Hall supporter never provides evidence to prove his accusation. (Rosenstein admits no evidence of Trump-Russia conspiracy)

James Comey (Bush appointee and Republican):

During the administration of President George W. Bush, Comey serves as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2002-2003 and as US Deputy Attorney General from Dec. 2003 to Aug. 2005. In 2013, Comey is appointed FBI Director by President Barack Obama. It is Comey who sets the Trump/Russia collusion investigations into motion.

Robert Mueller (Bush appointee and Republican):

In 1982, Mueller serves as US Attorney under President Ronald Reagan, becomming US Attorney General under the administration of President George Herbert Walker Bush in 1990. In 1995, Mueller is US Attorney for the Northern District of California under President Bill Clinton.

In 2001, Mueller is appointed FBI Director under President George W. Bush. In 2008, Mueller presents President Bush an honorary FBI Special Agent credential. Then in 2009, Mueller is asked to remain head of the FBI by President Barack Obama, which he does for two years.

2017 sees Mueller appointed Special Counsel to investigate the absurd charge President Donald J. Trump is a spy for Moscow.

Rod Rosenstein (Bush appointee and Republican):

Rosenstein joins the Justice Department under the administration of President George Herbert Walker Bush. In 1993, he serves as counsel to Deputy Attorney General Philip Heymann and soon joins the Special Counsel’s office during the Presidency of Bill Clinton. He helps Special Prosecutor Ken Starr craft the bungled impeachment case against Bill Clinton.

In 2017, submissive GOP handmaiden and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from the Russia investigation, handing it over to Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The New York Times reports that Rosenstein suggests to Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe (also a Republican) that a wire be worn to meetings with President Trump in the Oval Office. It is his hope to build a case to remove Trump as president under provisions in the Constitution’s 25th Amendment. (Rod Rosenstein Suggested Secretly Recording Trump and Discussed 25th Amendment)

James Clapper (W’s Deep State in space):

He serves as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under the administration of President Bill Clinton. In 2001, he serves as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency under President George W. Bush. In 2010, Clapper is named Director of National Intelligence by President Barack Obama.

While in this position, he collects every American’s cellphone and email communication in violation of their Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure. He lies about it to Congress. He is never charged for this crime.

After becoming an intelligence analyst for CNN, Clapper accuses President Trump of being a Russian “asset,” a charge that, under oath, before Congress, he admits there’s no evidence of that collusion. (James Clapper: Donald Trump May Be A Russian Asset ‘Whether Witting Or Unwitting’)

Deep State GOP and Biden

If you are even the slightest bit honest with yourself, you have to see a pattern emerge regarding the herculean efforts by Bush-associated Deep State players – not the clueless Obama administration – to overthrow the Trump presidency. It continues to this day in the form of the Lincoln Project, a group founded by Mr. Kelly Ann Conway to defeat Trump in 2020. And the Right Side political action committees now funneling millions of dollars into never-Trump attack ads in an attempt to secure Joe Biden’s election as president this November.

According to a recent article appearing in The New York Times,

“Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office.

“And former Secretary of State Colin Powell announced on Sunday that he will vote for Mr. Biden…”

The real contest this November

Conservatives are mistaken to think of the 2020 presidential election as a contest between right and left, Republican and Democrat. In reality, it’s the old battle between those who believe they are born to rule over us as kings and those obnoxious commoners who insist on ruling themselves.

The latter is the Americans that royalist Hillary Clinton denounces as “deplorables.” Those who thumbed their nose at America’s ruling elites, Republican and Democrat alike, by electing Donald Trump president in 2016. (Hillary Clinton Calls Many Trump Backers ‘Deplorables,’)

You see, the GOP’s intelligentsia – like the highborn highbrows at National Review – are uncomfortable with Trump’s populist governing style. He’s the proverbial bull in a china shop. They prefer the kind of GOP politician who drinks watery tea from a porcelain cup, a well-manicured pinky finger fully extended.

As shown above, the Bush forces in America’s Deep State, coupled with those of the incompetent Obama administration, failed to remove Trump on the charge he was a Russian asset or impeach him for his “quid-pro-quo” cooperation with Ukraine’s president to reveal Joe Biden’s corruption as Obama’s second banana.

Today, Republican elites line up behind the corrupt Joe Biden.

One is former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a past GOP presidential candidate. Biden has pledged to bring back President Bill Clinton’s Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994. A ban Kasich supported while serving in the GOP’s House leadership. John Kasich recently announced he will speak in support of Joe Biden at the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

Like so many of the Deep State Republicans listed above, Kasich has been proud to remind voters how well “he works with Democrats.”

Are Republican voters listening and, more importantly, learning?

