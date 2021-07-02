Lindell July 4th fraud announcement previewed on the David J. Harris podcast

TEXAS-MINNESOTA — David J. Harris Jr. recently featured Mike Lindell as his guest on his podcast show. David interviewed Lindell for nearly an hour where some interesting developments came out which many are terming a “bombshell”.

Lindell says he has the proof that President Trump won the 2020 election by about 80 million votes to Joe Biden’s 68 million votes. Lindell claims all 3,114 counties of all 50 states were hacked the night of the election and he has all the cyber data packets to prove it.

According to Cloudflare’s article What is a packet?

However, not all packets are good or useful, and not all network traffic is safe. Attackers can generate malicious network traffic — data packets designed to compromise or overwhelm a network. This can take the form of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, vulnerability exploitation, or several other forms of cyber attack.

Many feel that the manipulation of packets by Dominion software led to the votes being flipped from Trump to Biden. (Explaining the fraud that took place during Election 2020)





Lindell promising to release new information on July 4th, Independence Day.

Lindell talked about his interview on Jimmy Kimmel

The video has remained on YouTube even though many other interviewsLindell has done have been censored. Could it be that they feel the host’s ability to snark overshadows Lindell’s earnest concerns?

Kimmel says he watched 17 hours of information provided by Lindell including his, “Absolutely 9-0”, which is a documentary about the evidence of the fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

You can view the Absolutely 9-0 video on Lindell’s site, Frank Speech

Lindell also talked about his first appearance in court relative to his Dominion Software suit filed against him and others.

Lindell’s team presentation of their positions of the law holds the lawsuit against him and My Pillow must be dismissed in accordance with the law.

Dominion filed over 200 lawsuits against people ranging from the smallest, volunteer poll watchers who said the machines were not working right, to the largest, Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell.

“That judge is making one of the most important decisions in United States history and here is why. If he says these cases can go forward, it’s over for our country. It’s 1984 (a reference to the George Orwell book). Because this is why; Every single thing you would say then you would not say it out of fear for a fear of being sued.”

Mike Lindell says Dominion Software does not have the right to sue anybody

Dominion is a government contractor which places them in the public realm. This makes any such contractor a potential target for criticism if the taxpaying public does not believe them to be doing the job. He noted we, as taxpayers, pay for their services.

He made a brief mention the taxpayers actually paid for all of those Dominion voting machines at around $6,000 each and then go further into roping us into service agreements with the company. Lindell says they won’t even release the source code they have demanded on an FOIA request.

Lindell talked about the death threats he has received since assuming his role in this battle for the American republic. David Harris made kind of a tongue in cheek joke saying,

“Just to clear things up in the wake of John MacAfee, you are not suicidal right?”

Mike said he is not and he has multiple copies of his evidence given to important people all over the country who will continue his fight if he winds up prematurely gone. Lindell announced My Pillow sued Dominion Software for 1.6 billion dollars. He made a special point to say, “This was not a countersuit.”

At their first appearance in court Dominion asked for a 30-day delay to prepare their evidence.

They came back in 30 days and asked for a stay in the case and the judge got upset and told Dominion, you be ready by July 6th. Lindell blasted several news organizations by name for cowering to Dominion and not reporting the election fraud as they should; ABC News, FOX News, and NewsMax for example.

Lindell was on a roll as he mocked FOX News,

“Did FOX tell you that on TV? Did FOX say, (Lindell pretending to be a newsreader), ‘This is news. My Pillow, an American company, sued Dominion and the judge was upset with Dominion and makes them give him their answer by July 6th. Stay tuned for more details!”

Lindell went on to talk about how he was in Ohio with President Trump on June 26th for his “Save America” rally.

Former President Trump visits northeast Ohio for “Save America” rally

Lindell talked how negligent America’s news media is in not reporting the news any more.

He said he was approached from journalists from other countries but nobody from any American mainstream news outlets. He mentioned 40,000+ people attended the Ohio Rally.

Some of the journalists he talked to were from France, Australia, Sweden, and a fourth country he could not recall by name. He spoke with OAN, Right Side Broadcasting, America’s Real Voice, and Frank Speech. Lindell did give credit to CNN for attending and interviewing him but he thinks nothing of him was ever actually aired.

He also gave credit to NewsMax for airing the rally, live.

Lindell said one of his guests, Dr. Doug Frank spoke for 15 minutes.

Frank is the physicist who figured out the resets of the algorithms of the Dominion voting machines early on November 4th before they (Lindell and his people) even had the cyber security packet captures. Some experts believe Dr. Frank is the main reason why Dominion refuses to release their source code which would only serve to substantiate his assertion.

Dr. Douglas G. Frank on Analyzing the 2020 Election

“There isn’t going to be a 2024 or 2022, we got to worry about 2020 and bring this election down.” Lindell said, “And then when they introduced me, the crowd went crazy! They didn’t go crazy because I sold 54 million pillows. They went crazy because they know I got the packet captures (Internet data of the night of the election) and we’re bringing down this election!”

Host David J. Harris talked to Lindell about the Constitutional experts who have said the election can no longer be overturned.

Lindell said previous elections have been overturned after the fraud was discovered but never a presidential election. He said that is not to say it cannot be done. And that it should be done by either the Supreme Court and or the Military.

Attorney Sidney Powell said the same thing on Memorial Day weekend at the ‘For God and Country’ rally in Dallas, Texas. (Sidney Powell on God & Country, election fraud and how it happened)

On July 4th Mike Lindell will be announcing a venue for a symposium where he is inviting all cyber security experts from around the world to attend. The goal is to analyze the election results by way of packet captures. Which Lindell has acquired.

All the press will be invited and Lindell wants all of the elected officials to come. He said all those who are coming will be listed on the Frank Speech website.

Lindell says he wants leaders of the social media platforms to show up, mentioning Facebook and Twitter by name. Facebook dropped off 22.5 million conservative users in 2020 from their platform according to FOX News. Leaders from 5 other countries have already promised to send their top cyber security experts.

Lindell also talked about his 2,500 employees at My Pillow

Specifically how the Dominion Software Company filed a lawsuit against not just him but his company, My Pillow. He talked about how big box stores like Costco stopped ordering his products without explanation. However, Lindell is now doing more business online selling directly to the customers at a lower cost. How, by using online promo codes to sell 110 different products to help support his company and his employees.

The event Lindell is hosting will be announced on July 4th with a venue site for July 10, 11 and 12. For those who want to help Mike Lindell in this cause, he only asks people to do two things in this interview.

Buy MyPillow products to support his 2,500 Minnesota employees and their families. You can use the promo code from Harris’ podcast, TRUMP2020, to get up to 66% on some of his products. Contact your local elected political leaders to tell them you want them to attend Lindell’s upcoming symposium on the election fraud as they work for us and Lindell and we are taking notes as to who will be there and who will not!

