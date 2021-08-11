Lindell Cyber Symposium Day Two: Voting machine analysis begins

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium began its second day with an analysis of voting machines. Dr. Frank hosted the event this day and did both host narrations and guest introductions.

Dr. Frank said the rig was in to toss the election to Biden. Only they did not expect the support for President Trump whose massive vote tallies for Trump blew the original set algorithms of the computer systems. This is what caused Republican poll watchers to be sent home in 4 states as the Dominion voting machines were reset with revised algorithms in the early morning of November 4th.

Dr. Douglas G. Frank is a physicist, chemist, and mathematician.

Many consider Dr. Frank the father of proving the 2020 Election fraud from a technical point of view using math and science. Dr. Frank holds a number of advanced science degrees.

Dr. Frank took audience questions.





“Why did Mike Pence allow for the certification of the election knowing what he knew?”

Dr. Frank said he tries to remain apolitical and has no idea or opinion. He said he just likes to live in his little ‘science cave’ studying science.

A woman from New Hampshire reported that memory cards of the election were all wiped which is a violation of both State and Federal election laws.

Voting data has to be retained for 22 months after the election.

LHS Associates was hired to service the State of New Hampshire relative to their election computing needs.

LHS also serves much of the other northeastern New England States. The LHS company website states,

"We have become the largest provider of election services in the Northeastern US, serving more than 750 towns, cities, counties and unions throughout New England and New York. Our growth can be attributed to one major factor; our excellent customer service. Our employees pride themselves on providing the highest level of service in a timely manner.



For more than 20 years, LHS marketed the highly regarded AccuVote tabulating systems. We have more than 4000 AccuVote systems installed and will continue to support the AccuVote well into the future.



Our latest voting solution is the Image-Cast line of products by Dominion Voting Systems. These products are among the most advanced technologies on the market today."

LHS was responsible for the memory cards of the election and in New Hampshire, it appears all of that data has been lost. I violation of the 22-month retention law of voter data. Dominion claims their software is proprietary and they do not have to release the information that has been requested.

Since Dominion is a government contractor, the NIST standard has to be followed and that cannot be determined without looking at the data of the machines. NIST stands for the National Institute of Standards and Technology is a physical sciences laboratory and non-regulatory agency of the United States Department of Commerce. (‘NIST’s Cybersecurity Program’)

One central theme of the symposium seems to be that voting machines cannot be connected to outsiders via the Internet as per both Federal and state laws.

There is evidence Dominion voting machines were both connected to the Internet and were hacked by outsiders. This is why cybersecurity experts are so interested in seeing the activity logs of the voting machines. Such logs show both times of access to the machines as well as I.P. addresses of where the contacts were located and who they were.

Throughout the country, multiple log files were deleted after the election.

Dr. Frank points out the standard answer that was spoken after the election fraud began to be exposed,

“The machines are not connected to the Internet.” Dr. Frank said he would have liked to ask them, “You mean at this moment in time?”

Dr. Frank said that answer could be truthful but is a parsed sentence… He said a more correct and honest answer would be,

“The machines are not connected to the Internet, but they can be.”

Everybody at the symposium seems to conclude that the solution most probably is to secure paper ballots from now on. Mike Lindell however says some of his experts developed a computer solution to resolve the Dominion problems. Everybody present also seems to insist that forensic audits should be done by the state to assure public confidence in the 2020 election as well as elections of the future.

At about 11:40 an announcement was made by a gentleman off-screen:

“The server we are using for sharing is being attacked right now so we are switching to something else!”

Shortly thereafter the Cyber Symposium being live cast on FrankSpeech.com went down but later returned.

Cyber experts who spoke in the afternoon determined the Mesa County servers were tampered with during the raid of the Mesa County Election Clerk’s office. Log files were deleted during the raid. ( Lindell’s Cyber Symposium: Democrat’s conspire to stop the process, raid republican offices). This was determined by server records examined by the cyber experts at the Symposium.

One NSA retiree in the audience stated that the moment Dominion messed with any of those machines, the machines needed to be recertified and they were not. Meaning their votes were thereafter invalid.

The cyber experts in attendance determined outside restrictions were removed from the Mesa County Colorado voting machines in October of 2020 just before the election. Other files also tampered with related to cybersecurity in the machines.

The screens were of 2 Dominion voting machines from Mesa County Colorado of both before and after the office raid where an official of Dominion was present during the raid. (‘Lindell’s Cyber Symposium: Democrat’s conspire to stop the process, raid republican offices’)

A Wisconsin representative reported that on June 22nd Dominion came forward there and said they needed to install a “security bridge” or update, in all of Wisconsin’s machines.

The machines are being scrubbed of all forensic evidence starting with log files. Cyber expert Mark said they need to get a forensic image of every server before Dominion arrives.

Later, cyber experts mentioned above found a ‘RemoveRestrictions.bat’ file which seemingly was custom made to remotely release restrictions from the voting server in Mesa County.

Cyber expert Ron suddenly interrupted the proceedings by saying his lawyer, Mr. Ty Odell Clevenger, told Ron he should cease and desist as a Conan James Hayes illegally had possession of the hard drives of Mesa County Colorado. The elections clerk, Tina Peters, of the county, came out to refute what Ron was told by the attorney saying nothing was taken from her elections department unless it was taken during the raid where none of her people were permitted to be present yesterday.

Mike Lindell’s afternoon guest was to be Dr. Shiva.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is another brilliant guest of Lindell’s. Dr. Shiva is accredited and started many successful companies. His evidence suggests the results of this election must be reviewed and all claims of fraud heard. Michigan eyewitness testimony of ballots being changed, altered, or harvested, mail-in ballots coming in after the legal deadline, and software programs that changed votes from Trump to Biden are evidence of systematic voter fraud.

Dr. Shiva did an analysis of datasets whereby he created scattergrams which contained:

Precinct-level % of Republican voters among straight-ticket voters.

Precinct-level % of Trump votes among split-ticket voters. These are what he calls “Individual Candidate Voters”, people who did not select a party’s “straight-ticket” option on their ballot.

Dr. Shiva asserts that the downward slope of the data in every one of his Michigan county scatter graphs implies an algorithm was being used to switch Trump votes to Biden. In precincts where there are more Republicans the algorithm actually switched votes more aggressively to Biden causing these downward sloped scatter graphs. While some have tried to discredit Dr. Shiva’s findings, many more reputable ‘sophisticated’ learned people hold he is on to something.“Dr.SHIVA – LIVE: MIT PhD Analysis of Michigan Votes Reveals Unfortunate Truth of U.S. Voting Systems.” – Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD ‘Evaluating Dr. Shiva’s Claims of Election Fraud in Michigan’ – Dr. Bill Dimm affirms them

