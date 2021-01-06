2016 vs. 2020 Election: Democrats disconnect between reality and fantasy

Today Democrats are trying to demean America’s patriots who support President Trump. Those persons who are marching for free and fair elections in Washington, D.C. today. Democrats cry foul at the thought that conservatives are trying to reverse the fraudulent result of the 2020 election. They are telling us “get over it, you lost, by hook or by crook.”

We have to ask ourselves, are we, those of us thinking the 2020 election was fraudulent, as deluded as they were in 2016? The answer is that there is a disconnect between their rantings then, and today’s facts.

After the 2016 elections Democrats and leftists in this country engaged in flights of fantasy about how Donald J. Trump stole the election, with the help of Russia. Those fantasies continued to rise to attempts to deny Trump from being sworn into office. However, following the 2016 election, on January 6, 2017, Democrats objected to the votes of electors, shouting voter fraud.

“Following Hillary Clinton’s defeat, Democrats objected to the electoral college votes for Donald Trump. In January 2017, Waters led House Democrats in objecting to the electoral ballots favoring Trump, citing “voter suppression as well as American intelligence showing that Russia tried to influence the election in favor of Trump,” (VP Pence signals his stand with election fraud challengers, so why isn’t McConnell?_)





Vice-president Joseph Biden rejected those claims as there was no evidence to support them.

Compare January 6, 2021, and Republicans are about to object to the two competing slates of electors in several states.

Those objections come complete with video evidence, sworn affidavits from eye-witnesses, and scientific evidence of voting machines that were programmed to shift votes from Trump to Biden.

There is no comparison between then and now. They had an unverified and unverifiable report that was paid for opposition research from an unreliable source, paid for by the Clinton campaign. We have actual video and eyewitness evidence of widespread voter fraud in several states. (VP Pence signals his stand with election fraud challengers, so why isn’t McConnell?_)

When their challenges to the electors failed, they had fantasies that cumulated with dreams of a quick and painful Trump removal via impeachment.

Today we do want justice, the kind that swears in the man who secured the most electoral votes legally, President Trump. We also want those responsible for the massive voter fraud to be prosecuted for their illegal acts.

Unlike Democrats, our wishes are so that this level of fraud never again happens, all they wanted was to make conservatives suffer. That is the major difference between them and us.

As the left continued to protest over their loss, we laughed at them. And then the results of the 2020 election slapped us in the face. Now Democrats are laughing at us, reminding us of our words in 2016.

But are we really playing out fantasies as they did? Or are our complaints real?

That is the question that needs to be answered. In fact, it needed an answered before the election, but the Department of Justice dragged its feet until it was too late. As of today there have been no, save one, charges brought against anyone involved in the conspiracy to overthrow an elected president, or to deny him his rightful place as President.

Now, under the total control, if Georgia falls to Democrats in their contested Senatorial race, (as of this writing the polls have just closed) of Democrats, we will never know the truth of 2016, let alone 2020. So, are we disconnected from the truth, as were leftists in 2016, or are we being truthful about the massive voter fraud that turned the election from a Trump victory into a defeat?

Let’s start with the smoking gun, the video of Georgia vote counters pulling boxes of ballots from a hidden location under a table after everyone was supposed to leave and stop counting ballots due to a water main break. After the room was empty of witnesses, the conspirators opened the hidden ballots from under a table and began adding votes, all for Biden, to the tally.





It has been estimated that that act alone could have changed the vote count to secure a narrow Biden victory in Georgia.

In Michigan, one county reported that their Dominion voting machines switched votes away from President Trump and to Biden. Later examination of those machines showed that the Smartmatic program was designed to switch votes away from Trump, to go to Biden by a margin of 1.5 to – .75. In other words, for every vote Trump received, Biden would receive 1 1/2 votes, shifting the results by 2%. Amazingly, the exact number that Biden won by in that state.

Neither case is a matter of mere circumstantial evidence, rather direct provable evidence.

These cases are not isolated. They are repeated in every battleground state. In order to ensure a Biden victory, Democrats changed voting procedures to allow for mail-in ballots, which could not be verified. They, by fiat, changed voting rules to expedite voter fraud.

In order to ensure enough votes for Biden in those battleground states, ballots, some arriving from out of state, changed the presidential count, only, by enough to shift the victor from Trump to Biden. The rest of the ballot was blank, which is why, except for the president, there was a red wave at the polls. Republicans swept office where they were not expected to win.

When votes were tallied, many battleground states showed more votes counted than there were registered voters. Not only did the dead vote, so to did the unborn. This occurred in several states, not just one. To verify these allegations there are hundreds of sworn affidavits from eyewitnesses.

Of course, most of this information is only circumstantial, as are the scientists’ statements that indicate patterns of ballot-box stuffing and voting machine irregularities. This amount of verified evidence is a thousand times more than Democrats ever had during the Crossfire Hurricane FBI investigation. They based their claims on an unverified and unverifiable opposition research document paid for by Clinton.

In 2016 there was never hard evidence that Trump, or anyone in his campaign staff, ever colluded with Russia.

After a three-year investigation that fact was fully proven. There was never a speck of truth to the allegation. However, today there is a video of a nefarious act of counting votes in secret. Verifiable proof of voting machines switching votes. That is fact versus fiction.

Whatever the outcome of the joint congressional vote to certify the president on January 6th, the events that are alleged in the 2020 election need to be fully investigated. Don’t hold your breath waiting for that investigation unless President Trump pulls a miracle and remains in office. The massive voter fraud issue dies with his departure.

Unless Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who is now acting Attorney General, expands the Durham investigation to include the events of the 2020 vote, we have heard the last about voter fraud.

However, Trump Republicans will not forget.

Patriots who voted for Trump will demand an accounting. Biden will not represent the over 75 million of us who cast our vote for America.

Those of us who cast our vote represents at least half of the adult population in the United States. Our Revolution against England began with only 25% of the population supporting it. The Civil War began with less than 30% of southerners’ support, and roughly 25% of northerners.

With a 50% plurality of the population deeply committed to retaining American greatness, the next few years are going to be tumultuous.

We, as true American daughters and sons of liberty, have a task ahead of us that is daunting, yet doable.

Now we must protect our freedoms as never before. The road ahead is one of constant vigilance of our rights. And bringing the fight to those trying to take away our freedom.

No one said that this great nation’s path would be easy, or that it would be without sacrifice. The time of sacrifice has come. From this day forward we must be prepared to answer freedoms call at a moment’s notice. We are the 21st Century Minutemen.

This is not a call to arms, rather to man phones, computers, and attend rallies for freedom’s sake. Our cause is not resistance, as our opponents rose to in 2017, rather to liberty.

Today liberty rises across the nation.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

