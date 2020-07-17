Liberals can’t seem to get their pro-choice beliefs straight

PHOENIX, AZ – It is the two pillars of “Pro-Choice” of Liberal hypocrisy that make me scratch my head. On one hand, the “compassionate, life-preserving” liberals cherish “every life,” but demand “Pro-Choice” when it comes to abortion. Actually, their stand is “Pro-Abortion,” but when you raise that ugly term with them, they get triggered and almost swallow their tongues. To this day, I am still befuddled that the liberals are all-in for killing unborn, inconvenient babies.

The second pillar regards “Pro-Choice” when it comes to the education of America’s children. Here, I am NOT befuddled by the intentions of the liberals. Liberals, for the most part, are definitely not “Pro-Choice” education-wise, specifically concerning charter schools, led in their conquest to kill such schools by the wonderful and powerful teachers’ unions.

But Jason, why focus on a fight about charter schools when we have so much bigger issues in this country, like the Democrat’s “righteous” obsession with President Trump’s tax returns before he took office? My answer is simple: Liberal teachers’ unions claim they are putting “kid’s first,” when in reality, the kids are merely a political pawn used to fill Democratic campaign coffers.

Welcome to the City of Angels. Actually, the county of angels – Los Angeles County. There, a major teachers’ union, United Teacher Los Angeles, is demanding that the reopening of schools in its district will not happen without major policy changes, including a “moratorium” on charter schools and the defunding of local police.





Liberals do not like charter schools, especially in urban areas where these private schools are freeing children of color from substandard public schools. Then-President Obama publicly “shat” on charter schools in D.C., while he sent his daughters to private schools with Harvard-like tuition.

Liberals will scream that “all the evidence” proves charter schools do no better, perhaps worse, than public schools. Heck, Google right now and see their point on all the top websites run by the public teachers’ unions and organizations. Their information is beyond “cherry-picked” and is, in fact, a tragic scam.

Meanwhile, in California:

Back to California. The United Teachers Los Angeles, a 35,000-strong union, outlined in a letter, major provisions it says will be necessary to reopen schools again. Their opening salvos were, well, pretty legitimate, including smaller groups of students per class, providing students with masks and other forms of protective equipment, and re-designing school layouts to facilitate “social distancing.”

So far, so good. But then, they show their true colors.

Teachers are involved:

The L.A. teachers’ union calls for “local support” in the form of a defunded police departments and the shuttering of charter schools. Interestingly, they didn’t demand Black Live Matter murals painted on every school. But, they got close, saying, “Police violence is a leading cause of death and trauma for Black people, and is a serious public health and moral issue.”

Of course, these “teachers” were long on rhetoric and short on facts. According the CDC’s latest stats, homicide among Black children, 1 to 19 years old, is 35.2 percent of all fatalities – sadly, the leading cause followed by accidental injuries (26.1 percent) — yet deaths due to police action is an incredibly small fraction of that homicide number.

The L.A. teachers’ union was not done with its list of demands, all, “for the kids.” They want a federal Medicare-for-All program, several new state-level taxes on wealthy people, and a “federal bailout” of the school district. I am shocked, shocked I say, they didn’t demand only green M&Ms in the teachers’ lounges.

The teachers’ union letter ended with this gem: “As it stands, the only people guaranteed to benefit from the premature physical reopening of schools amidst a rapidly accelerating pandemic are billionaires and the politicians they’ve purchased.”

Reopen the schools and the “billionaires” get richer? Yeah, that’s the ticket!





Jason Vines’ new book, “DISINFECT THIS! Stupidity, Hypocrisy and Lies in a Pandemic on the Road to the 2020 Presidential Election,” will be released September 1, 2020.