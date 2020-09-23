Liberal Feminists abandon familiar “Hear Me Roar” for “Tears of a Clown”

WASHINGTON. Liberal Feminists are wailing a new tune. From Katy Perry’s “Hear Me Roar” to Smokey Robinson and The Miracles “Tears of a Clown.” It is like It’s inevitable the moment you walk through the doors of a toy store. First comes the sounds of delight following the discovery of things they must have.

Then come the pleading and arguing, followed by shrieks of disappointment and anger. Finally, wailing and tears end the sorry saga. You’re in Toys “R” Us and a child isn’t getting the plaything(s) he or she insists is their due.

Oh, that crying baby!

You’ve no doubt seen a viral video showing the emotional meltdown by an emotional adolescent female upon hearing the news of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. The weeper assumes the Supreme Court is her personal toy and not subject to the ebb and flow of electoral politics. But does she consider how the dearly departed SCOTUS justice would view her meltdown?

The anti-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

And attempts by state legislatures to narrow the parameters of what are and are not legal abortions only adds to the panic. That panic heightened among the emotionally sensitive left concerning President Trump’s possible pick for the high court: Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

They fear Barrett answers to a higher power than a “woman’s right to privacy.” That’s because she is a committed Catholic.

Don’t make me sic my dogmas on you

During her confirmation hearings for the 7th Circuit, California Senator Dianne Feinstein perfectly expressed the left’s concern:

“Dogma and law are two different things. And I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different. And I think in your case… when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern.”

Feinstein’s statement is revealing. In her view, Barrett is dangerous because her religious canon differs considerably from that of the left. Barrett’s Christian dogma states that God clothed himself in human flesh, dwelt among us in the form of Jesus Christ, who then offered his body and blood as a perfect sacrifice to redeem sinful humankind to himself.

The clear dogma here is that all human life is precious.

Ego masquerading as dogma

Feinstein and the left’s hedonistic dogma is the foremost tenant of radical feminism. At its center is the adolescent female ego. It is so large that it blots out all considerations but expedience. Everything outside the ego’s vast expanse is expendable. Even innocent life.

Liberal Feminists shed no tears for the estimated 61 million babies killed since the Supreme Court’s dehumanizing Roe vs. Wade ruling of 1973. The gut-wrenching tears of the young females above are illustrative of the left’s massive, self-absorbed, child-like ego.

