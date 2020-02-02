Liar, Liar, Adam Schiff’s Pants Afire: The Democrats fairy tales and fallacies

WASHINGTON: Adam Schiff’s desire to have additional witnesses during the Senate trial was so that the truth could be found. The immense irony of the liar Adam Schiff speaking about the truth had hardly passed when he went into a quote by John Adams on the “right to vote” is only as important as the “right to a jury trial.”

But let me close this portion with words, I think, more powerful than General Kelly’s. They come from John Adams, who in 1776 wrote,

“Together with the right to vote, those who wrote our Constitution considered the right to trial by jury the heart and lungs, the mainspring and the center wheel of our liberties, without which the body must die, the watch must run down, the government must become arbitrary.”

In the article Schiff and Nadler Misuse Hamilton Quote Which Was Really About…Taxes, writer Nick Kangadis notes:

“You might’ve noticed that both Schiff and Nadler used a quote by Alexander Hamilton from a 1792 note — not 1972 as their slide so inaccurately displayed — to our nation’s first president, George Washington.

Hamilton wrote on Aug. 18, 1792, in his “Objections and Answers Respecting the Administration” letter to George Washington:

“When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the ability of military habits—despotic in his ordinary demeanor —known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty—when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity—to join in the cry of danger to liberty—to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion—to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day—It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.'”

Conveniently leaving out possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits — despotic in his ordinary demeanour. Which changes everything to fit the Democrats' fairytale narrative.





Schiff then proceeded to say that the Founders of the Constitution were enamored of such drivel.

John Adams said no such thing. The Founders said no such thing. Adam Schiff cannot live, it seems without lying.

Truthful Adam Schiff apparently has his own truth for history.

Adams hardly would speak of the Constitutional Founders’ thoughts in 1776 when the Constitution wasn’t written until 1787. As a matter of fact, the only statement attested to Adams regarding the metaphorical “heart and lungs” was written in 1774.

One might assume that in his lies Schiff doesn’t know the difference between the Declaration of Independence and The Constitution. Which he probably doesn’t.

Furthermore, neither the liar Adam Schiff nor any one of the Framers would have at any time spoken of a “right to vote.” It did not exist then and it does not exist now. It is certainly nowhere written as a protected right in the original Constitution nor the subsequent Bill of Rights which greatly aided ratification. Furthermore, such a “right” is never stated in subsequent amendments; only to some readers, a mild inference.

Back to the swamp monster of mendacity

What John Adams said was:

“Representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty. Without them, we have no other fortification against being ridden like horses, fleeced like sheep, worked like cattle, and fed and clothed like swine and hounds.” John Adams, 1774

John Adams said nothing of the babbling parody-makeup-quotes that would-be screenwriter Adam Schiff said in this closing nonsense. He is simply in parody character as he was in the committee inquiry.

Adam Schiff is selling a Progressive Liberal Fantasyland.

This mendacious merchant of misrepresentation is as despicable as any man who has ever stood before the bar or stood in the House of Representatives. He speaks of a fair trial. How in all that is righteous and decent could there be a fair trial with a lying jackal like Adam Schiff involved?

He creates fabrication as no Californian since Walt Disney. The difference being that Disney sold a product as what it was—cartoons and entertainment. Adam Schiff sells his snake-oil jargon as if he brought it down from Mount Sanai.

He is a disgrace to the House of Representatives. He is a disgrace to the American Bar.





But what about his enablers?

Fancy Nancy stands before the press and questions the “status” of the President’s attorney’s while her lead impeachment advocate lies as if he is pathological. These people are not just loyal opposition. They are the vile and contemptible enemies of the Founders. And that is the “truth.” (Pelosi Questions Why The President’s Lawyers Are Not Disbarred – JONATHAN TURLEY)

*************

