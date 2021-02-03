Lee’s House Bill HR 127: Taking your guns, rights, and freedoms

The right “to keep and bear arms,” the Second Amendment, exists only in the United States of America. It is chiseled in the fabric of our foundation, the Constitution. The right to freely possess and use arms in defense of life, family, and nation is held so dear to Americans that the simple act of trying to confiscate weapons and implements of war led to a revolution against our government in April of 1775.

Yet, today Democrats think they can grab our guns, Soviet-style. And that somehow it will not incite a war against our government.

The 117th Congress was sworn into office on Sunday, January 3, 2021

With approximately half of the congress optimistic with the promise of Joe Biden as president, and at least a 50/50 split in the senate. Not a Democrat sweep, yet a slim victory for the most radically open Marxist agenda in our history. And immediately the tyranny began.

The very next day, Monday, January 4, Texas Democrat, Shelia Jackson Lee introduced House Bill HR 127 for consideration. This legislation is so damaging that if passed, and signed into law, it would assure a shooting war in America. A civil war where the only winner will be the Chinese Communist Party.





A quick summary of House Bill 127 says it all in its name – The “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act.”

Democrats want to take away our guns, and this act “To provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms, and to prohibit the possession of certain ammunition,” is the opening Democrats want to confiscate our guns.

Let’s break down House Bill 127

First, who is Sabika Sheikh you may ask?

Sheikh is a Pakistani citizen who lived in Texas. She was an exchange student attending Santa Fe High school the day that 10 people were killed during a school shooting. Those killed were identified by officials as teachers Glenda Perkins and Cynthia Tisdale; as well as Kimberly Vaughan; Shana Fisher; Angelique Ramirez; Christian Riley Garcia; Jared Black; Sabika Sheikh; Christopher Jake Stone; Aaron Kyle McLeod.

That should tell you the mind of the author of this bill. Every life lost on May 18, 2018, is important. Yet Rep. Lee chose a foreign female, who happens to be Muslim, to honor as being the most violated of victims. Ignoring the others that perished. Making this more political than an attempt to honor those that died.

Sheila Jackson Lee’s approach to rectify the egregious death is to punish each and every lawful gun owner in America. Ignoring the real problems behind gun violence

Lee fully ignores that school shootings are planned attacks that could have been avoided had people – from parents to the FBI – exercised due diligence. In New Gun Policies Won’t Stop Mass Shootings, but People Can, the National Review highlights :

Looking at the deadliest mass shootings since Columbine, we see that the warning signs were there, time and again. People could have made a difference.

Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik spent at least a year preparing for their attack in San Bernardino, Calif.

Devin Patrick Kelley — the church shooter in Sutherland Springs, Texas — is full of warning signs, acts of aggression, and missed opportunities.

Adam Lanza’s family struggled with him for years before he committed mass murder at Sandy Hook.

Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik spent at least a year preparing for their attack in San Bernardino, Calif. Farook may have even discussed the attack three years before the murders.

Seung-Hui Cho, the Virginia Tech killer, was known to be profoundly troubled.

The FBI twice investigated Omar Mateen, the Orlando Nightclub shooter, and he once claimed that he was affiliated with al-Qaeda and Hezbolla

This act requires that every gun owner in America register every legally owned firearm. Even your flintlock mountain man rifle or historic pistols. If it is above .50 caliber, as many are, it is illegal to own period. But that is the easy part.

Every gun legally owned will be kept on a federal database

That database will be made accessible to all members of the public, all federal, state, and local law enforcement, all branches of the military, and all state and local governments. Did you catch that part about the information being available to the public? That is so gun thieves know which house to target. And anti-gun employers to pass over your resume.

But old Sheila Jackson Lee isn’t done yet.

In order to possess a firearm, any firearm, the owner must be licensed.





To get that gun owner’s license, the Attorney General must issue a gun owner license to possess a gun and ammo. The licensee will be at least 21 years of age, and complete the following:

A criminal background check,

Psychological evaluation,

Complete at least a 24-hour training course, and,

Carry gun owner insurance.

Basically, pushing the price of owning a firearm for self-defense out of most American’s ability.

Having a criminal background already disqualifies a person from owning a firearm, however, Lee does not address how she will regulate illegal guns that criminals use to harm and kill in our cities. (Chicago: 30 People Shot, 8 Fatally Last Weekend In Lori Lightfoot’s Windy City — More Than 4,050 Shot This Year (Dec. 2019) Lee’s only concern is blocking law-abiding citizens from gun-ownership.

Crimes prohibiting gun ownership include drug offenses, including misdemeanor marijuana offenses. A background check is the least obnoxious part of this piece of legislation. However, having to be licensed as a gun owner alone crosses the Constitutional threshold.

Because it gives the government the ability to take away a right of American citizenship.

As if that deters Democrats.

The most onerous part of the legislation is that gun owners must have mandatory insurance to possess any gun. You knew this would come back to haunt us when Chief Justice John Roberts allowed mandatory health insurance, under the guise of taxation, in Obamacare.

Military-style weapons form a class of their own in this Bill.

It goes further into depth on all the guns they think are “military-style” and lists all of the dreaded “assault weapons” on it. It also covers many of the “loopholes”, like how adding certain accessories magically turns your rifle into a death ray that nobody needs.

Beyond onerous, the draconian part of this legislation is the psychological evaluation.

Even before Biden won the White House and the 50/50 split gave the majority of the Senate to Democrats, they were pushing the idea that patriots had to be deprogrammed. Given the desire for deprogramming, we could very well see the psychological evaluation used to target those who dissent from anti-Second Amendment extremism.

It would certainly rise to the point that anyone who raises questions about certain issues, like was the election stolen by fraud, or any question of Biden’s mental health, would not pass. Others who supported former President Trump, or on other issues, such as border security, would be found unfit to own a firearm or ammunition. And with the database reporting this information, find a job, apply for a mortgage, start a business or have a bank account. Democrats have already proven with lockdowns they will destroy the non-compliant (Controversial New Jersey gym co-owner says state seized legal defense funds)

Never before have we seen government bureaucrats abuse power for political ends to this extent

So we really don’t know how tyrannical they will become but we know Democrats are anxious to be tyrants. However, even raising the question about tyranny might be enough to warrant deprogramming these days.

To Sheila Jackson Lee, and those in Congress supporting this legislation, anyone who believes in the Second Amendment is a domestic terrorist.

The legislation continues, stating that your license will be denied or revoked if you are found to be psychologically unfit for any number of reasons. You know, like questioning Democrats’ authority to evaluate you in the first place, or stating that you have a God-given right to own a gun in America. Just the mention of God alone might be enough to find one unfit to possess any arm, even a butter knife.

Violation of any part of this Bill can lead to between 1 to 40 years in prison,

With fines as much as $150,000, depending on what you violate. This is in line with the Soviet anti-gun legislation of Josef Stalin. In order to have a Marxist dictatorship, you cannot allow citizens to own guns. Because they just might fight back.

In fact, the psychological evaluation part is also in line with Soviet policy. They put anyone in prison who opposed their tyranny stating they were mentally deranged for not accepting communism. It may serve you well to read the cautionary article How Russians lost their own 2nd Amendment: The right to bear arms from Russian Beyond (Nov. 2017)

If you thought that was the end of Lee’s prohibitions on guns, think again.

Certain types of ammunition, like .50 caliber or larger, and the “large-capacity” magazines will turn one into an instant felon if this passes. By “large-capacity” magazine, they mean any magazine, belt, drum, or anything else that can accept more than 10 rounds of ammo.

The only thing is, if they pass a 10 round maximum, they can certainly change it into a two or three round maximum. How about a one round fixed magazine? After all, why do you need more? That’s reasonable, right?

This is where this type of legislation leads.

Just look at the United Kingdom, they now outlaw pocket knives before confiscating spoons, forks, and assault screwdrivers during their London weapons sweeps. At one time they, too, gave citizens the right to keep and bear arms. However, those rights went away, slowly, at first, until now no one can own a gun. Without major restrictions. Just like Lee’s bill.

These items were found during a #weaponSweep near #MackworthHouse #AugustasSt during #OpSceptre . Safely disposed and taken off the streets pic.twitter.com/53HdeqMKu1 — Regents Park Police (@MPSRegentsPark) March 16, 2018

Australia and New Zealand are headed in that direction, as is Canada.

House Bill 127 has almost zero chance of passing

Although if it did there is no doubt that Joe Biden would sign it into law.

He has already demonstrated his disdain for gun owners. And if by a miracle it was to pass, it is a sure thing that as soon as they tried to enforce it that patriots would take up arms against such tyranny.

The whole point is that this is the mindset of Democrats. They want our guns first, and our liberty and freedom next.

Democrats are now a party of Marxist despots who want to end any opposition to their tyranny.

They will not stop until they crush any semblance of freedom in America. And you and I will have to be destroyed first. We are in the fight for the soul of America and must arm ourselves to defend ourselves from the coming onslaught. Not with firearms, but with a new party of patriots who will stand together to fight against this relentless push into dictatorship.

The signs are everywhere, now is the time for the Daughters and Sons of liberty to come forward and take a stand for freedom.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9

Join Joe at Gab @JRagonese

Wikipedia Sig Pro Image by By Augustas Didžgalvis – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22909218

Sheila Jackson Lee – video screen shot