LeBron James shoots and misses. Time to refund the Police, defund the jocks

Instead of defunding the police, let’s defund professional athletes. This pitiful virtually useless flotsam of humanity believes they are gods of Olympus, as well as men capable of human thought. If this opinion is shared by too many others, the world-wide human mind will drift into the thorny bushes of the desert. The massive I.Q. of Lebron James, who has never faced a criminal on the streets, has become an expert on police procedures simply with his brain alone. Referencing Jacob Blake LeBron ponders “Why couldn’t they have tackled him?”

Well, they did. Two officers, with tasers. Blake fought back and overpowered the officers. Then he ran to steal the complainant’s car, with children inside. The police are confronted with an angry, fighting Blake. There is a warrant for his arrest outstanding. There is a claim that he is physically and sexually abusive. In less than a second, the police have to determine if Blake is reaching for a gun. In less than a second, they have to react to stop him from stealing the car and taking the children. It is important to remember that police are responding to a phone call requesting police assistance to stop a man who has previous arrests for abuse. What would have been the outrage if the police let Blake leave, with the children, and the children were harmed?

Why didn’t the police tackle him? They did, but Blake fought and fought hard. Perhaps, Mr. Jock-Sweat James, without a blatant threat, above and beyond what they already know, tackling Blake might be declared illegal and excessive after the fact. A chokehold might have stopped Blake before he got near the car door, but that is now an illegal move.

Today policemen learn the rules after the riot has ended.

If the assailant had had his back wrenched during such a tackle some political hack mayor would declare “tackling” excessive. On the other hand, had the policeman had his knee placed in the wrong position he could be in violation of whatever some liberal judge dreams up?





Or even worse, the potential “impartial” jury that fears for its safety if the politically correct verdict is not found.

James, who sits his overpaid butt on a bench and never faces the danger police do every day, bloviates how he and his black kinsmen are terrified every day. Of what? (LeBron James on Shooting of Jacob Blake: ‘We Are Scared as Black People’ | Bleacher Report)

Supposedly jock-James gets up every morning, just as every mother in South Side Chicago does, and fears that he will be shot. As that mother fears for herself, and more so, her children.

And, of course, courageous sweat jock cousin Kenny Smith does the same thing down the street. Despite their living in multi-million dollar mansions in gated communities with all the security money can buy.

Bring on the media and the bloviating, multi-millionaire, ball dribbling, blowhards

And as the media mendicants pose, they always bring in some made-wealthy-blowhard like Lebron James or Kenny Smith. Neither of whom both would dream of walking into Chicago gun battle to enforce the law for a few thousand dollars a year. They demand a few thousand dollars a quarter. A basketball quarter.

They stay on the outside with their millions and personal security while criticizing men who really have courage. They want to erase the Blue Line.

Not those jock-stretching morons who are given fortunes, not because they are strong or creative, but because they can dribble a leather ball better than some other idiot can dribble a leather ball. Or perhaps spiraling a ball or pitching a ball. This is the extent of the talent of most of these multi-colored-sexually-oriented, politically-persuasion races of guys.

They simply play with their balls while getting rich.

Kenny Smith got tired and said “as a black man” that he had to leave the stage. Oh. Kenny, our hearts are broken. No more Kenny to teach and direct us about the bouncing ball.

Observe the brutish and childish verbosity of Lebron (Einstein) James:





“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s–t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

“If you’re sitting here and telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him or just before the firing of guns, then you’re sitting here and lying to not only me, but you’re lying to every African American, every Black person in the community,” James said.

“Because we see it over and over and over. If you watch the video, there were multiple moments where if they wanted to, they could’ve tackled him. They could’ve grabbed him. You know? They could’ve done that. And why, why does it always have to get to a point where we see the guns firing?”(LeBron James just got called out for this insanely hypocritical thing he said | Culture Watch News)

Hmmm? “That gentleman”?

No, Lebron, there is no “we” to this. You are not a part of “the we” just because of your skin color

You say what you say because you are allowed air time as a slow-motion-scholar and high dollar ballplayer. Your best thinking has taught you how to dribble a basketball. What a grand service to the human race. Ben Carson’s best thinking taught him brain surgery.

Well, “Bubba” James, basketball ain’t brain surgery. Brain surgery is brain surgery.

No again, Lebron, you don’t want justice. You want air time so some of the rioting homeboy Marxists will cheer your name while they loot and burn and cry that old stupid bromide: “No justice, no peace.”

Then they can rally around an uneducated, despite graduating from Ohio State, seven-foot guy who sweats a lot and earns millions of dollars. And he can bring along another high-dollar toady like Kenny Smith who pompously walks of the stage in some kind of high-dollar protest.

Meanwhile, they deride and vilify men who, like Clarence Thomas, have actually spent time thinking and using their talents to understand justice through the law. And they did it without the riches of sports endorsements and overpayment for playing “little boy” games.

Those true thinkers not feeling the need to kneel for something as stupid as a “Black National Anthem.” (NFL will play black national anthem prior to Week 1 games, report says | Fox News)

Lebron, Kenny, and the caravan of sordid waste of kneeling moron-o-crats are forced into the lives of paying sports fans via the mass communications of T.V. and online blathering. The sportscasters who feel a need to be socially relevant by making professional athletes relevant. (Liberal Writer For ESPN Encourages Terrorists to “Burn Down” Low-Income Housing Unit – Then FREAKS OUT When Rioters Show Up at His House!)

They are the only ones who still feel “entertained’ by sweat hogs.

At some point attorneys are going to see a fortune to be made in suing local governments, city, county, state, for the public paying for billion-dollar-facilities for big-muscle, low I.Q. lords of the physical life.

Then these babies may have to work for a living: like a policeman, or a taxpayer who appreciates a policeman.

For their effort, the fans and former fans (more and more of the latter) are told that the policemen are criminals.

These policemen, in all probability (tongue-in-cheek), don’t make millions or have million-dollar endorsements. Just a hunch. About all they have is a flak jacket and a family to feed.

Policemen are policed and led by political fools, like New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio, for the most part.

News hacks and jock hacks become experts on police matters. Police are told by such leaders they cannot use chokeholds or knees presses or excessive force. Or they most do something as absurd as “shoot to wound.”

Statements like this, alone, demonstrate the mindless morons trying to influence the police.

It is ghastly to listen to these ill-read, ill-taught athletes attempt to convey any measure of clear thinking.

Then watch them do something as idiotic as kneeling to dishonor a poem put to music written to honor men who shed blood in a war.

And please no more of the nonsense about the evils of slavery. About your offense over slavery. Slavery was born 5000 years ago, and not at Fort McHenry. And please, while you demand a Black National Anthem remember that you were not a slave. You were never a slave.

Though today you are a slave to politically woke cancel culture. And the price you pay may be dear. (With a Drop In Ratings Have Professional Sports Driven Away Hungry Fans With Overly Woke Displays?) Fans may realize the best way to provide social and racial justice to minority communities is to stop funding overprices sports arenas. And put that money where it can do good work in the community. (Publicly Funded Stadiums – John Locke Foundation)

But, for the record, it was your own black ancestors who enslaving your own black ancestors. Believe it or don’t. It doesn’t matter. You are going to babble your own “No peace, no justice” slogan in any event. Because? You are losers.

Million-dollar losers and you will never understand why.

No, not Ben Carson or Clarence Thomas or Jackie Robinson or Booker T. Washington and on and on. There are a lot of black lives that have mattered a lot more than others.

The losers are the contemporary NBA, NFL et al jocks. And, the politicians and goody-goody sports networks who will protect their millions and billions no matter what.

Just my opinion but, I say: Get lost.

PS: College sports too. Public money down the tube. The same attorneys can work this (wink, wink).

PSS: Hey Lebron James, Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan is, and always will be, the greatest basketball player of all times.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

