Lawyer Alan Dershowitz shares legal thoughts and Nazi nightmares

WASHINGTON: It is a sad state of affairs that the great so-called disciples of freedom and liberty, promote the opposite. “So-called” because these same apostles posing as constitutional “scholars,” like Dershowitz, have no more authority than anyone who can read and convey an intelligent thought. And often they offer no more than verbal bilge water. They offer no sustenance while leaving a bad taste.

But people are so panic-ed, by a flurried legal-sounding intonation by a T.V. personality like Alan Dershowitz that it leads to a false understanding of the law.

Alan Dershowitz passed a message-on-interview on YouTube recently.

He therein instructs the rubes out here in America land who are not legal scholars, in what he and the Supreme court says about masks and inoculations. He speaks as if he and they are a magnificent God-Group, and we, but sinners, waiting to be instructed.





It is dangerous and erroneous legal gibberish like this You-Tube blather that has led to the acceptance of a corrupt Supreme Court.

Actually, it is this same mindset that accepts our “national” life as opposed to an 18th and 19th century “republican” one. This national state, of course, accepts the Supreme Court as Supreme law. That why “scholars” like Dershowitz can get an audience, and be accepted as a prescient legal stalwart to many.

The Supreme Court is just what it always was. A court comprised of 9 lawyers. Nine lawyers that have no more to work with than anyone else who is of solid literacy. But, this acceptance now comes with God-like authority. Men like liberal AD feed on this holiness of themselves and a court that is no more than a glorified appellate court. And they leave us and lead us down tortuous paths.

One of the paths is that the people have no right to spread the disease and therefore can be forced to be inoculated. He claims, apparently, some inferred police power through SCOTUS where people are not allowed to spread disease. This, of course, was the position taken by many Nazi doctors including “The Angel of Death” Dr. Josef Mengele. The doctors claimed they were doing what was “best” for society. Same as Dershowtiz. The Nazi Physicians as Leaders in Eugenics and “Euthanasia”: Lessons for Today

Additionally, the Nazi government, to keep order, ordered people (mostly Jews) to be tattooed. Good order requires the government to keep track of its people.

But like Dershowitz and his legal squad, the Nazis didn’t operate without cooperation from the German industry. It too used its economic persuasion to force people to cooperate with the Nazis. In America, we have, our quite patriotic Walmart et al, the titans of industry, who will strongarm people to wear masks or not be served. Will they then hire security goons to grab you and strap you to a table for a vaccine before you can buy food?

Maybe.

After all, after the likes of Dershowitz, the government, and industry get through there will not be any place else to shop. Small businesses will have been shoved to the bankruptcy gutter post-haste. This, of course, happened in happy land Nazi Germany in the middle of the last century. Nothing remained but big business and the Swastika boys.

There is any number of clowns out there demanding that EVERYBODY wear a mask, or get an inoculation for something.

These clowns are silly little pests that have no answer other than they have heard the word “science.”

They don’t know much about science but they have heard others say so, so it must be so. They are the Nanny-state folks who want to tell everybody what to do no matter what: what to eat, how much salt to use, how much soda pop to drink. Busybodies like these can be ignored. Ignoring is a proper response to ignorance.





But personalities like AD who claim a special place in, and knowledge of, law, unfortunately, are listened to. Like Hans Michael Franks who was the architect of the Polish and Russian Nazi Death camps.

Franks, of course, you may remember, was Hitler’s personal attorney. Hans Frank – Wikipedia

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.