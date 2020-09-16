Law and Order and Kyle Rittenhouse, the canary in the chaos coal mine

America is once again in chaos and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is the canary in the coal mine of the liberal anarchy destroying our cities. In Saul Alinsky’s book, Rules for Radicals, he outlines twelve rules to change America into a socialist state. The manuscript was thought so important by leftist that even Hillary Rodham, as a college student before becoming a Clinton, wrote a thesis on its merits. While this tome is over 50 years old, good little Marxist continue to follow its dictates today.

Rule number 12 is one of the guiding principles used by Antifa/BLM mobs and their Democrat political supporters today. That rule states, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

He explained the process;

“Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)”

This was a much easier process before widespread alternative media, like this publication, which helped stop the isolation of targeted subjects. Yet, cutting off supporting networks is still a problem.





Kyle Rittenhouse is an example.

Kyle Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old young man who fought off several life-threatening attacks by Antifa/BLM thugs in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He could have been the poster child of how to defeat the left’s war on capitalism. He is honest, caring of others, volunteers to help his community, and is an all-around good guy. While caught up in a really bad situation, Rittenhouse is seen using his wits, Constitutional rights of self-defense, and rugged individualism to not only survive but to prevail.

The Rittenhouse story is the quintessential storybook of the underdog defeating evil in the face of overwhelming odds. His extraordinary feat destroyed the Antifa/BLM aura of all-powerful, and unstoppable, that the mainstream media had built over the many months of anti-American rioting.

In one skirmish the entire premise of an inevitable takeover by socialist died.

Along with it went Democrat fixation over destroying the right of self-defense and the Second Amendment.

That could not be allowed to stand, any more than the McCloskey’s case in St. Louis or the Baca case in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yet Kyle, by his wholesome, all-American, boy next door looks, was extremely problematic to Democrats.

If allowed to state his case to America, Rittenhouse will destroy the carefully crafted facade of Democrat lies. Through the same logic and reason that Kyle used to defeat an angry mob, one that was hellbent on his destruction, and through legal Constitutional means, his story would have devastated the left’s justification of their excesses.

Rittenhouse is not a racist, bigot, homophobe, xenophobe, right-wing militiaman, nor a fire breathing Nazi, fascist, gun-loving monster that the left crafts everyone who isn’t radically socialist. He destroys every stereotype that they depend on to trash America and its Patriots. (Kyle Rittenhouse and death in Kenosha: What this tells us about America)

Not to worry, Democrats own the legacy and social media, who immediately went into overdrive to demonize Rittenhouse. Which is why Rittenhouse was arrested and incarcerated almost overnight.

Democrats demonization of Kyle Rittenhouse

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, Chicago chapter, immediately after the incident, named Kyle Rittenhouse as the shooter. CAIR urging a phone and email campaign to hide the facts of the case. Through prodding by CAIR Chicago, who was mobilizing a political campaign and urging the political powers in Kenosha to prosecute him, the weak-kneed Democrat prosecutor filed charges before even investigating the incident.





Democrats quake at being called racists. Charges were filed in Wisconsin and Illinois while Rittenhouse was surrendering to the Antioch Illinois Police. The weakness of the prosecution case is evident in the charges. One of those charges is the possession of a rifle by a minor which is not illegal in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is a “hunting” state.

Today we hear and see almost nothing about this Patriot, which was exactly what Democrats had wished for.

In all likelihood, Rittenhouse will not be convicted on any charges, but that does not matter. His heroism in combat against the enemies of our Constitution is being silenced. In the remaining 50 days before the election, his story will not be heard.

So complete is Kyle’s isolation from real Americans that even his go-fund-me page was removed by social media to hide him completely. Lucky for Rittenhouse some of the best defense lawyers in the nation are providing him, free legal counsel.

From “A Texas legal foundation is planning to help defend Kyle Rittenhouse and will accept donations after GoFundMe took down fundraisers. “

A legal team from the #FightBack Foundation said it will be part of Rittenhouse’s defense team. #FightBack Foundation Inc. was incorporated in Texas effective Aug. 12, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Lawyer L. Lin Wood said he helped form the foundation with “a mission to protect and defend our Constitution on many fronts.”

Yet while we sit in our homes, under Democrat orders in large cities to remain on lockdown because of China flu mandates, and as left-wing rioters tear this nation apart, Kyle sits in a dank jail cell awaiting his fate.

Rittenhouse in jail, while criminals run free

Strange, isn’t it, but the criminals who threatened, beat, harassed, attacked, and tried to terrorize Rittenhouse are free to continue to riot, rape, murder, beat, loot, steal, and terrorize the rest of us. It proves that there are no Democrat politicians trustworthy of our votes on November 3.

President Trump is a staunch law and order candidate, while Joe Biden solidly sides with criminals. Many of those criminals Biden supports are his relatives. Others are the ones we saw chasing, harassing, kicking, beating, and terrorizing Kyle Rittenhouse, Steven Baca, Patricia, and Mark McCloskey, Adam Haner, and all the others personally destroyed by the Democrat party and their henchmen.

This November 3 we must go to the polls and defeat every Democrat on the ballot.

They have shown their contempt for America, our Constitution, and we the people who work, or wish to work, and protect our families. Democrats stand for everything that is bad and wrong with this country.

While Republicans may not be perfect, or even agree with everything you believe in or stand for, President Trump will, with the help of a Republican Congress, will work to better this nation, not destroy it.

Our choices have never been clearer. Trump for America, or Biden for chaos.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.