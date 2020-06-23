Kung flu, tiny minds, and angry Democrats – finding humor in politics

WASHINGTON: The latest uproar from the mainstream press corps is President Trump’s use of “Kung flu” to describe the Wuhan influenza pandemic during his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally. The angry woke reporters were incredulous that this President would use such ‘racist’ words. To them, it was further proof of Trump’s inadequacy as President.

“China sent us the plague,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “COVID-19 , that name gets further and further away from China, as opposed to calling it the Chinese virus,” Trump added, “It has more names than any disease in history. I can name ‘Kung flu.” The crowd laughed.

Yes, they laughed. Supporters were having a really good time, as were the 8.2 million watching it on Fox News, the 2.5 million watching it on live-streaming devices, and the 550,000 watching it on Fox Business. While there were only 6,500 in the audience, viewership was massive.

Zoomers and Democrats without a sense of history

What anyone under, say forty-five, probably doesn’t get is the pop-cultural clues in a lot of the President’s humor. While the woke, PC crowd may have groaned, the President’s pull on Kung Flu has more to do with 1974’s Kung Fu Fighting than racism.





Or 2008’s King Fu Panda – Kung Fu Fighting:

There were more people watching the rally than all other viewers on all the other mass media outlets combined.

Most laughed along with the audience inside the arena at the mention of Kung flu. At the Monday morning White House presser, the press corps was primed and ready to attack Kayleigh McEnany over Trump saying ‘Kung flu.’

The truth is that it was a joke. It lightened the mood and was funny. And therein lies the problem. Being able to make people laugh is political gold. Progressives know no humor. In fact, they spend their entire life enraged about something. Real or imagined, leftists must be angry or they cannot survive a day.

It is the glue that holds all lefties together.

Here this will give them something to screech about:

CDN not responsible for the humor in the above. We are not that funny.

Their combined anger keeps them miserable, and if they are not suffering, they cannot be victims. It is the only victimization that keeps them being Democrats. Those on the left would break their face if they ever had to smile. Have you ever seen Nancy Pelosi or Charles Schumer smile?

I’ll bet Nancy would have to wear half the makeup and go through half the cosmetic surgery if she learned to laugh.





What about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

An occasional smile from her angry face would send spasms of contempt spewing from her supporters, yet she might even look human if she were to crack a smile. Actually having a good time might end her political career. After all, she is a victim, as are all of her constituents. And victims are miserable, not happy.

The perpetual anger spewing from the left is at the heart of the difference between left and right. Those on the right actually live life and enjoy it. They embrace the finer things life has to offer. Conservatives look for the good in others; glass half full types.

While those on the left march around all day with a stick up their posterior, afraid that if they are not angry, miserable, and a victim, they will not be allowed to remain a lefty. This actually hurts and being victims, they have to blame conservatives for their pain.

They always see life through a negative perspective; glass half empty types.

To prove this, has anyone actually seen late-night shows, or Saturday Night Live lately?

No. That’s because there is nothing funny about those shows. They try, in vain, to make fun of Trump and those who support him constantly. This doesn’t work because humor is only funny when accentuating a truth. All their premises are based on lies, so nothing is funny. In the true tradition of Democrats, they spew grief and misery in place of humor. And their ratings show that no one wants to be miserable all the time.

Oh, wait, lefties watch it. Yes, it reinforces their daily dose of victimization.

The days of Johnny Carson or Jay Leno cracking jokes that made people laugh, without the aid of the laugh sign, are long gone. I know, many reading this have never heard of Johnny Carson, just trust me, he was funny.

(Note the Silent Joe Biden joke around 2:18)

So was Jay Leno. While Carson retired after many years on air, Leno was forced off the air by Barack Hussein Obama because Leno made fun of him. Not trashed him, only cracked jokes about some of the stupid things Barry O did. Leno had lots of material as Obama was a running joke throughout his Presidency.

But Leno only lasted part of Barry’s first year. And then there were no more funny people on late-night television.

Saturday Night Live was always highly political, yet for many years managed to be funny.

Both conservatives and liberals were able to laugh and enjoy the political banter. Until Barry O decided that middle of the road political discourse was bad for his transformation of America. Then the fun left the Democrat party.

With it went any semblance of reason, logic or truth. That was when America changed. We were no longer allowed to laugh, have fun, or enjoy life. We all had to be equally miserable. I think that is the Democrat party platform: spreading the misery equally-with a little extra to conservatives. When conservatives refused to be victims, the inner dictators came out of every Democrat.

We had to be punished for still being able to laugh and have fun. It enraged progressives that we could still have fun. Along the way, lefties forgot what enjoyment is. So on Monday the woke press corps asked question after question, demanding answers, to questions about a joke. Something they cannot understand.

That makes them the joke in the end. The next time the modern-day church lady, you know a leftist, wants to know how you can support Trump, simply smile and tell her, “He makes me laugh.” They’ll never get it. Oh, and yes it will enrage them…:)

Lead Image: President Trump Travels to OK

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One on his arrival Saturday, June 20, 2020, to Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Okla. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour) https://www.flickr.com/photos/whitehouse/50033792691/

