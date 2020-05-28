Killer Cuomo and the Science Denying Democrat Parasites of Death

WASHINGTON, DC: Governor Andrew “Killer” Cuomo is directly responsible for the deaths of over 5,800 nursing home patients from coronavirus in New York State. Cuomo’s science-denying policy of March 25th forced 4,400 people who tested positive for COVID-19 into nursing homes across New York State. Even though there were more than 2,000 available beds on the Navy Hospital ship Hope.

Another 2,000 at the Javits Center. And 2,100 unused beds at a field hospital in the heart of the outbreak in Brooklyn. 6100 available beds, all constructed at a cost of millions of taxpayer dollars.

Andrew Cuomo: Killing the elderly is a full-time job

Instead of discharging these COVID-19 patients to readily available facilities specifically built for the outbreak, those facilities went largely unused. The Brooklyn facility alone had a capacity of 2,100 people but never saw a single patient.

Instead, Gov Cuomo deliberately and systematically followed a policy guaranteed to threaten the lives of every nursing home patient in the state of New York. To not put sick people into nursing homes is simply common sense. Why on earth would Cuomo do this? Or allow it to happen. Why did he not stop it from happening?





Or intervene once it was clear what was happening.

No, it took Killer Cuomo two months, until May 10th, to rescind a blatantly stupid and dangerous policy that needlessly cost the lives of 5,800 elderly patients and counting. Since then he has been blaming everyone but himself. (New York State quietly deletes controversial Cuomo order that forced nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients ‘He didn’t reverse or rescind anything. The order is still in effect’)

Killer Cuomo: Blaming everyone but himself

First, Cuomo blamed CDC guidelines, as if he was forced to put 4,400 sick patients next to tens of thousands of vulnerable healthy ones. Then he blamed President Trump. Now he is blaming the nursing homes themselves. Even though it is the nursing homes that begged him, repeatedly, to not force them to accept COVID-19 patients.

In New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania the same mindless policies were followed with the same disastrous results. 66% of all COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania occurred in nursing home and long term care facilities. 24% of all deaths in New York State were in nursing homes and long term elder care facilities.

Statistics don’t lie. Democrat politicians do so constantly.

But it’s worse than that. 66% of all COVID-19 deaths in New York State came from people who were already self-isolating when they got infected. So the science behind that was wrong too. What the hell were we self-isolating for?

What was the purpose of totally destroying the fabric of daily life?

Then add the 24% that were the nursing home deaths. That 90% folks. Add 5% for prison deaths, and only 5% of New Yorkers got infections from running around. The rest got infected while being isolated at home or were murdered in one of Andrew Cuomo’s nursing homes.

Failing to protect health workers, the elderly, the vulnerable

We have all known, since the start of the pandemic, that the elderly were particularly susceptible and accounted for over 90% of all deaths. How is it possible that in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania the elderly were not protected. That they were directly imperiled and infected.

Deliberately. Long after they were identified as the single most vulnerable population.

A tale of two states – New York vs. Florida

In Florida, Governor Ron de Santis directed his policies toward the protection of nursing homes and the elderly. He reinforced PPE gear at facilities across the state, directing testing assets towards nursing homes. Most importantly, he specifically prohibited putting sick COVID-19 patients into facilities with healthy residents.





Pretty simple common sense.

Florida has a larger population than New York State, and far more elderly, and yet their death rate was minuscule compared to New York. The New York metropolitan area accounts for over 50% of all deaths in the USA from COVID-19. But Killer Cuomo blames everyone but himself. As if he was powerless to have followed any other path.

Killer Cuomo’s policies: A cross between Mengele and Eichmann

In Pennsylvania, the Health Commissioner moved her mother out of a nursing home before sending thousands of sick COVID-19 patients into them to spread the pandemic. She and Killer Cuomo have a lot of explaining to do.

It should be noted Andrew Cuomo has taken serious campaign contributions from the Nursing Home Industry and its associations. Then Cuomo granted the nursing home industry immunity from liability for all COVID-19 related deaths.

How convenient.

Letting himself and them off the hook for a policy that was half Joseph Mengele, half Adolph Eichmann. And all Andrew Cuomo’s fault. The result could have been predicted by a 10-year-old. Add 4,400 infected patients to New York nursing homes and get tens of thousands of illnesses and 5,800 deaths so far. All of them preventable.

Blue State Governors: Destroying America one day at a time

This doesn’t even address the other aspects of how Killer Cuomo and Bolshevik Mayor De Blasio are single-handedly destroying the economy of the Big Apple. Just the way Ralph Northam is destroying the State of Virginia. The same way Gretchen Whitmer is locking down the economy of Michigan. The people are sick of this petty tyranny.

Blue state Governors are decimating their most vibrant business sectors with policies designed not to bend the curve but to break the spirit.

It’s not about COVID-19 anymore. It has become a naked power grab.

Hydroxychloroquine: A shower of hate for a prophylactic therapeutic

This doesn’t even address the issue of Hydroxychloroquine, which has been targeted by the Trump-hating press in spite of its importance, not because of it. Governor Cuomo and the Governors of Nevada and Michigan restricted access to the drug.

A drug that is shown to be extremely effective as a prophylactic in combination with zinc. Which is 90% effective when combined with Azithromycin in preventing hospitalizations when used in early stages.

Hydroxychloroquine with zinc is given to every health care worker in India as a prophylactic. It is the therapy of choice for COVID-19 worldwide for over 90% of doctors surveyed.

Disinformation like the Russia Hoax, from the same people

Since its first mention in February a concerted media disinformation campaign has been waged against the drug. Even though it is safe and effective. But alarmist science-denying Trump-hating media and Democrat Governors swear that it causes heart palpitations and arrhythmia.

At the largest Lupus practice in the world, at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, patients are not even screened for heart conditions before being prescribed hydroxychloroquine. At much stronger doses than that given for COVID 19.

Prominent heart doctors scoff at the efficacy of the so-called “dangerous” side effects, attributing the reality to at most .0005 of patients, meaning 1 in 200,000. The arrhythmia described also occurs, at much higher levels of frequency, with other substances, including Tylenol, aspirin, Acetamenaphen, and marijuana. In the end, every drug has side effects that are taken into consideration between a doctor and his patient.

At least that’s how it used to be.

Science denying Democrats in search of a political objective

But somehow the Democrat Governors are all doctors now. Science be damned. Never mind the studies going back to 2005 at the NIH showing the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine and zinc as a prophylactic against coronavirus. A study that was signed off on by Dr. Fauci.

Simply put, it is the combination of drugs that is effective. Hydroxychloroquine allows the zinc to enter the cell membrane and prevent the COVID-19 spike protein from entering the cell. Zinc within the cellular membrane also inhibits COVID-19 replication, killing off the virus in the cell. These are established facts.

Sadly they have been marginalized and ignored for reasons that have nothing to do with science.

Killer Cuomo’s trifecta of death and willful negligence

Cuomo and his science-denying Democrat cohorts have become the parasites of death for too many Americans and their families. Standing in the way of preventative and therapeutic treatments. Ensuring the spread of the disease in nursing homes.

All while decimating the economy. It is a trifecta of death and destruction.

What could he have done instead?

Let’s start by sending the 4,400 COVID 19 patients between March 25th and May 10th to the hospital ship Comfort, the Javits Center, and/or the Brooklyn field hospital. That would have stopped the spread of the infection to tens of thousands of nursing home patients and workers. That is indisputable.

Preventative doses of hydroxychloroquine with zinc should have been given to every health care worker, every nursing home worker, and every at-risk person over 65. They still should be. Throughout America, in spite of the willful science-denying disinformation from the media, thousands of doctors, hospitals, and clinical protocols are using the drug combination effectively.

Thousands more are taking it prophylactically. Even more people have been taking it for decades to treat Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Ask the families of the dead

If every health care worker and nursing home worker in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania had received a prophylactic dose we wouldn’t be looking at the nearly the catastrophic pandemic we now have. At a time when Andrew Cuomo should have been acting to save people, he was making things worse. Much worse.

Ask the families of the 5,800 dead nursing home patients if they wish 4,400 sick patents hadn’t been shipped to their residences to infect them. Someone ask the families of the dead if they wish they had been given prophylactic doses of Hydroxychloroquine with zinc. Ask those who became deathly ill if they wish they had been given something that might easily have prevented it.

There are now 100,000 dead. How many could have been prevented with just a little common sense?

Andrew Cuomo: Stop blaming others and look in the mirror

But Killer Cuomo is too busy blaming the CDC and President Trump to even see or certainly acknowledge how much death he has wrought. All in the name of science denial.

When we look back on this pandemic there will clearly be plenty of mistakes made to learn from. Much of the so-called ‘science” we relied on was wrong. Other science was ignored.

The political abuse of the process is ongoing. Especially when it comes to the economy and hydroxychloroquine. The mortal stupidity of the nursing home policy is undeniable.

Gov Andrew Cuomo, at the center of the outbreak in the USA, failed miserably. Gov Ron de Santis, by contrast, was a resounding success. Where is the media on that story?

Even now when it comes to reopening, Democrat Governor’s Cuomo, Whitmer, Newsome, and Governor Blackface Klanrobes Northam in Virginia seem more intent on strangling the civil and religious liberties and of their citizens than opening up their economies. These people care nothing for science. They only care about power. And hurting Trump.

A bipartisan reckoning is coming for Killer Cuomo

Killer Cuomo and the science-denying Democrat parasites of death made sure that a horrible situation turned into an absolute catastrophe. Denying access to preventative and therapeutic drugs. Openly exposing whole populations of vulnerable seniors in nursing homes to infected COVOD patients.

Taking no responsibility for the deaths they have caused or the lives destroyed.

Governor Andrew “Killer” Cuomo has some explaining to do.

While adored by the national media, within New York State there is a loud bi-partisan outcry for an investigation into the nursing home deaths. He and the other science-denying Democrat parasites of death will have to answer for their policies. Answer for the anguish of the families of the 5,800 nursing home victims in New York. For the thousands of businesses destroyed and lives torn apart.

Blaming the CDC and Trump for the decisions the Governer’s made does not pass the smell test. Even with Democrat voters. Especially with business owners of all political opinions. There will be a reckoning in November.

Until then, for Andrew Cuomo, killing the elderly is a full-time job.