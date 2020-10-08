The Harris/Biden’s lemming foreign policy mirrors Obama/Biden policies

SAN DIEGO: In a nutshell, Senator Harris blames Democrats for Middle East wars. Harris rejects the use of military force to resolve world crises. Politico lists her as one of eight Democratic candidates who ran for president on a promise to “slash the defense budget.” Essentially putting a financial ‘chokehold’ on U.S. forces sent to bloody battlegrounds. Limited resources, outdated weaponry, less manpower, limits their abilities to win the fight for both the U.S. and its allies.

A downgrade of military support results in the disintegration of America’s power and influence to stabilize worldwide. In Wednesday’s vice presidential debate we heard Harris fawn over Biden’s idea that,

“Foreign policy is just about relationships. You stand with them- they’ll stand with you,” says Biden.

Stand with Iran, giving them billions as they chant “death to America?” Stand with China taking thousands of U.S. jobs away, undermining American businesses, and stealing their intellectual property? Not to mention cause thousands of businesses to close or go under from their lethal virus.





We stand with allies that have America’s best interests at heart. This lemming ‘jump off the cliff ‘ policy to profit our adversaries is frightening for America.

Harris ignores Joe Biden’s disastrous pro-war policy.

Throughout the debate, Harris ‘s rebuttal to VP Pence’s calm, brilliant recitation of successful Trump/Pence policies was one word -“failed.” But she could not state a reason why, because there is none. Proof evident in the actions taken in the last four years of the Trump presidency.

What failed was Biden’s actions promoting the war in Iraq. Biden says if elected he will maintain troop presence in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now, look at him, egging on a street fight with the dictators of the world, some of who itch to deploy nuclear weapons.

Mr. Vice President, You did not take them on. You looked the other way as they continued to violate international law and basic human rights. https://t.co/4SBKMVRmwj — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) October 6, 2020



Biden makes it up as he goes – should have been a fantasy writer. And Harris bought into the fantasy, covering for his 47 years of failures, lining up like good Dem lemmings do.

Harris, a prosecutor, has no experience in foreign policy.

During a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations with Harris 2019, on America’s greatest foreign policy achievement, she said,

“The greatest U.S. foreign policy accomplishment has been the post-war community of international institutions, laws, and democratic nations we helped to build.”

Keep in mind that internationalism argues that states should intervene in other sovereign states in order to pursue liberal objectives. That’s liberal colonization. Which is not what America does. There is not a ‘one type of government fits all countries’ as Harris professes.





Socialism, communism even, under the guise of democracy is the denied goal of today’s liberal leaders including Harris, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and the Squad.

U.S. forces go in when a host nation asks for help because they are in trouble. We assist in their quest to create a stable, secure society. The military is not trained in the governance of any particular foreign nation. They serve the U.S. Constitution.

The greatest blunder of U.S. foreign policy, according to Harris is failed wars,

“Our biggest mistake has been to jeopardize all that progress and accomplishment by engaging in failed wars that have cost lives, destabilized the regions in which they have been fought.”

After we tore up Iraq with the Biden-supported invasion and redeployed to fight ISIS, Obama and Biden left Iraqis homeless and fleeing for their lives. The Iraqi people stood defenseless after Obama/Biden Iraq policies destroyed the Iraqi Army.

Obama ran on a campaign promise to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

President Obama sent more troops to die in Afghanistan, without working with the host country towards a sustainable peace plan. Obama saw like everyone else, that the Afghan government was incapable of sustaining any victories won by our troops at the time. Top Afghan leaders did not organize or adequately support the efforts to create a national Afghan force to fear.

That is finally changing after Trump’s U.S. mission to train, support, and assist the Afghani people.

Mr. Obama vowed in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington in 2008 to “taking the fight to al Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan”

“As should have been apparent to President Bush and Sen. [John] McCain, the central front in the war on terror is not Iraq, and it never was,” Obama said.

President Obama said he stood by his plan to end the war.

Shortly after assuming office in January 2009, Obama sent 17,000 troops to Afghanistan. In October of that same year, he quietly sent 13,000 more troops to areas riddled with insurgent violence.

In December, he deployed 30,000 more troops with a pledge to pull them out and “bring this war to a successful conclusion.”

Promises made were promises broken. Afghanistan still remains in the Taliban terror grip fed by Pakistan trained fighters.

Harris’s foreign policy re-imaging soft talk and hand-holding.

Senator Harris’ answer to world peace rings similar to her ‘re-imagine the police’ idea for domestic terrorism. Forget protection, forget police livelihoods, forget safety. Instead, build community awareness programs. She does the same thing calling for full funding for developing American diplomacy programs.

Brandish the sword to cut service members out of professions.

Then, backslide on hard-won progress made in Iraq, Syria, and other foreign areas of conflict. Foreign policy success brought on by commander-in-chief Trump’s military plans and operations that will be at great risk under a Biden/Harris ticket.

Middle East peace is not a one-time end-all. It requires a careful eye and military readiness.

Harris says, “these [diplomatic] investments make us safer and more secure because they strengthen vulnerable societies and help us avoid military interventions.”

Diplomacy only is nuts.

Talk alone cannot hold off Iran, North Korea, Russia or China, ISIS, al Qaeda, and other groups out to take down America. These adversaries are keeping pace with military technology that can wipe out humankind. They won’t hold out their hand if we cower or pull out of the defense race. You can’t convince their bomb, missile, or bullet not to destroy.

Imagine a soldier on the ground calling for air support and a skywriter plane flies over saying, ‘we’re seeking a diplomatic solution’.

Terrorists never surrender to weakness, but they do exploit failed promises.

Obama/Biden failed to end the war in Afghanistan. Despite the promise to do so. President Trump’s peace efforts are ongoing. President Trump wants to bring the troops home after nineteen years of sacrifice.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad (in the midst of ongoing peace talks) recently said violence level in Afghanistan is concerning.

“Violence is very high. Many Afghans are killed. Violence must reduce. It was promised and this commitment should be fulfilled and violence should be replaced with peace, enmity should be replaced by acceptance, and Afghans are hopeful and so we are,” he added.

The Taliban, al-Qaeda, ISIS only respect power. Ask troops who fight them.

“Ultimately, it is the people of Afghanistan who must come together to achieve lasting peace for their future,” says President Trump.

Biden/Harris will kowtow to Iran.

Both Biden and Harris will rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), further facilitating Iran’s development of nuclear power. Iran’s saber-rattling, naval, air, and ground assaults do not sound the alarm with these two ready to jump off the cliff to find their favor.

Iran is a terrorist state, responsible for killing thousands of innocent men, women, and children.

On that list are American sons and daughters, both military and civilian. Iran supports proxy terrorist militias across the Middle East, raising havoc. Obama knew this when he handed Iran appeasement with pallets of cash (Cash for Iran further widens the political divide).

“A former senior intelligence official who said that much of the $1.8 billion cash payoff from the Obama administration was used explicitly to fund terrorism as an additional “screw you” from the leaders of Iran – including Soleimani – to the United States. The rest of the money, my source believes, ended up in the bank accounts of corrupt Iranian leaders and terrorists,” (As reported The Hill )

The Harris Russia Hoax.

Harris claims she, “will consistently stand up to Putin in defense of democratic values, human rights, and the international rule of law.”

Stand up with what, pen and paper? Russia goes after and seizes what they want, as in the case of Ukraine. They expand at will their military footprint, such as moving fighter aircraft to a base in Yemen. They align with dictators, like Syria’s Assad, intent to gain a position of power in the Middle East.

Let’s just take military intervention off the table.

Despite the fact Nicolás Maduro is a repressive and corrupt dictator, responsible for the unfathomable humanitarian crisis, and believing the Venezuelan people deserve U.S. support and solidarity, Harris spits out,

“Finally, we should take U.S. military intervention off the table. National Security Adviser John Bolton would have us believe that the choice in Venezuela is between indifference and invasion. That is a false choice, and I reject it.”

We can’t control what other groups, countries decide is worth fighting a war for. We can only outmatch them to save ourselves, protect our freedoms, foreign interests, and assure allies ‘we’ve got your back’.