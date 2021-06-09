Kamala Harris is Democrats latest failed affirmative action project

BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI: The reason affirmative action was rightfully created in the 1960s was so that competent qualified people who were shut out of advancement opportunities because of skin color, were given those opportunities. Affirmative action was never meant to be an excuse to socially promote incompetent individuals. Every time an incompetent minority is hired, it takes a job away from a deserving competent minority. An example being Kamala Harris as Vice President.

This is why so many Americans were angry at Liz Warren for gaming the system with her claims at being a “Native American Minority” applicant to Harvard.

Worse than Liz Warren is former President Barack Obama.

He has an affable, if not getting tiresome, nature. However, he has never held a private-sector job. His supporters kept propping him up by declaring that any criticism of him is racist. He was too black to fail. He had to be successful because he was black. This is the very definition of racism.





All it did was take people who were labeled inferior and re-lable them as superior. It replaced white supremacy with black supremacy. However, two wrongs do not make a right. Even if AOC is doing the math.

At least Obama was elected. He ran successful campaigns. He did not need to ride someone else’s coattails.

This brings us to former California Senator Kamala Harris. She is an insult to the many competent, capable black women in America. If America was so desperate to have a black woman in power, they could have begged Dr. Condoleeza Rice to run. Judge Janice Rogers Brown is another smart, tough black woman.

Kamala Harris is a vapid woman who has platformed her entire life on her looks and charm. Starting with Mayor Willie Brown who helped her get started in politics. While she was. his mistress.

Nonetheless, Kamala is the junior high school girl who got the boys to do her homework by batting her eyelashes and playing with her hair.

Let’s call brass tacks here – Kamala Harris is fairly dumb.

Let her critics howl, but specific examples of her being an airhead exist. When former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was up for the CIA job, Harris grilled him on climate change. The CIA is the Central Intelligence Agency. It is a spy agency. It has nothing to do with climate change. When meeting the President of Guatemala this week, she blamed the border crisis on climate change.

The Guatemalan President thought she was an idiot. (‘Go home!’ Guatemalan president tells Kamala Harris to don her mask amid COLD reception). The people were no less welcoming.

VIDEO: Guatemala “welcomes” Kamala Harris by holding “Trump Won'” and “Go Home” signspic.twitter.com/PhKKPtHwFn — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) June 8, 2021

The reason Harris keeps referring to climate change is because that is all she knows.

It’s like the Chris Rock joke about flunking black history. His answer to every question was “Martin Luther King.” When told the answer was a woman, he replied, “Martina Luther King.”

When Harris does it, it’s not funny. It’s dangerous. Our allies know she is undependable and our enemies know she is easily rolled.

Before the left AGAIN plays the race card and bores us to sleep, remember that it was a minority woman Tulsi Gabbard who exposed Harris and tore her apart in the presidential primary debate. Once Harris was seen as vapid, the Democrat electorate rejected her and her campaign crumbled before the first votes were cast.

Harris forced her way on the Biden ticket because the Obamas like her. The Obamas gave the order, and empty vessel Joe Biden obeyed. Remember Barack’s compliments of the then California AG? (Obama Calls Californian Kamala Harris ‘Best Looking’ Attorney General)

Character, intelligence and competence are not based on race. Biden is a white male. Harris is a minority female. They are both significantly below average with zero hope of reaching a level of basic mediocrity.

Do not be intimidated by the race or gender card.

Harris does not merit respect. Respect is earned. It comes from hard work, which she is unwilling, unable, and totally incapable of doing. That nervous laugh of hers is the schoolgirl who didn’t study for the test trying to pretend she knows any of the answers.

Being a minority is not an accomplishment. It is a state of being. Enough is enough. Call out Harris for what she is: a phony, vapid airhead just like her boss Biden.

About the Author:

Brooklyn-born, Long Island raised and now living in Los Angeles, Eric Golub is a politically conservative columnist, blogger, author, public speaker, satirist, and comedian. But he lives for football. Particularly the Raiders.