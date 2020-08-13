Kamala Harris: A Jamaican chameleon entering the race for 2024

After a day of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (we will see who grabs top billing), we can look at Harris’ run for V.P. and ask why? As her former lover and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown writes “If Joe Biden offers the vice presidential slot to Sen. Kamala Harris, my advice to her would be to politely decline.” (Willie Brown: Kamala Harris should say no to vice presidency). Why would he suggest that? Simple, if (when) the Biden-Harris ticket loses to President Trump’s re-election, she is now used goods. Making 2024 a whole lot less attainable.

By waiting for the AG slot, Biden fails (which he will), she remains untainted by failure. Her bet now is that she will be able to easily step into the Oval Office once Biden leaves, or is removed.

Kamala Harris does not believe Joe Biden can serve as President.

She said as much during the 2016 debates. when she wasn’t trying on clothing with her adoring media sycophants.

But Kamala has no interest in being Vice President. Nor does she want Biden-Harris bumper stickers. When previously asked about being #2 on the Biden ticket, her response was “Joe would be a great running mate … as Vice President. He has the experience.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, its….

Joe Biden’s big announcement is that he has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Well, someone did. Fulfilling her supporters have said she is a “dream” addition to the Biden ticket. But Harris does not come without baggage. And it isn’t Louis Vitton.

The presumptive Vice President nominee does not have a lot of support in California. She became the AG by the skin of her veneered teeth and had lukewarm support for her Presidential bid. (Kamala Harris’ poll numbers tumble in her home state of California). Hillary Clinton once said that she was looking for a vice president that she could work with, that would help her to win and that could assume the Presidential role if necessary. And she chose Virginia’s Tim Kaine. Another failed Democrat VP pick.

Harri’s record as a San Francisco district attorney before becoming California’s District Attorney.

In KAMALA HARRIS’S CRIMINAL JUSTICE RECORD KILLED HER PRESIDENTIAL RUN, Lara Bazelon at The Appeal writes:

“It is understandable that Harris would want to claim the progressive prosecutor label—it is trending nationally now. It signals to voters that a candidate will break from the failed tough-on-crime policies of the past. In the last five years, reform-minded candidates across the country have run and won top prosecutor posts on a message of ending money bail, refusing to prosecute low level drug crimes, and vows to prosecute police officers who shoot unarmed civilians—who are almost always black and brown men.

Harris positioned herself as the original “progressive prosecutor.” She was first elected as San Francisco’s top prosecutor in 2004. As district attorney, she pledged to never impose the death penalty, defying the city’s police department and Democratic leaders who were clamoring for the execution of a 21-year-old who killed an undercover police officer. She later wrote a book called “Smart on Crime” that urged officials to abandon the “tough on crime” policies of the past and instead favor rehabilitation over punishment. By the standards of the time, claiming a “smart on crime” mantle was lonely territory for an elected prosecutor.

But Harris fell behind the curve over the past fifteen years, as the nation’s sense of the scope and moral urgency of needed reforms to the criminal legal system—and especially to the role of elected prosecutor—shifted dramatically. The shift revealed that Harris’s brand of “progressive prosecution” was really just “slightly less-awful prosecution”—a politics, and set of policies, that still meant being complicit in securing America’s position as the world’s leading jailer. As attorney general, she weaponized technicalities to keep wrongfully convicted people behind bars rather than allow them new trials with competent counsel and prosecutors willing to play fair. One of them, Kevin Cooper, is on death row. Another, George Gage, will die in prison without intervention from the governor. In both cases, Harris had the power to change the outcome. She could have demanded DNA testing in Cooper’s case. She refused. She could have conceded Gage’s conviction was based on the prosecutor’s decision to suppress evidence that devastated the credibility of the sole witness against him. She didn’t.

Harris also failed to hold police and prosecutors accountable for misconduct. In Orange County, where a sprawling jailhouse informant scandal has robbed countless people of their right to a fair trial, her lack of meaningful oversight has contributed to a crisis of legitimacy that continues to upend the county’s criminal justice system.

In 2015, when called upon by the Legislative Black Caucus to support bills that would have mandated that all police officers wear body-worn cameras and that the Attorney General’s office investigate lethal officer-involved shootings, she declined. She championed a law that went after the parents of chronically truant children, laughed when asked if marijuana should be legal, and supported a system that locks up people who are too poor to post exorbitant money bail. These policies were part and parcel of a system of mass incarceration that has deeply harmed poor people and communities of color.

Harris was dogged throughout her campaign by questions about her troubling acts and, perhaps more importantly, failures to act—declining to take bold stances that would have angered law enforcement officials. Rather than admit the obvious, she doubled down, insisting that she had always been a reformer of a broken system. The truth is that Harris embraced progressive criminal justice policies only when it was safe to do so, including from her seat in the U.S. Senate, after they had become popular. Harris is famous for repeating the advice, “Don’t let people tell them who you are. You tell them who you are.”

But voters want more than talk. They want you to show them.”

Harris does not have support in California and, in fact, her record as Attorney General for California, the largest AG office in the country is harsh. Part of her Presidential candidacy platform included reforming the country’s criminal justice system, which her campaign website said is “deeply flawed” and “infected with bias.”

She became the first black woman to take on the California attorney general’s office. She led the office from 2011 until she took her seat in the Senate

Calling Joe Biden a Racist in 2016 Debates

The pair’s brutal clash over Biden’s record on race during the first Democratic debate that some describe as a lack of remorse for the sharp attack.

Harris has also faced criticism for her record on criminal justice, and she has been admonished by some as too politically ambitious.

Here are five things to know about the woman who could become vice president.

Her prosecutorial background has been a flashpoint

Before she was elected to the Senate in 2016, Harris spent 26 years as a prosecutor in her home state of California, rising through the ranks to become a district attorney in San Francisco before being elected state attorney general in 2010.

But her lengthy prosecutorial record is both one of her most prominent credentials and the source of distrust among liberals who scoffed at Harris identifying herself as a “progressive prosecutor.”hSince the campaign, however, Harris has emerged as one of the leading voices in Congress on criminal justice reform, co-authoring Democrats’ sweeping police reform legislation earlier this summer in the wake of national protests over police brutality.

Harris’ selection marks a rebound after a stinging debate attack

Harris lobbed one of the most forceful attacks of the primary at Biden when she went after his record on school desegregation and bussing, as well as his warm words for segregationists in Congress.

In the immediate aftermath of the viral exchange, it appeared to propel Harris to the front of the crowded primary field, though the political boost was ultimately short-lived when Harris acknowledged she had essentially held the same view on busing as he did. The attack also made her the target of backlash from Biden’s allies — and as recently as March, Biden’s wife Jill described the moment as “a punch to the gut.”

But Harris has been a loyal Biden surrogate since she endorsed him back in March, hosting fundraisers and roundtables with the vice president and his wife and defending him on television.

She was close with Biden’s late son

The senator formed a close relationship with Biden’s late son, Beau, when he served as the Delaware attorney general while Harris was attorney general of California. In her 2019 memoir, Harris called Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, an “incredible friend and colleague,” and wrote that she sometimes spoke with the younger Biden as many as multiple times a day in difficult moments.

Thinking of @JoeBiden, @DrBiden and the entire Biden family today. Beau Biden was my friend. We were AGs together, and you couldn’t find a person who cared more deeply for his family, the nation he served, and the state of Delaware. Four years after his passing, I still miss him. pic.twitter.com/b7lP3TwxYq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 30, 2019

Biden and his allies have cited Harris’ friendship with Beau as a key reason her debate broadside stung as much as it did.

“I wasn’t prepared for the person coming after me the way she came after me. She knew Beau, she knows me,” Biden told CNN last year.

“Our son, Beau, spoke so highly of her and you know, and how great she was,” Jill Biden said at the same fundraiser where she lamented Harris’ debate blow.

Not long before the debate moment, Harris had marked the fourth anniversary of Beau’s death on Twitter, writing: “I still miss him.”

Harris is the daughter of immigrants

Her mother Shyamala was the daughter of an Indian diplomat and worked as a cancer researcher, while Harris’ father Donald was born in Jamaica and taught economics at Stanford. The pair met during civil rights protests at UC Berkeley in the 1960s. They divorced when Harris was seven, and Harris and her sister Maya were raised by their mother, whom the senator has cited as a foundational influence in her life.

She made a name for herself with relentless cross-examinations of Trump officials

Once she arrived in the Senate in 2017, Harris wasted no time raising her national profile, going viral for her grillings of White House appointees from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Attorney General William Barr, to CIA Director Gina Haspel.

In May, Harris campaign surrogate Bakari Sellers posited that Harris’ elite interrogation skills would be put to good use on a Biden ticket.

“What I would take from that for choosing a vice president is she’s a really skilled debater,” he said of her debate confrontation with Biden, “and she’d kick Mike Pence’s ass.”



